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Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he scored against, how he compares to Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

The all-time top UEFA Champions League goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo hit 140 goals in the competition and won five finals. Dig in to his stats!

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

How many Champions League goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances in the world's top club competition. He appeared in qualifying for Sporting CP, but made his first appearance in the competition proper with Man United in a 2-1 loss at Stuttgart in 2003. He scored in qualifying against Debrecen in 2005, but his first Champions League goals came in a 7-1 win against Roma in April 2007.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 183
Goals: 140

By club
Man United: 59 games, 21 goals
Real Madrid: 101 games, 105 goals
Juventus: 23 games, 14 goals

Ronaldo won his first Champions League title with Man United in 2007/08 but was a losing finalist (against Barcelona) the following season. He was on the winning side with Real Madrid in four more deciders. Only his former Madrid team-mates Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić have won the competition more times than Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored 21 Champions League goals over two spells at Man United, and 14 in 23 games for Juventus, but he had his most prolific years at Madrid, where he scored at a rate of over a goal a game.

How Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goals came

Left foot: ﻿19
Right foot: 96﻿ (19 penalties) ﻿
Headers: 25

Home: 73
Away: 63
Neutral: 4

Twelve of Ronaldo's Champions League goals were direct free-kicks, all hit with his right foot.

Who did Cristiano Ronaldo score against in the Champions League?

With 140 goals in 15,937 minutes of Champions League football, Cristiano Ronaldo scored at an average rate of a goal every 114 minutes. He hit ten against Juventus, the club he represented from 2018 to 2021; more than he scored against any other side.

Benfica are the team that went the longest without conceding against Ronaldo (337 minutes).

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Aalborg190-
Ajax76309
APOEL43606
Arsenal21802
Atalanta21803
Atleti1211407
Auxerre21621
Barcelona65402
Basel21802
Bayern87639
Benfica4337-
Celtic3262-
Chelsea11201
Copenhagen43603
CSKA Moskva21803
Dortmund98007
Dynamo Kyiv32704
Fenerbahçe190-
Ferencváros21801
Galatasaray32706
GNK Dinamo190-
Inter21801
Juventus763010
Legia Warszawa2180-
Leverkusen21802
Lille4320-
Liverpool32551
Lokomotiv Moskva2171-
Ludogorets21802
Lyon1210646
Malmö21806
Man City32701
Man United43603
Marseille21604
Milan65132
Napoli2180-
Panathinaikos190-
Paris43603
Porto64111
Rangers190-
Roma65395
Schalke43607
Shakhtar21805
Sparta Praha279-
Sporting CP43573
Stuttgart190-
Tottenham43354
Valencia2119-
Villarreal64682
Wolfsburg21803
Young Boys21621
Zürich21102
TOTAL18315,937140

When did Cristiano Ronaldo score his Champions League goals?

Ronaldo was more dangerous in the second halves of his Champions League games, with 75 goals (including 67 from open play) compared to 62 (52 from open play) in the first halves.

Ronaldo converted 19 penalties in UEFA club competition but failed to register with three: two saved (vs Copenhagen, December 2013 and vs Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (vs Barcelona, April 2008).

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-1010 (1)
11-2014 (2)
21-3019 (3)
31-408 (1)
41-half-time11 (3)
FIRST HALF62 (10)
46-5517 (2)
56-6516 (1)
66-7511 (2)
76-8513 (1)
86-full-time18 (2)
SECOND HALF75 (8)
EXTRA TIME3 (1)
TOTAL140 (19)

How many Champions League hat-tricks did Cristiano Ronaldo score?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored eight trebles in the world's top club competition, and shares the record for the most Champions League hat-tricks with Lionel Messi. Those hat-tricks include a record three trebles in the 2015/16 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goal comparison: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé

By the standards of Erling Haaland, Ronaldo made a relatively slow start to his goalscoring career in the Champions League, taking 37 appearances to reach ten goals, and 56 to score his 20th. However, he picked up the pace considerably during his time at Real Madrid.

Player10 goals20 goals30 goals40 goals50 goals60 goals70 goals80 goals90 goals100 goals
C Ronaldo37 apps5674829198106116123137
Messi23 4048616680*90*102109*123*
Van Nistelrooy 1527344562
Benzema1434506788111126138149
Mbappé15405159798998
Lewandowski16364661778593100*110125
Neymar19384965
Haaland714*25*35*49*
Raúl2239577597115139
Kane1224455766
Haller6*

*record

What Champions League records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?

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