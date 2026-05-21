Arsenal aiming to join list of unbeaten Champions League winners
Thursday, May 21, 2026
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Nine teams have lifted the trophy without suffering defeat across the whole season in the Champions League era. Will Arsenal join the list?
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Arsenal are yet to taste defeat in the 14 UEFA Champions League matches this season, giving them a chance to join an exclusive list of clubs who have completed a trophy-lifting European campaign without suffering a defeat.
Nine teams have achieved the feat in the Champions League with a further seven managing it in the European Cup era. However, Arsenal's landmark would be particularly impressive as the most matches a side has previously navigated unbeaten is 13 – the minimum number of games to win the competition since the introduction of the inaugural league phase in 2024/25 is 15 and Arsenal would be the first to do it under the current system.
We check out all the unbeaten winners of the competition ahead of this season's showdown between Paris and Arsenal in Budapest on 30 May.
Which winners have completed a Champions League campaign unbeaten?
Nine winners have ended a Champions League season unbeaten with Bayern München, in 2019/20, the only ones to win all of the matches. Manchester United are the only club to have achieved the feat on two occasions in the Champions League era.
1992/93: Marseille – P11 W7 D4
1993/94: AC Milan – P12 W7 D5
1994/95: Ajax – P11 W7 D4
1998/99: Manchester United – P13 W6 D7
2005/06: Barcelona – P13 W9 D4
2007/08: Manchester United – P13 W9 D4
2019/20: Bayern München – P11 W11
2022/23: Manchester City – P13 W8 D5
2023/24: Real Madrid – P13 W9 D4
Which winners completed a European Cup campaign unbeaten?
Seven winners completed a season unbeaten in the European Cup era with Liverpool the only club to manage the feat on two occasions.
1963/64: Inter – P9 W7 D2
1971/72: Ajax – P9 W7 D2
1978/79: Nottingham Forest – P9 W6 D3
1980/81: Liverpool – P9 W6 D3
1983/84: Liverpool – P9 W7 D2
1988/89: AC Milan – P9 W5 D4
1990/91: Crvena Zvezda – P9 W5 D4