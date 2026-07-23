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Lionel Messi in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he scored against, how he compares to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo

Thursday, July 23, 2026

One of the all-time great UEFA Champions League performers, Lionel Messi has scored 129 goals in the competition and won three finals. Dig in to his stats!

Watch all Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

How many Champions League goals did Lionel Messi score?

A once-in-a-generation talent, Messi scored 129 goals in 163 Champions League games before leaving Europe to sign for Inter Miami. He made his competition debut in a 2-0 group stage defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2004, and scored his first goal in the competition in his fifth appearance: a 5-0 home win against Panathinaikos in November 2005.

Lionel Messi in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 163
Goals: 129

By club
Barcelona: 149 games, 120 goals
Paris: 14 games, 9 goals

The Argentinian appeared in three Champions League final wins for Barcelona (2009, 2011 and 2015) and scored in two of those games, both against Manchester United: in the 2009 decider in Rome and the 2011 showcase in London. He was also a regular when Barcelona won the trophy in 2006 but was not part of their squad for the final.

Messi left Barcelona for Paris in 2021, having scored 120 Champions League goals for the Catalan side. He scored nine more during his stay in France, with the last two of them coming in a 7-2 home success against Maccabi Haifa in October 2022.

How Lionel Messi's Champions League goals came

Left foot: 107 (18 penalties)
Right foot: 18 ﻿
Headers: 4

Home: 78
Away: 49
Neutral: 2

Despite being just 1.70m tall, Messi managed to score four Champions League goals with his head.

Who did Lionel Messi score against in the Champions League?

The Argentinian forward faced 44 different clubs in the Champions League, failing to score against only four: Atlético de Madrid, Inter, Rubin Kazan and Udinese. The goalkeeper who went the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe was Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes.

Messi scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 537 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Ajax32476
APOEL21803
Arsenal65379
Atleti4360-
Basel21202
BATE1902
Bayern87204
Benfica32031
Bremen2491
Celtic64888
Chelsea108353
Club Brugge21802
Copenhagen21803
Dortmund21211
Dynamo Kyiv32703
Ferencváros1901
Inter4360-
Juventus97483
Leipzig1902
Leverkusen32707
Liverpool43602
Lyon65385
Maccabi Haifa21803
Man City87207
Man United65124
Milan87208
Mönchengladbach1901
Napoli21801
Olympiacos21801
Panathinaikos42934
Paris107946
Plzeň21803
PSV21804
Rangers21801
Real Madrid43602
Roma43602
Rubin4237-
Shakhtar43003
Slavia Praha21801
Spartak Moskva21804
Sporting CP42661
Stuttgart32703
Tottenham21172
Udinese170-
TOTAL16313,585129

When did Lionel Messi scored his Champions League goals?

Messi was relatively slow to get started; his least prolific scoring periods were at the start of either half.

By contrast, he seemed to hit something of a critical goalscoring mass in the closing stages: 15 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-107 (1)
11-2014 (2)
21-3017 (4)
31-4017 (1)
41-half-time10 (1)
FIRST HALF65 (9)
46-557 (2)
56-6514 (2)
66-7514 (2)
76-8514 (2)
86-full-time15 (1)
SECOND HALF64 (9)
TOTAL129 (18)

How many Champions League hat-tricks did Lionel Messi score?

Lionel Messi scored eight trebles in the world's top club competition, and shares the record for the most Champions League hat-tricks with Cristiano Ronaldo. All eight of those trebles were scored for Barcelona, including two in both the 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns﻿. Those 2011/12 trebles include five in a 7-1 win against Leverkusen.

Lionel Messi's Champions League goal comparison: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo

By the standards of Erling Haaland, Messi made a relatively leisurely start to his goalscoring career in the Champions League, taking 23 appearances to reach ten goals, and 40 to score his 20th. However, he averaged over a goal a game thereafter and is the fastest player to reach 60, 70, 90 and 100 Champions League goals.

Player10 goals20 goals30 goals40 goals50 goals60 goals70 goals80 goals90 goals100 goals
Messi23 apps4048616680*90*102109*123*
Van Nistelrooy 1527344562
Benzema1434506788111126138149
Mbappé15405159798998
Lewandowski16364661778593100*110125
Neymar19384965
C Ronaldo375674829198106116123137
Haaland714*25*35*49*
Raúl2239577597115139
Kane1224455766
Haller6*

*record

What Champions League records does Lionel Messi hold?

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