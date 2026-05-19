Champions League: 2025/26 season in numbers

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.

1 Bodø/Glimt became the first Norwegian club ever to win a UEFA Champions League knockout phase tie, when they overcame Inter in the knockout phase play-offs. Qarabağ were the first team from Azerbaijan to earn a victory in the Champions League group stage/league phase when they triumphed 3-2 at Benfica on Matchday 1.

3 Paris have become the first French club to reach three European Cup/Champions League finals, and the first to appear in two consecutive finals. Elsewhere, Chelsea accomplished a new feat in their 5-1 win over Ajax on Matchday 3 – the first team in Champions League history to have three teenagers score in the same match (Marc Guiu, Estêvão, and Tyrique George).

4 Four sides made their first-ever appearances in the Champions League group stage/league phase this season – Bodø/Glimt, Kairat, Union SG and Pafos.

6 On Matchday 5, Kylian Mbappé scored the second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, grabbing three goals at Olympiacos in six minutes and 42 seconds. Mbappé's feat has only been bettered by Mohamed Salah, whose treble for Liverpool against Rangers in 2022 was timed at six minutes and 12 seconds.

7 Harry Kane became the first English player to score in seven successive Champions League appearances. His tally of 14 this term is also the highest ever by an English player in a single edition of the competition.

8 The eight goals in the 4-4 draw between Juventus and Dortmund on Matchday 1 equalled the record for most goals in a game between teams from Italy and Germany in UEFA competition.

10 Senny Mayulu's effort in the 3-0 win at Chelsea meant that ten of Paris' goals in the competition this season have been scored by substitutes, breaking the previous Champions League record set by Kaiserslautern in 1998/99.

11 Following Arsenal's success against Sporting CP in the quarter-finals, English clubs have now won the last 11 Champions League two-legged ties against Portuguese opposition. That was also the tenth European Cup/Champions League quarter-final between English and Portuguese clubs, with English sides having won all ten ties.

13 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé finished as the top scorer in the 2025/26 league phase with 13 goals, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals scored in a Champions League group stage/league phase campaign of 11 (set in 2015/16).

Watch all of Kylian Mbappé's league phase goals

14 Arsenal have become the first team to go unbeaten in the first 14 matches of a single edition of the Champions League. Elsewhere, when Pafos edged Villarreal 1-0 on Matchday 4, it was the first time a side from Cyprus had defeated a Spanish club in European Cup/Champions League history.

15 On Matchday 4, Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest player to make a Champions League appearance, taking to the field at the age of 15 years and 308 days. On Matchday 7, Robert Lewandowski scored for a 15th successive season in the competition when he found the net against Slavia Praha.

17 All 17 Italian sides that had lost by two or more goals in the first leg of a UEFA competition two-legged tie against a German club had gone on to lose the tie – until Atalanta ended the streak in the knockout phase play-offs against Dortmund.

18 Franco Mastantuono (18 years and 33 days) became the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League when he lined up against Marseille on Matchday 1.

19 Lamine Yamal (11) has now scored more goals before the age of 19 than any other player in the competition's history – Kylian Mbappé (ten) previously held the record. Yamal (18 years and 240 days) also became the youngest player to reach 30 appearances in the competition after surpassing Warren Zaïre-Emery's previous record of 19 years and 227 days.

20 Warren Zaïre-Emery did claim one new record, though. The Paris midfielder, at 20 years and 31 days, became the youngest player ever to reach 40 Champions League appearances, taking the record from Jude Bellingham (21 years and 164 days).

21 On Matchday 6, Paris' João Neves (21 years and 74 days) became the youngest Portuguese player to reach 30 Champions League appearances, breaking the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years and 226 days).

22 Following their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Matchday 1, Bayern have now won their opening match in 22 consecutive Champions League campaigns.

23 Jamal Musiala (23 years and 48 days) became the youngest German player to reach 50 Champions League appearances, surpassing Thomas Müller, who was aged 24 years and 53 days when he hit the milestone in November 2013.

