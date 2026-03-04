Champions League round of 16: Key stats and what to look out for in the first legs

Tuesday's matches see Liverpool and Barcelona away to opponents they visited in the league phase with contrasting results while new chapters will be written in two modern-day rivalries on Wednesday when Paris meet Chelsea and Real Madrid face Manchester City.

Check out the key statistics from every match as the round of 16 kicks off.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.

Pick your Fantasy team!

Tuesday 10 March

Galatasaray vs Liverpool (18:45 CET)

The hosts are in the Champions League round of 16 for the first time since 2013/14, when they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Chelsea, and are targeting a first quarter-final appearance since 2012/13. Liverpool have now reached the Champions League round of 16 in eight of the last nine seasons, but they have lost their last two ties at that stage.

Galatasaray have won two and lost two of their four previous UEFA two-legged ties against English opposition while Liverpool have triumphed in two and suffered defeat in one of their three such ties against Turkish teams.



Galatasaray have lost just one of their last nine UEFA competition matches at home against English teams (W5 D3) and are unbeaten at home against Liverpool, with two wins and a draw in Türkiye.

Victor Osimhen scored the winner when these sides met on Matchday 2, and his 16 goals in his first 25 Champions League appearances rank him second among African players at that mark, behind Serhou Guirassy's 18.

Liverpool have triumphed in just one of their previous seven UEFA competition matches away against Turkish sides (D1 L5) – a 2-1 victory at Trabzonspor in the second leg of the 2010/11 Europa League qualifying play-offs.

The Reds have won the away leg in nine of their previous 12 Champions League round of 16 ties (L3).

Liverpool have also won eight of their 12 Champions League round of 16 first legs (D1 L3), and they have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine first-leg matches at this stage.

League phase highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Atalanta vs Bayern

Atalanta have won seven of their 13 UEFA meetings with German opposition (D3 L3), including four of the last five, and face a Bundesliga team for the second consecutive round having overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to beat Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate in the knockout phase play-offs.

La Dea have won three of their five two-legged UEFA ties against German opposition and have lost only one of their five home matches such teams in UEFA competition (W3 D1).

Atalanta have lost their home leg in only five of their 24 previous UEFA two-legged ties (W13 D6).

Gianluca Scamacca has scored in Atalanta's last three UEFA Champions League home matches.



Bayern have lost only two of their last 16 UEFA games against Italian sides (W11 D3), though both defeats came in their four most recent meetings. They have won seven and lost seven of their 14 UEFA two-legged ties against Italian opposition.

The German outfit have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League round of 16 ties, including six straight since their 2018/19 defeat to Liverpool. They have lost only two of their last 24 matches at this stage (W17 D5).

Harry Kane has scored in Bayern's last three Champions League round of 16 matches, netting five goals across those games. He is two goals away from reaching 50 Champions League goals and would be the first English player to hit that milestone.

Newcastle vs Barcelona

Barcelona's 2-1 victory at St James' Park on Matchday 1 was their fourth straight success against Newcastle. The Magpies won the only other meeting between the sides, 3-2 at home on Matchday 1 of the 1997/98 Champions League campaign.

Newcastle have won five of their eight previous UEFA home matches against Spanish teams (L3) and have won one and lost two of their three previous UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish opposition.

Newcastle have won eight of their last ten UEFA two-legged ties and have suffered defeat in the home leg in only two of their last 32 such ties (W22 D8).

Barcelona have won the first leg in five of their last six Champions League knockout phase ties against English teams (D1), and have progressed in ten of their 15 previous Champions League two-legged ties against English opposition.

The Blaugrana have won their last five Champions League round of 16 ties against English teams, and 15 of their last 16 ties at this stage of the competition overall.

Barcelona have only failed to score in one of their last 28 Champions League matches but have not kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games in the competition.

Lamine Yamal (18 years and 240 days) could become the youngest player to reach 30 appearances in the Champions League proper, surpassing Warren Zaïre Emery's record of 19 years and 227 days.



League phase highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona

Atleti vs Tottenham

Atleti have won ten of their 14 UEFA two-legged ties against English clubs, though they have lost two of the last three, while Tottenham have lost all four of their previous such ties against Spanish opposition. Spurs won the sole previous meeting of these sides in UEFA competition, 5-1 in the 1963 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

The hosts have won seven of their 11 Champions League round of 16 ties while the London club have triumphed in two of their five previous ties at this stage of the competition.

Atleti have won only one of their last ten UEFA matches against English teams (D2 L7) but have lost only two of their last 17 home European games against Premier League outfits (W8 D7).



Atleti defender Clément Lenglet made 35 appearances for Tottenham during a loan switch from Barcelona in 2022/23. Seven of those games and his only goal for the London club, away to Marseille in November 2022, came in the Champions League.

Tottenham are winless in their six previous UEFA away matches against Spanish teams (D3 L3) and have managed just three wins in their last 15 UEFA games against Spanish opposition overall (D5 L7).

