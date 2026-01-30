Champions League knockout phase play-off draw: Benfica vs Real Madrid, Monaco vs Paris

The eight knockout phase play-off ties in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League are now set following the draw on Friday.

The draw as it happened

What are the Champions League knockout phase play-off ties?

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt vs Inter

Monaco vs Paris﻿

Qarabağ vs Newcastle﻿

﻿Galatasaray vs Juventus﻿

Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid﻿﻿

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta

Olympiacos vs Leverkusen﻿



Ties to be played on 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Who is already through to the last 16? Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Sporting CP, Tottenham

When are the Champions League knockout phase matches?

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

How did the draw work?

The fixtures for the knockout phase play-offs were determined by means of a draw conducted in accordance with the following principles:

a. The clubs were paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 9 and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and 14, and 15 and 16) and four unseeded pairs (positions 17 and 18, 19 and 20, 21 and 22, and 23 and 24).

b. The clubs in each seeded pair were drawn into the knockout phase bracket, against the clubs in each unseeded pair: clubs 9 or 10 against clubs 23 or 24, clubs 11 or 12 against clubs 21 or 22, clubs 13 or 14 against clubs 19 or 20, and clubs 15 or 16 against clubs 17 or 18.