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Atleti vs Arsenal Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coach's thoughts

Thursday, April 23, 2026

All you need to know about the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie between Atleti and Arsenal.

Atleti's Antoine Griezmann and Arsenal's Gabriel
Atleti's Antoine Griezmann and Arsenal's Gabriel

Atleti host Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 29 April.

Match at a glance

When: Wednesday 29 April (21:00 CET)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
Who: The three-time runners-up versus the 2006 finalists
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Atleti have won 11 of their 15 previous UEFA two-legged ties against English teams, including all three semi-finals, but an Arsenal side that convincingly beat them 4-0 in the league phase represents their toughest test yet against the finest the Premier League has to offer.

This opener offers a fascinating duel between two sides playing football they have not always been synonymous with down the years. Atleti have been a potent force in attack with 34 goals in this season's competition – the most they have ever struck in a European Cup or Champions League campaign. Arsenal, meanwhile, has been miserly in defence, conceding a mere five goals in their 12 matches.

Their semi-finals were opposites too. Atleti's classic with Barcelona was a rollercoaster affair, Diego Simeone's men peaking with a 2-0 first-leg victory before dipping to a 2-0 deficit in the return only for Ademola Lookman to settle their nerves and, eventually, the tie. Arsenal, by contrast, ground out a 1-0 win at Sporting CP courtesy of Kai Havertz's late winner in Lisbon and their defence held firm in the goalless London return.

The unstoppable force meets the immovable object – which will be stronger for two clubs still hunting that elusive first Champions League crown?

League phase highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti
Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

﻿To follow

Form guide

Atleti

Form: LDLLWL
Latest: Elche 3-2 Atleti, 22/04, Spanish Liga

Arsenal

Form: LDLWLL
Latest: Man City 2-1 Arsenal, 19/04, English Premier League

Atleti's road to the Champions League semi-finals: Every goal

Views from the camps

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "We're heading into the semi-finals with all our enthusiasm and all our faith. We know our strengths and our weaknesses. We have great confidence in what we do, we're ready and we're going to go after what we've been chasing for many years."

Antoine Griezmann, Atleti forward: "It doesn't matter who we face as long as we're still in it. It's been a great and tough tie [against Barcelona] against a fantastic team that plays very well. It was a struggle, but we're still in it."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "It's a massive moment [to reach consecutive semi-finals]. It's the first time in our history, in 140 years – to be part of those four teams is something very special. You have to earn it. You have to go through a lot of work."

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal forward: "We believe in ourselves, we know the quality we have. We won against them in the league phase, but it's going to be a completely different game."

Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder: "We played Atleti once this year and it was a really good game, we know what to expect. Bring on these last couple of weeks."

Arsenal's road to the Champions League last four: Every goal

Reporter's view

To follow

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