Priceless Moments of the Week: Gabriel Jesus, Bahlul Mustafazade, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Jesus rediscovers Champions League touch

"It's a dream night," reflected Gabriel Jesus after netting twice in Arsenal's 3–1 win away to Inter.

The Brazilian ended a 26-month Champions League goal drought – his previous strike in the competition was in Arsenal's 6-0 victory over Lens in November 2023 – with a pair of instinctive finishes in Milan. His first came inside ten minutes, stretching out a telescopic leg, before he rose to nod in from a recycled corner in the 31st minute.

Having spent much of the past year sidelined with an ACL injury, the forward only returned to action on Matchday 6 against Club Brugge. "There is always a reason why things happen, whether it's good things or difficult things. I learned that during my 11 months [out]."

Champions League highlights: Inter 1-3 Arsenal

Match winner Mustafazade makes Azerbaijan history

With the last kick of the match, Bahlul Mustafazade wrote history, becoming the first Azerbaijani international to score in the Champions League as he struck Qarabağ's dramatic winner against Frankfurt.

The centre-back powered in Matheus Silva's cross in the fourth minute of added time, sending the home crowd at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium into raptures.

With the hosts level at 2-2 as the final whistle loomed, Mustafazade's late intervention edged Qarabağ closer to a place in the knockout phase.

It was also the first time an Azerbaijani team had defeated German opposition in UEFA competition.

Champions League Highlights: Qarabağ 3-2 Frankfurt

Bodø/Glimt deliver famous City defeat

"I feel amazing!" declared Bodø/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen after his side stunned "world-class" Man City with a 3-1 success on Norwegian soil.

Kasper Høgh set the tone with a back-post header before breaking free to coolly beat Gianluigi Donnarumma for his second. Jens Petter Hauge capped off a remarkable night, drifting in from the left and unleashing a spectacular strike into the top corner.

The result marked Bodø/Glimt's first-ever victory over English opposition in UEFA competition and equalled the biggest win by a Norwegian side against an English team – matching Viking FK's 4-2 scalp of Chelsea in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup.

Their first win of the league phase gives Bodø/Glimt renewed hope of climbing out of the elimination places as the final matchday approaches.

Watch Jens Petter Hauge's Bodø/Glimt strike vs Man City

Precise Szoboszlai outwits Marseille

There was no so-called 'draught excluder' in place as Dominik Szoboszlai caught Marseille out with a rare under-the-wall free-kick, setting Liverpool on course for a 3-0 victory in France.

The Hungarian's effort – his fourth goal of the European campaign – skidded beneath the airborne wall and crept over the line despite Gerónimo Rulli getting fingertips to it in a desperate sprawl.

With a cheeky grin, the Player of the Match wheeled away in celebration. The win hauled Arne Slot's side up from ninth to fourth in the table as Liverpool departed Marseille with all three points.

Champions League highlights: Marseille 0-3 Liverpool

Mbappé uncatchable in goals race?

Kylian Mbappé wasted little time against his former club Monaco, opening the scoring inside five minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu to extend his lead at the top of this season's Champions League goalscoring chart.

The Frenchman struck first with a crisp, first-time finish from the edge of the area that skimmed into the bottom corner, before adding a second 21 minutes later, bursting beyond Monaco's back line to complete Vinícius Júnior’s incisive work. His early double heralded an emphatic 6-1 triumph.

The goals took Mbappé to 11 for the campaign – four clear of nearest challenger Harry Kane.

He has now scored 17 goals in 20 Champions League appearances for Real Madrid since joining ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Watch Kylian Mbappé's slick Real Madrid finish vs Monaco

Lewandowski goals for 15 seasons

Robert Lewandowski's remarkable longevity on the European stage continued in Prague, as he scored in his 15th consecutive Champions League season – and his 16th calendar year in the competition – during Barcelona's 4-2 victory at Slavia Praha.

The Polish ace wrapped up the points by converting Barcelona’s final goal, deftly hooking Marcus Rashford’s fizzed delivery over the advancing Jindřich Staněk to open his Champions League account for the campaign.

It was another milestone in a journey that began on 19 October 2011, when Lewandowski struck for Borussia Dortmund against Olympiacos. Now with 114 goals in UEFA club competition – 106 of them in the Champions League – he sits third on the all-time scorers list, behind only Lionel Messi (132) and Cristiano Ronaldo (145).