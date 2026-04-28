Champions League semi-final reaction: Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Enrique, Harry Kane, Marquinhos, Vincent Kompany

Ousmane Dembélé, Harry Kane and Marquinhos are among those to feature in our round-up of all the reaction to Paris' unforgettable 5-4 victory over Bayern München in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday.

In a game which swung back and forth, Paris duo Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both scored doubles, but second-half efforts from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz mean Bayern go into next week's second leg in Munich with just a one-goal deficit to chase.

Paris reaction: Marquinhos on 'dream' night

Marquinhos, Paris captain, speaking to Amazon Prime: "Every football fan loves a game like that. It was a crazy game, two teams who play similar, aggressive and intense. We are so happy that we were able to come away with the win.

"Next week will be the same crazy game, two teams that want to score. We need to go there with the same mentality and personality so we can get the same amazing job done."

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris forward and Player of the Match, speaking to Canal+: "It was a game between two great teams that attack and don't hesitate. We're happy with the result, even if at 5-2 we stopped playing a bit. It was an incredible match.

"Now we'll go to Munich to try to win and qualify. We're not going to change our philosophy, we're going to attack and Bayern are going to attack."

Paris reaction: Ousmane Dembélé on nine-goal thriller

Luis Enrique, Paris coach, speaking to Canal+: "I've never seen a game with that rhythm before. You have to congratulate the opponents, the players. When you hold a 5-2 lead like that, the opponents take so many risks – they're a top-level side. It was difficult and the second leg will be too. You have to enjoy it and you have to recognise this is just the third game Bayern have lost all season.

"I asked my staff how many goals we think we'll have to score [in the second leg], and we agreed on three. It's a stadium that brings us so many happy memories; we won our first Champions League there. Bayern will be there with their supporters – we'll show the same mentality. We'll be going to win the match."

Harry Kane, Bayern striker, speaking to Amazon Prime: "We saw two high-level teams out there, especially in the attacking play and in the transitions, the speed, the intensity in the 1v1 battles. Two of the top teams going toe-to-toe. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we got back to 5-4."﻿

Harry Kane UEFA via Getty Images

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach, speaking to Amazon Prime: "The energy was there. We suffered, but also we were dangerous. It's one thing to look at the goals conceded – normally, five goals away from home in a Champions League semi-final, you're out. But if you look at the chances we created, we could have scored more. And that has to give us belief.

"We're against the best side in Europe, because they're the reigning champions. The result is still in the balance. But we need the stadium to have an impact [in the second leg]; it's a legendary place, where this club has achieved so many great things. We can't hope for anything better."

Reaction to the other semi-final first leg between Atleti and Arsenal will appear here on Wednesday.