Champions League play-off second legs round-up: Bodø/Glimt, Kairat Almaty, Pafos through to league phase

Bodø/Glimt, Kairat Almaty and Pafos sealed their places in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League after completing play-off victories on Tuesday. The trio will line up in Thursday's league phase draw with 29 automatic qualifiers and Wednesday's four play-off victors.

We round up all the action.

Tuesday 26 August

Kairat stunned Celtic on penalties after 180 scoreless minutes to earn a place in the Champions League proper for the first time. Temirlan Anarbekov was the hosts' shoot-out hero, saving spot kicks from Adam Idah, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda. The goalkeeper replaced the injured Aleksandr Zarutskiy during last week's first leg in Glasgow.

Key stat: Kairat are only the second Kazakh side to qualify for the Champions League proper, following Astana in 2015/16.

Bodø/Glimt secured their first appearance in the competition proper despite defeat in Klagenfurt. The Norwegian champions extended their 5-0 first-leg advantage 15 minutes in via Mathias Jørgensen's neat finish. Sturm Graz responded on the half-hour when Seedy Jatta nodded in from close range, and the hosts hit the woodwork via Jon Gorenc Stanković and William Bøving before substitute Tim Oermann sealed a consolation second-leg win.

Key stat: Bodø/Glimt are the first Norwegian side to reach the Champions League group stage/league phase since Rosenborg in 2007/08.

A wonderful late equaliser from Jajá sealed qualification for Pafos in their debut Champions League campaign. The visitors levelled the tie on aggregate on the hour, Mirko Ivanić's strike taking a wicked deflection to deceive Pafos goalkeeper Neofytos Michail. But just as the game looked set for extra time, Brazilian winger Jajá got on the end of Pêpê's free-kick with a deft first-time effort which floated into the net to delight the home crowd.

Key stat: Pafos become the third team from Cyprus to reach the Champions League proper after APOEL (four times) and Anorthosis Famagusta (once) and the first since APOEL in 2017/18.