24 Jordan Larsson notched his first goal in the Champions League for Copenhagen against Leverkusen on 18 September – exactly 24 years after his father Henrik had scored his first group stage goal for Celtic.

25 Julián Alvarez scored his 25th Champions League goal in his 41st appearance in the competition during Atleti's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in their semi-final first leg. This is the fastest by any Argentinian player, surpassing Lionel Messi's mark of 25 goals in 42 appearances.

30 No two teams have met as often in UEFA competition as Real Madrid and Bayern, with the sides having faced each other 30 times – all in the European Cup/Champions League – following their quarter-final tie. The head-to-head record is now level, with 13 wins each and four draws.

Highlights: Bayern München 4-3 Real Madrid

31 Club Brugge scored three goals against a Spanish team for the first time when they drew 3-3 with Barcelona on Matchday 4, in what was their 31st such encounter in UEFA competition.

34 Arda Güler's goal after 34 seconds in the quarter-final second leg against Bayern was the fastest scored for Real Madrid in the Champions League era.

36 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal in Marseille's 2-1 win over Newcastle on Matchday 5 was his 20th in the Champions League. At the age of 36 years and 160 days, he became the oldest player to attain that landmark, surpassing Olivier Giroud (36 years and 25 days).

37 Robert Lewandowski (37 years and 209 days) became the oldest player to score in a Champions League knockout phase match when he struck twice during Barcelona's 7-2 victory against Newcastle in a round of 16 decider. Newcastle were also the 41st different club that the Polish striker has scored against in the Champions League – a new record after Lionel Messi registered against 40 different clubs in the competition.

40 This is the first time in the competition's history that two different clubs have each reached 40+ goals in a single edition – Paris (44) and Bayern (43) heading into the final.

49 Erling Haaland became the tenth player to reach 50 goals in the Champions League but was the fastest to do so (49 matches), surpassing the previous record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games).

50 Mohamed Salah became the first African player to reach the milestone of 50 Champions League goals when he found the net during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Galatasaray in their round of 16 second leg. Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham (22 years and 128 days) became the youngest player to make 50 Champions League outings – the record was previously held by Iker Casillas (22 years and 155 days).

60.6 Barcelona have had an average of 60.6% possession across the campaign, the highest of any of the 36 clubs involved.

66 Paris' 5-4 first-leg victory against Bayern featured the joint-most goals in a UEFA men's club competition semi-final, tied with Eintracht Frankfurt's 6-3 victory at Rangers in the 1959/60 European Cup – 66 years ago. It was also the 100th victory for Paris in the Champions League, making them the first French club to reach the milestone.

Highlights: Paris 5-4 Bayern München

71 Matchday 3 became the highest-scoring matchday in Champions League history, with 71 goals across the 18 games.

77 Luis Enrique earned his 50th Champions League win as a coach in just his 77th match, reaching the milestone faster than any coach before him. Pep Guardiola previously held the record, hitting 50 wins in his 79th game.

80 Vinícius Júnior (25 years and 248 days) became the youngest player to reach 80 appearances in the Champions League proper, surpassing Kylian Mbappé's mark of 26 years and 33 days.

121 By playing in Paris' 1-1 semi-final second-leg draw against Bayern, Marquinhos made his 121st appearance in the Champions League, beating the Brazilian record previously held by Roberto Carlos (120).

200 On Matchday 1, Real Madrid became the first team to win 200 matches and score 700 goals in the Champions League.

250 Galatasaray set two records in their 5-2 win over Juventus in their knockout phase play-off second leg. They made their 200th appearance in European Cup/Champions League history and, with their second strike, reached 250 goals in the competition, becoming the first Turkish club to hit both milestones.

Highlights: Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus

500 Juventus and Liverpool both struck their 500th goals in European Cup/Champions League history during Matchday 5 – Real Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona, Manchester United and Benfica are the only other clubs to chalk off that milestone.

653 There have been 653 goals scored across the league and knockout phases ahead of the final, at an average of 3.48 goals per match.