The London side have opened the scoring in their last five Champions League matches and have kept five clean sheets in their last six games in the competition.

Spurs midfielder Conor Gallagher joined the club from Atleti in January. The England midfielder scored seven goals in his 77 appearances under Diego Simeone, with his sole Champions League knockout phase goal coming at this stage after 28 seconds of their second leg against Real Madrid last season.

Lowdown on the last 16

Wednesday 11 March

Leverkusen vs Arsenal (18:45 CET)

Leverkusen have won four of their five previous UEFA two-legged ties against English teams while Arsenal have lost their last five such ties against German opposition, all of them coming against Bayern. Before that run, the Gunners had won three of the previous four such ties.

The Bundesliga team have lost their previous six Champions League round of 16 ties while Arsenal are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third consecutive participation, having ended a run of seven-straight round of 16 eliminations in 2023/24.

Leverkusen have lost only one of their last seven UEFA matches against English teams (W3 D3) and only two of their last 19 UEFA home matches (W11 D6).

Leverkusen have won only one of their previous 12 matches in the Champions League round of 16 (D1 L10).

Arsenal have won eight consecutive matches in this season's Champions League — their longest winning run in European competition. The only English club to record a longer streak in the Champions League is Manchester City, who won ten in a row between 17/05/2023 and 06/03/2024.

Arsenal have scored three or more goals in their last six Champions League matches and have opened the scoring in all their eight games in the competition this season.

Gunners defender Piero Hincapié moved on loan from Leverkusen in September having made 166 appearances for the Bundesliga club, while forward Kai Havertz joined the Leverkusen academy aged 11, going on to score 46 goals in 150 games for the first team between 2016–20.

Paris vs Chelsea

Paris and Chelsea have faced each other eight times in UEFA competition, all in the Champions League, with the French side recording three wins, Chelsea two and three matches ending level. Paris have prevailed in two of the sides' three two-legged knockout ties, winning the last two in the round of 16, most recently in 2015/16 with a 4-2 aggregate success secured by 2-1 wins home and away.

The French team are competing in the Champions League round of 16 for the 14th successive season.

Paris have lost only one of their last eight UEFA matches against English opposition (W5 D2) and have won their last three UEFA two-legged ties against Premier League clubs, all in last season's Champions League, when they eliminated Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

The Ligue 1 side have won their last five Champions League two-legged ties.

Paris have never been involved in a goalless draw in the Champions League knockout phase – a run that currently stands at 58 matches.

Chelsea have won their last six UEFA matches against French opposition and two of their previous five UEFA two-legged ties against Ligue 1 teams.

The Premier League outfit have won their last three Champions League round of 16 ties and 13 of their last 16 UEFA two-legged ties.

2015/16: Watch Zlatan Ibrahimović's free-kick against Chelsea

Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP

This is the first ever European Cup/Champions League two-legged tie between Norwegian and Portuguese clubs across all rounds, including qualifying.

Bodø/Glimt boast a perfect record against Portuguese sides in UEFA competition, having beaten Porto 3-2 at home and Braga 2-1 away in the league phase of last season's Europa League. Sporting CP have won five of their six previous UEFA matches against Norwegian teams (L1).

Bodø/Glimt are the first Norwegian team to win four successive matches in the Champions League proper and triumph in a Champions League knockout phase tie – Rosenborg reached the quarter-finals in 1996/97 but they advanced directly from the group stage.

The Norwegian outfit have won seven of their last nine UEFA two-legged ties and have lost the first leg in only two of their last 16 such ties (W11 D3).

Bodø/Glimt have scored two or more goals in eight of their last ten Champions League matches.

Sporting CP have lost their two previous round of 16 ties in the Champions League – against Bayern in 2008/09 and Manchester City in 2021/22 – and have reached the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition just once, in the 1982/83 European Cup.

The Portuguese outfit have only failed to score in one of their last 14 UEFA away matches.

Real Madrid vs Man City

These teams are meeting in the Champions League knockout phase for the fifth season in a row, with the Spanish side winning the last two ties. They have met 15 times in UEFA competition, with the head to head perfectly balanced at five wins each and five draws. City won the most recent meeting, a 2-1 victory in Madrid on Matchday 6.

Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 15 Champions League round of 16 ties and triumphed in the first leg in ten of their last 12 ties at this stage.

The Merengues have lost their last four UEFA matches against English teams but have lost only three of their last 25 Champions League home matches (W19 D3) versus all clubs.

Twelve of Vinícius Júnior's last 13 Champions League goals have come in the second half, including each of his last seven.

Man City have lost only three of their last 18 UEFA matches against Spanish teams (W10 D5) and won both of their away games against Spanish opposition in this season's competition, beating Villarreal 2-0 on Matchday 3 before that win at Real Madrid.

The Premier League club have lost seven of their last ten UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish teams.

Erling Haaland has scored 56 goals in 56 Champions League appearances and ten in his previous ten games against Spanish teams in the competition.

Real Madrid vs Man City previous meetings