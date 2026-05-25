Paris vs Arsenal Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coach's thoughts

Paris and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on 30 May.

Match at a glance When: Saturday 30 May (18:00 CET)

Where: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

What: The 34th final in the UEFA Champions League era

Who: Holders Paris against the 2006 finalists Arsenal

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Only nine teams have completed an unbeaten Champions League campaign. Arsenal are now one game from becoming the next. Standing in their way are Paris, reigning champions and the first holders to reach the final since Real Madrid in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The Puskás Aréna showpiece revisits last season's semi-final, when Luis Enrique's side won both legs to defeat Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate en route to dismantling Inter 5-0 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time. Yet across the clubs' five meetings in this competition, those remain Paris' only victories, Arsenal winning in the league phase last season and the sides twice drawing in 2016/17.

Their paths to Budapest have unfolded with contrasting rhythms. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have built their run on defensive control, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding just four goals in the league phase. Notable victories over Atleti, Bayern München and Inter were followed by tighter knockout encounters against Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Atleti again.

Paris, meanwhile, have surged through with attacking freedom. Their 44 goals leave them one shy of Barcelona's 1999/2000 all-time single-season record, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the heart of that momentum. Industrious and unpredictable, the Georgian has contributed ten goals and six assists across the campaign – seven of those strikes coming in the knockouts as he hits top form.

After explosive victories against Atalanta, Leverkusen, Barcelona and Tottenham earlier in the campaign, Paris found another gear in the knockouts, brushing aside Chelsea and Liverpool before an enthralling modern-classic semi-final against Bayern München.

Arsenal's rise under Arteta has been gradual but significant – quarter-finals in 2023/24, semi-finals in 2024/25 and now a first final for the club since 2005/06. For Arsenal, victory would cap an historic campaign and bring the trophy to north London for the first time, while for Paris it would secure a second European crown, establish them as the first French club to claim back-to-back titles and further cement Luis Enrique's legacy at the club.

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Achraf Hakimi (thigh) is the biggest doubt for the holders, having not featured since the semi-final first leg against Bayern, though he is expected to resume training ahead of the final. Ousmane Dembélé has been sidelined since being replaced during the first half of Paris' final league game but there is confidence he will overcome his calf injury.

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Eze; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Noni Madueke came off with a hamstring injury towards the end of Arsenal's final league game at Crystal Palace and is a doubt for the decider. Jurriën Timber, out since March with a groin issue, is still hoping to feature but fellow defender Ben White is definitely out after suffering a serious knee injury at West Ham on 10 May.

Form guide

Paris

Form: LWWDDW (most recent first)

Latest: Paris FC 2-1 Paris, 17/05, French Ligue 1

Arsenal

Form: WWWWWD

Latest: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal, 24/05, English Premier League

Views from the camps

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris midfielder: "We respect all of the teams. For us, it's important to play our game. We don't really think about who our opponents are going to be, we just prepare our game and give everything on the pitch. It will be difficult – it's the Champions League final – and we just have to go and enjoy it."

João Neves, Paris midfielder: "We're very proud of our journey. We know how to suffer. We're ready for what's coming. Even with injuries, all the players are ready to play; that's how you build a great team."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The most important thing for us is to focus more on ourselves and less on the opposition. We're talking about the best club competition in Europe, so yes, there's an element of adaptation, because the standard is very high. But we've managed to raise our game too and we're proud to be in the final again."

Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder: "I don't think you can underestimate what we've done in this competition up to this point. We've every right to celebrate, it's such a big moment. The Champions League is the most prestigious tournament and it's a proud moment for the club and the boys."

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal midfielder: "You can see what it means to us, what it means to the fans. We're all so happy. It's a beautiful story and I hope it ends well in Budapest."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "We're so aligned on the desire and ambitions we have for the club. Sometimes we've got lucky, things have to go your way, but we've put so much work, passion and belief into what we do. We are rewarded with an incredible day in Budapest."

Reporter's view

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

"Once is historic, twice is legendary," read a banner unfurled by the club's supporters during an in-house friendly over the weekend and the Budapest finale presents Paris with the opportunity to immortalise themselves among the pantheon of greats. With 23 goals netted during this season's knockout phase and 44 overall, their trademark attacking swagger shows no signs of relenting. The way they stifled Bayern defensively during the semi-final second leg, however, showed their steelier edge. Marry those two elements together on Saturday and Paris may well become the first side since Real Madrid to retain their Champions League crown.

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter

It's perhaps an oversimplification to paint this season's Champions League final as Paris' attack versus Arsenal's defence, but the Gunners are probably the best equipped to shackle the Parisians' devastating attack. The core of Arsenal's defensive unit – the trio of David Raya, William Saliba and Gabriel – have overseen the fewest goals conceded in both their triumphant Premier League campaign and on their way to the Budapest showpiece. The players will be riding high after celebrating their first league title in 22 years and will back themselves from the position of underdogs, particularly since they will have learned from last season's semi-final loss against the same opposition. That was a close tie which Paris deserved to win, but Arsenal have made a huge stride forward since.