Champions League semi-final match-ups: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Michael Olise, Marcos Llorente vs Declan Rice

A place in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest is within touching distance for Paris, Bayern München, Atleti and Arsenal.

Each contender has already overcome tough opponents and tense moments to earn their place in the final four, but the margins are set to become even finer as the semi-finals kick off.

Football Manager breaks down the marquee match-ups that might decide the semi-final showdowns.

Ousmane Dembélé vs Harry Kane

The last-four meeting between Paris and Bayern brings together two of the most dynamic strikers in world football. The pair are clinical finishers, as showcased by Dembélé's double at Anfield and Kane's personal-best tally of 12 Champions League goals this season, but that is only scratching the surface.

Ousmane Dembélé: Selected Football Manager attributes Dribbling: 18

First touch: 18

Finishing: 16 All attributes are based on data from Football Manager 26.

Winner of the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or, Dembélé is feared by defenders for his relentless pressing as much as his ruthless finishing. Kane, meanwhile, is celebrated in Bavaria for timely slide tackles and pinpoint passes as well as the usual haul of goals. "He has a special mindset for an attacking player," said team-mate Joshua Kimmich ahead of the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane: Selected Football Manager attributes Penalty taking: 20

Finishing: 19

First touch: 18 All attributes are based on data from Football Manager 26.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Michael Olise

From the lethal finishers to the creative sparks, Kvaratskhelia and Olise have dazzled on the wings in this Champions League season. Paris' No7 boasts an impressive five assists but Olise is one of only two players who better that total with eight set-ups. Those figures will come as no surprise to those who have watched them, the pair playing with bravado and invention that few can equal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Selected Football Manager attributes Flair: 19

Agility: 18﻿

Dribbling: 18 All attributes are based on data from Football Manager 26.

To many a defender's chagrin, that imagination is coupled with superlative technical ability – the kind that draws comparison to footballing greats. Kvaratskhelia was dubbed 'Kvaradona' during his time at Napoli while Olise's ability to cut in from the right and pick out a top corner – most recently on display against Real Madrid – is reminiscent of Bayern icon Arjen Robben.

Michael Olise: Selected Football Manager attributes Dribbling: 18

Passing: 18

Vision: 18 All attributes are based on data from Football Manager 26.

Semi-final fixtures

Julián Alvarez vs Viktor Gyökeres

Atleti are enjoying their best-ever scoring campaign in the Champions League and nine-goal Alvarez is one of the prime reasons. Industry and a well-rounded skillset are the Argentinian forward's foundation, yet his ability for the spectacular is what most excites. A stunning free-kick at the Camp Nou was a case in point and had team-mate Antoine Griezmann waxing lyrical: "He's got that extra edge."

Julián Alvarez: Selected Football Manager attributes Finishing: 16

Off the ball: 16

Teamwork: 16 All attributes are based on data from Football Manager 26.

Gyökeres is another forward whose relentless drive stands out. His persistence paid off in the form of two goals when these sides met in the league phase and praise from UEFA Technical Observer Ole Gunnar Solskjær followed: "He got his 'fox in the box' goals after running his socks off for his team." Arsenal's No14 will hope to make a similar impact here.

Viktor Gyökeres: Selected Football Manager attributes Work rate: 19﻿

Finishing: 16

Teamwork: 16 All attributes are based on data from Football Manager 26.

Marcos Llorente vs Declan Rice

From the forward areas to the engine room, Llorente and Rice bring boundless energy to their respective teams. Whether at right-back or in central midfield, Llorente is solidly trusted by Diego Simeone and has started all six of Atleti's knockout matches, while Rice's ability to race up and down the pitch inspired Arsenal team-mates to nickname him 'The Horse'.

Marcos Llorente: Selected Football Manager attributes Natural fitness: 18

Stamina: 17

Work rate: 17 All attributes are based on data from Football Manager 26.

Besides their all-action styles, the duo share the ability to make an impact in the final third. Four-goal Llorente only trails Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth in Atleti's scoring charts while Rice's set-piece precision will weigh heavy on Atleti minds, not least because the England international's deliveries resulted in two goals in Arsenal's league phase triumph.