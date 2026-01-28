Champions League top scorers: Kylian Mbappé leads Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Real Madrid's Matchday 8 defeat at Benfica to finish as top scorer in the 2025/26 league phase with a remarkable 13 goals, setting a new competition record for that stage.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 13 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 8 Harry Kane (Bayern München) 7 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 6 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

6 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Mbappé also scored twice in Real Madrid's 6-1 victory over Monaco on Matchday 7 after hitting four – including the second-fastest hat-trick in competition history – in his previous appearance, the 4-3 defeat of Olympiacos on Matchday 5.

His first three of the campaign all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2. The France striker then struck twice from open play in the second half to seal the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

Harry Kane leads the chase with eight goals after scoring the winner in Bayern München's victory at PSV on Matchday 8. On Matchday 7, Kane had scored a double against Union SG to end a run of three league phase games without a goal, his other five strikes coming in Bayern's opening three matches.

Erling Haaland is one further behind after finding the net early against Galatasaray on Matchday 8. . The Norwegian forward had scored in every one of Manchester City's games before the 2-0 defeat against Leverkusen on Matchday 5 and got back on track with a penalty in City's comeback victory at Real Madrid but was then unable to score as City lost at Bodø/Glimt in his home country on Matchday 7.

Three players are on six goals: Premier League wingers Gordon and Martinelli and Nigerian striker Osimhen. All three will have the opportunity to add to their tallies in the knockout phase.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Bayern München's Michael Olise lead the Champions League assists charts with a total of six.

6 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray, 05/11/2025)

Kylian Mbappé (Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, 26/11/2025)

Vitinha (Paris 5-3 Tottenham, 26/11/2025)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

