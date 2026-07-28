Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he scored against, how he compares to Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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The all-time top UEFA Champions League goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo hit 140 goals in the competition and won five finals. Dig in to his stats!
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How many Champions League goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score?
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances in the world's top club competition. He appeared in qualifying for Sporting CP, but made his first appearance in the competition proper with Man United in a 2-1 loss at Stuttgart in 2003. He scored in qualifying against Debrecen in 2005, but his first Champions League goals came in a 7-1 win against Roma in April 2007.
Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League
Overall
Games: 183
Goals: 140
By club
Man United: 59 games, 21 goals
Real Madrid: 101 games, 105 goals
Juventus: 23 games, 14 goals
Ronaldo won his first Champions League title with Man United in 2007/08 but was a losing finalist (against Barcelona) the following season. He was on the winning side with Real Madrid in four more deciders. Only his former Madrid team-mates Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić have won the competition more times than Ronaldo.
Ronaldo scored 21 Champions League goals over two spells at Man United, and 14 in 23 games for Juventus, but he had his most prolific years at Madrid, where he scored at a rate of over a goal a game.
How Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goals came
Left foot: 19
Right foot: 96 (19 penalties)
Headers: 25
Home: 73
Away: 63
Neutral: 4
Twelve of Ronaldo's Champions League goals were direct free-kicks, all hit with his right foot.
Who did Cristiano Ronaldo score against in the Champions League?
With 140 goals in 15,937 minutes of Champions League football, Cristiano Ronaldo scored at an average rate of a goal every 114 minutes. He hit ten against Juventus, the club he represented from 2018 to 2021; more than he scored against any other side.
Benfica are the team that went the longest without conceding against Ronaldo (337 minutes).
|Opponents
|Games
|Mins
|Goals
|Aalborg
|1
|90
|-
|Ajax
|7
|630
|9
|APOEL
|4
|360
|6
|Arsenal
|2
|180
|2
|Atalanta
|2
|180
|3
|Atleti
|12
|1140
|7
|Auxerre
|2
|162
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|540
|2
|Basel
|2
|180
|2
|Bayern
|8
|763
|9
|Benfica
|4
|337
|-
|Celtic
|3
|262
|-
|Chelsea
|1
|120
|1
|Copenhagen
|4
|360
|3
|CSKA Moskva
|2
|180
|3
|Dortmund
|9
|800
|7
|Dynamo Kyiv
|3
|270
|4
|Fenerbahçe
|1
|90
|-
|Ferencváros
|2
|180
|1
|Galatasaray
|3
|270
|6
|GNK Dinamo
|1
|90
|-
|Inter
|2
|180
|1
|Juventus
|7
|630
|10
|Legia Warszawa
|2
|180
|-
|Leverkusen
|2
|180
|2
|Lille
|4
|320
|-
|Liverpool
|3
|255
|1
|Lokomotiv Moskva
|2
|171
|-
|Ludogorets
|2
|180
|2
|Lyon
|12
|1064
|6
|Malmö
|2
|180
|6
|Man City
|3
|270
|1
|Man United
|4
|360
|3
|Marseille
|2
|160
|4
|Milan
|6
|513
|2
|Napoli
|2
|180
|-
|Panathinaikos
|1
|90
|-
|Paris
|4
|360
|3
|Porto
|6
|411
|1
|Rangers
|1
|90
|-
|Roma
|6
|539
|5
|Schalke
|4
|360
|7
|Shakhtar
|2
|180
|5
|Sparta Praha
|2
|79
|-
|Sporting CP
|4
|357
|3
|Stuttgart
|1
|90
|-
|Tottenham
|4
|335
|4
|Valencia
|2
|119
|-
|Villarreal
|6
|468
|2
|Wolfsburg
|2
|180
|3
|Young Boys
|2
|162
|1
|Zürich
|2
|110
|2
|TOTAL
|183
|15,937
|140
When did Cristiano Ronaldo score his Champions League goals?
Ronaldo was more dangerous in the second halves of his Champions League games, with 75 goals (including 67 from open play) compared to 62 (52 from open play) in the first halves.
Ronaldo converted 19 penalties in UEFA club competition but failed to register with three: two saved (vs Copenhagen, December 2013 and vs Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (vs Barcelona, April 2008).
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0-10
|10 (1)
|11-20
|14 (2)
|21-30
|19 (3)
|31-40
|8 (1)
|41-half-time
|11 (3)
|FIRST HALF
|62 (10)
|46-55
|17 (2)
|56-65
|16 (1)
|66-75
|11 (2)
|76-85
|13 (1)
|86-full-time
|18 (2)
|SECOND HALF
|75 (8)
|EXTRA TIME
|3 (1)
|TOTAL
|140 (19)
How many Champions League hat-tricks did Cristiano Ronaldo score?
Cristiano Ronaldo scored eight trebles in the world's top club competition, and shares the record for the most Champions League hat-tricks with Lionel Messi. Those hat-tricks include a record three trebles in the 2015/16 campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goal comparison: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé
By the standards of Erling Haaland, Ronaldo made a relatively slow start to his goalscoring career in the Champions League, taking 37 appearances to reach ten goals, and 56 to score his 20th. However, he picked up the pace considerably during his time at Real Madrid.
|Player
|10 goals
|20 goals
|30 goals
|40 goals
|50 goals
|60 goals
|70 goals
|80 goals
|90 goals
|100 goals
|C Ronaldo
|37 apps
|56
|74
|82
|91
|98
|106
|116
|123
|137
|Messi
|23
|40
|48
|61
|66
|80*
|90*
|102
|109*
|123*
|Van Nistelrooy
|15
|27
|34
|45
|62
|Benzema
|14
|34
|50
|67
|88
|111
|126
|138
|149
|Mbappé
|15
|40
|51
|59
|79
|89
|98
|Lewandowski
|16
|36
|46
|61
|77
|85
|93
|100*
|110
|125
|Neymar
|19
|38
|49
|65
|Haaland
|7
|14*
|25*
|35*
|49*
|Raúl
|22
|39
|57
|75
|97
|115
|139
|Kane
|12
|24
|45
|57
|66
|Haller
|6*
*record
What Champions League records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?
- Most Champions League appearances: 183
- Most Champions League goals: 140
- Most goals in a Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)
- Most goals in Champions League knockout stages: 67
- Champions League top scorer: 2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18
- Only player to score in three Champions League finals
- One of only two players to score in all six games in a Champions League group
- Only player to score in 11 straight Champions League games