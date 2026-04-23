Paris vs Bayern Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coach's thoughts

Paris host Bayern in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 28 April.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 28 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg﻿

Who: The holders against the six-time winners

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Paris and Bayern are used to mouth-watering ties, having progressed past Liverpool and Real Madrid respectively in the last eight, and this one can be added to the list. With 38 goals each in the competition this season – the most of any clubs – it is hard not to get excited about this opener in the French capital.

To reach a second consecutive final, Paris must overcome the side who have given them the most trouble in recent seasons – Bayern's 2-1 victory on Matchday 4 made it five straight wins for the German champions against the Champions League holders.

However, Paris can point to a similar situation to last season in response. Luis Enrique's side were beaten 2-0 at Arsenal on Matchday 2 in 2024/25 but moved through the gears in the knockout phase and overcame the Gunners 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

There are potentially intriguing head-to-heads all over the pitch including Marquinhos, who will equal Roberto Carlos' Brazilian record of 120 appearances in the Champions League, coming up against Harry Kane, who has scored in his last five outings in the competition and has a career-high 12 Champions League goals this season already. Just one of many fascinating duels this tie will throw up.

League phase highlights: Paris 1-2 Bayern München

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

﻿To follow

Form guide

Paris

Form: WLWWWW (most recent first)

Latest: Paris 3-0 Nantes, 22/04, French Ligue 1

Bayern

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern München, 22/04, German DFB Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's road to the Champions League semi-finals: Every goal

Views from the camps

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "Last season, everybody thought we could not win the Champions League because we are so young. Now everybody knows we are the champions, but we need to grow. That's our objective."

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris striker: "I think we are at the same level [as last season]. We have this desire to win trophies – we will try to go all the way to the end, we will play our game until the end of the competition."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach: "Paris in the Champions League, the defending champions, it's probably the toughest challenge. I don't want to stop here. Now come the decisive weeks. We're looking forward to them, but we also know how difficult it will be. Our belief is there, and that's worth a lot in football."

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern midfielder: "We're through to the final four with two wins [against Real Madrid]. And I believe the best teams in Europe are now set to meet in the semi-final."

Bayern München's road to the Champions League last four: Every goal

Reporter's view

To follow