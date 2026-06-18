Champions League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, how it works

Twenty-nine teams have qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.

There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase is split into two paths – the Champions Path and the League Path. The Champions Path contains teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the League Path contains teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition. The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying works and list all the fixtures and results.

When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 7/8 & 14/15 July 2026 (Draw: 16 June)

Second qualifying round: 21/22 & 28/29 July 2026 (Draw: 17 June)

Third qualifying round: 4/5 & 11 August 2026 (Draw: 20 July)

Play-offs: 18/19 & 25/26 August 2026 (Draw: 3 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 28 (enter in this round)

First legs: 7/8 July 2026

Sabah vs The New Saints

Floriana vs Shamrock Rovers

Flora Tallinn vs Iberia Tbilisi

Lincoln Red Imps vs Inter Escaldes*

Tre Fiori vs Larne*

Ararat-Armenia vs Riga

Vardar vs KuPS Kuopio

Kauno Žalgiris vs Drita

Vitebsk vs Universitatea Craiova

Petrocub vs Egnatia

Borac vs Levski Sofia

Víkingur Reykjavík vs Győri ETO

Kairat Almaty vs Sutjeska

Klaksvík vs Atert Bissen

Second legs: 14/15 July 2026

The New Saints vs Sabah

Shamrock Rovers vs Floriana

Iberia Tbilisi vs Flora Tallinn

Inter Escaldes vs Lincoln Red Imps*

Larne vs Tre Fiori*

Riga vs Ararat-Armenia

KuPS Kuopio vs Vardar

Drita vs Kauno Žalgiris

Universitatea Craiova vs Vitebsk

Egnatia vs Petrocub

Levski Sofia vs Borac

Győri ETO vs Víkingur Reykjavík

Sutjeska vs Kairat Almaty

Atert Bissen vs Klaksvík

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round (Champions Path).

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (Champions Path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (Champions Path).

* Defeated side switch to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (Champions Path)

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 24 (10 enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)

League Path: 4 (enter in this round)

First legs: 21/22 July 2026

Champions Path

Mjällby vs Lincoln Red Imps/Inter Escaldes

Tre Fiori/Larne vs Crvena Zvezda

Sabah/The New Saints vs Vardar/KuPS Kuopio

Klaksvík/Atert Bissen vs Kauno Žalgiris/Drita

Aarhus vs Lech Poznań

Ararat-Armenia/Riga vs Floriana/Shamrock Rovers

Borac/Levski Sofia vs Vitebsk/Universitatea Craiova

Omonoia vs Kairat Almaty/Sutjeska

Thun vs GNK Dinamo

Víkingur Reykjavík/Győri ETO vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Flora Tallinn/Iberia Tbilisi vs Slovan Bratislava

Petrocub/Egnatia vs Celje

League Path

Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze

Sturm Graz vs Hearts

Second legs: 28/29 July 2026

Champions Path

Lincoln Red Imps/Inter Escaldes vs Mjällby

Crvena Zvezda vs Tre Fiori/Larne

Vardar/KuPS Kuopio vs Sabah/The New Saints

Kauno Žalgiris/Drita vs Klaksvík/Atert Bissen

Lech Poznań vs Aarhus

Floriana/Shamrock Rovers vs Ararat-Armenia/Riga

Vitebsk/Universitatea Craiova vs Borac/Levski Sofia

Kairat Almaty/Sutjeska vs Omonoia

GNK Dinamo vs Thun

Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Víkingur Reykjavík/Győri ETO

Slovan Bratislava vs Flora Tallinn/Iberia Tbilisi

Celje vs Petrocub/Egnatia

League Path

Górnik Zabrze vs Fenerbahçe

Hearts vs Sturm Graz

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides of each tie switch to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.

Third qualifying round

First legs: 4/5 August 2026

Second legs: 11 August 2026

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the Champions Path switch to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.

• Defeated sides in the League Path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Play-off round

First legs: 18/19 August 2026

Second legs: 25/26 August 2026

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.