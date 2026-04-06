Champions League super seasons: Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé and Hugo Ekitiké

The UEFA Champions League is the pinnacle of European club football, providing the ultimate stage for players to make a name for themselves or consolidate their place among the world’s best.

Ahead of the quarter-finals, Football Manager picks out one player from each contender who has grown their reputation and won an FM upgrade through fine performances this term.

Arsenal: Jurriën Timber

A beacon of consistency in an Arsenal defence that has conceded four goals fewer than any other side, Timber has cemented his status as one of Europe's most reliable defenders. Improvements to his Leadership, Aggression and Stamina in Football Manager's March update have resulted, taking his Current Ability up by three points. The Dutch international also has the ability to threaten from set pieces, as shown during Arsenal's 3-1 league phase win over Bayern.

Atlético de Madrid: Marc Pubill

Pubill is in the midst of his debut Champions League campaign, though you could hardly tell from the string of assured performances he has put together. Signed in July from Almería, the 22-year-old defender has earned Diego Simeone's trust and started in three of Atleti's four knockout phase games so far. His defensive intelligence is highlighted by upgrades to his Positioning (+2), Concentration (+2) and Tackling (+2), contributing to an overall Current Ability increase of 8.

Marc Pubill competes with Club Brugge's Mamadou Diakhon in the knockout phase play-offs UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona: Lamine Yamal

Yamal's composure was perhaps what stood out most across the two legs against Newcastle, the 18-year-old converting a pressure penalty in each match, but there was plenty of the usual spellbinding stuff too – not least an artful set-up for Robert Lewandowski's second in the return. His Current Ability has risen by ten as he continues to weave his magic, thanks in part to upgrades to Dribbling (+1), First Touch (+1) and Balance (+2).

Bayern München: Michael Olise

There were shades of Arjen Robben as the 24-year-old scored twice in a 6-1 first-leg triumph at Atalanta in the round of 16, but Olise's ability to create has been most striking this season, as highlighted by his seven assists. The Bayern dynamo's knack for invention is reflected in one-point improvements to Vision, Off the Ball, Crossing, Dribbling and Passing.

Watch Olise Bayern double

Liverpool: Hugo Ekitiké

A summer arrival from Frankfurt, Ekitiké has proved a popular and productive addition to Liverpool's forward line. Long touted as one of Europe's most exciting young forwards, the 23-year-old continues to justify the hype as he dazzles with a rare blend of size, speed and silky skill. A fine first season in red has boosted Ekitiké's Current Ability by two and his Acceleration has reached 16 after a one-point increase.

Paris Saint-Germain: Senny Mayulu

Mayulu became only the fourth teenager to score in a Champions League final last season and has picked up where he left off in this campaign, becoming a regular starter for Luis Enrique in midfield. The 19-year-old's impressive maturity and consistency are rewarded with a Current Ability rise of 11, including improvements to Key Attributes like Jumping Reach, Heading, Composure and Positioning.

Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé has long ranked among the Champions League's most fearsome attackers, but the French forward has taken his goalscoring output to even more dizzying heights this term. Thirteen goals in nine games grants him pole position in the race for top scorer and represents his best tally to date in his tenth campaign. Little surprise, then, that the 27-year-old has seen increases to his Acceleration (+1), Composure (+1) and, consequently, Current Ability (+4).

Champions League top scorer: Watch all of Kylian Mbappé's goals

Sporting CP: Iván Fresneda

Another young defender showing impressive maturity is 21-year-old Fresneda, who has started in nine of Sporting CP's ten matches this term. Ever-reliable, the all-round strength of the right-back's game is reflected in one-point upgrades to his Anticipation, Concentration, Acceleration, Pace, Dribbling, First Touch and Passing.