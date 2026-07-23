Lionel Messi in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he scored against, how he compares to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo

How many Champions League goals did Lionel Messi score?

A once-in-a-generation talent, Messi scored 129 goals in 163 Champions League games before leaving Europe to sign for Inter Miami. He made his competition debut in a 2-0 group stage defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2004, and scored his first goal in the competition in his fifth appearance: a 5-0 home win against Panathinaikos in November 2005.

Lionel Messi in the Champions League Overall

Games: 163

Goals: 129 By club

Barcelona: 149 games, 120 goals

Paris: 14 games, 9 goals

The Argentinian appeared in three Champions League final wins for Barcelona (2009, 2011 and 2015) and scored in two of those games, both against Manchester United: in the 2009 decider in Rome and the 2011 showcase in London. He was also a regular when Barcelona won the trophy in 2006 but was not part of their squad for the final.

Messi left Barcelona for Paris in 2021, having scored 120 Champions League goals for the Catalan side. He scored nine more during his stay in France, with the last two of them coming in a 7-2 home success against Maccabi Haifa in October 2022.

How Lionel Messi's Champions League goals came Left foot: 107 (18 penalties)

Right foot: 18 ﻿

Headers: 4 Home: 78

Away: 49

Neutral: 2 Despite being just 1.70m tall, Messi managed to score four Champions League goals with his head.

Who did Lionel Messi score against in the Champions League?

The Argentinian forward faced 44 different clubs in the Champions League, failing to score against only four: Atlético de Madrid, Inter, Rubin Kazan and Udinese. The goalkeeper who went the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe was Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes.

Messi scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 537 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

Opponents Games Mins Goals Ajax 3 247 6 APOEL 2 180 3 Arsenal 6 537 9 Atleti 4 360 - Basel 2 120 2 BATE 1 90 2 Bayern 8 720 4 Benfica 3 203 1 Bremen 2 49 1 Celtic 6 488 8 Chelsea 10 835 3 Club Brugge 2 180 2 Copenhagen 2 180 3 Dortmund 2 121 1 Dynamo Kyiv 3 270 3 Ferencváros 1 90 1 Inter 4 360 - Juventus 9 748 3 Leipzig 1 90 2 Leverkusen 3 270 7 Liverpool 4 360 2 Lyon 6 538 5 Maccabi Haifa 2 180 3 Man City 8 720 7 Man United 6 512 4 Milan 8 720 8 Mönchengladbach 1 90 1 Napoli 2 180 1 Olympiacos 2 180 1 Panathinaikos 4 293 4 Paris 10 794 6 Plzeň 2 180 3 PSV 2 180 4 Rangers 2 180 1 Real Madrid 4 360 2 Roma 4 360 2 Rubin 4 237 - Shakhtar 4 300 3 Slavia Praha 2 180 1 Spartak Moskva 2 180 4 Sporting CP 4 266 1 Stuttgart 3 270 3 Tottenham 2 117 2 Udinese 1 70 - TOTAL 163 13,585 129

When did Lionel Messi scored his Champions League goals?

Messi was relatively slow to get started; his least prolific scoring periods were at the start of either half.

By contrast, he seemed to hit something of a critical goalscoring mass in the closing stages: 15 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 7 (1) 11-20 14 (2) 21-30 17 (4) 31-40 17 (1) 41-half-time 10 (1) FIRST HALF 65 (9) 46-55 7 (2) 56-65 14 (2) 66-75 14 (2) 76-85 14 (2) 86-full-time 15 (1) SECOND HALF 64 (9) TOTAL 129 (18)

How many Champions League hat-tricks did Lionel Messi score?

Lionel Messi scored eight trebles in the world's top club competition, and shares the record for the most Champions League hat-tricks with Cristiano Ronaldo. All eight of those trebles were scored for Barcelona, including two in both the 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns﻿. Those 2011/12 trebles include five in a 7-1 win against Leverkusen.

Lionel Messi's Champions League goal comparison: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo

By the standards of Erling Haaland, Messi made a relatively leisurely start to his goalscoring career in the Champions League, taking 23 appearances to reach ten goals, and 40 to score his 20th. However, he averaged over a goal a game thereafter and is the fastest player to reach 60, 70, 90 and 100 Champions League goals.

Player 10 goals 20 goals 30 goals 40 goals 50 goals 60 goals 70 goals 80 goals 90 goals 100 goals Messi 23 apps 40 48 61 66 80* 90* 102 109* 123* Van Nistelrooy 15 27 34 45 62 Benzema 14 34 50 67 88 111 126 138 149 Mbappé 15 40 51 59 79 89 98 Lewandowski 16 36 46 61 77 85 93 100* 110 125 Neymar 19 38 49 65 C Ronaldo 37 56 74 82 91 98 106 116 123 137 Haaland 7 14* 25* 35* 49* Raúl 22 39 57 75 97 115 139 Kane 12 24 45 57 66 Haller 6*

*record

What Champions League records does Lionel Messi hold?