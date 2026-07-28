Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he scored against, how he compares to Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé

How many Champions League goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances in the world's top club competition. He appeared in qualifying for Sporting CP, but made his first appearance in the competition proper with Man United in a 2-1 loss at Stuttgart in 2003. He scored in qualifying against Debrecen in 2005, but his first Champions League goals came in a 7-1 win against Roma in April 2007.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League Overall

Games: 183

Goals: 140 By club

Man United: 59 games, 21 goals

Real Madrid: 101 games, 105 goals

Juventus: 23 games, 14 goals

Ronaldo won his first Champions League title with Man United in 2007/08 but was a losing finalist (against Barcelona) the following season. He was on the winning side with Real Madrid in four more deciders. Only his former Madrid team-mates Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić have won the competition more times than Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored 21 Champions League goals over two spells at Man United, and 14 in 23 games for Juventus, but he had his most prolific years at Madrid, where he scored at a rate of over a goal a game.

How Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goals came Left foot: ﻿19

Right foot: 96﻿ (19 penalties) ﻿

Headers: 25 Home: 73

Away: 63

Neutral: 4 Twelve of Ronaldo's Champions League goals were direct free-kicks, all hit with his right foot.

Who did Cristiano Ronaldo score against in the Champions League?

With 140 goals in 15,937 minutes of Champions League football, Cristiano Ronaldo scored at an average rate of a goal every 114 minutes. He hit ten against Juventus, the club he represented from 2018 to 2021; more than he scored against any other side.

Benfica are the team that went the longest without conceding against Ronaldo (337 minutes).

Opponents Games Mins Goals Aalborg 1 90 - Ajax 7 630 9 APOEL 4 360 6 Arsenal 2 180 2 Atalanta 2 180 3 Atleti 12 1140 7 Auxerre 2 162 1 Barcelona 6 540 2 Basel 2 180 2 Bayern 8 763 9 Benfica 4 337 - Celtic 3 262 - Chelsea 1 120 1 Copenhagen 4 360 3 CSKA Moskva 2 180 3 Dortmund 9 800 7 Dynamo Kyiv 3 270 4 Fenerbahçe 1 90 - Ferencváros 2 180 1 Galatasaray 3 270 6 GNK Dinamo 1 90 - Inter 2 180 1 Juventus 7 630 10 Legia Warszawa 2 180 - Leverkusen 2 180 2 Lille 4 320 - Liverpool 3 255 1 Lokomotiv Moskva 2 171 - Ludogorets 2 180 2 Lyon 12 1064 6 Malmö 2 180 6 Man City 3 270 1 Man United 4 360 3 Marseille 2 160 4 Milan 6 513 2 Napoli 2 180 - Panathinaikos 1 90 - Paris 4 360 3 Porto 6 411 1 Rangers 1 90 - Roma 6 539 5 Schalke 4 360 7 Shakhtar 2 180 5 Sparta Praha 2 79 - Sporting CP 4 357 3 Stuttgart 1 90 - Tottenham 4 335 4 Valencia 2 119 - Villarreal 6 468 2 Wolfsburg 2 180 3 Young Boys 2 162 1 Zürich 2 110 2 TOTAL 183 15,937 140

When did Cristiano Ronaldo score his Champions League goals?

Ronaldo was more dangerous in the second halves of his Champions League games, with 75 goals (including 67 from open play) compared to 62 (52 from open play) in the first halves.

Ronaldo converted 19 penalties in UEFA club competition but failed to register with three: two saved (vs Copenhagen, December 2013 and vs Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (vs Barcelona, April 2008).

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 10 (1) 11-20 14 (2) 21-30 19 (3) 31-40 8 (1) 41-half-time 11 (3) FIRST HALF 62 (10) 46-55 17 (2) 56-65 16 (1) 66-75 11 (2) 76-85 13 (1) 86-full-time 18 (2) SECOND HALF 75 (8) EXTRA TIME 3 (1) TOTAL 140 (19)

How many Champions League hat-tricks did Cristiano Ronaldo score?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored eight trebles in the world's top club competition, and shares the record for the most Champions League hat-tricks with Lionel Messi. Those hat-tricks include a record three trebles in the 2015/16 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goal comparison: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé

By the standards of Erling Haaland, Ronaldo made a relatively slow start to his goalscoring career in the Champions League, taking 37 appearances to reach ten goals, and 56 to score his 20th. However, he picked up the pace considerably during his time at Real Madrid.

Player 10 goals 20 goals 30 goals 40 goals 50 goals 60 goals 70 goals 80 goals 90 goals 100 goals C Ronaldo 37 apps 56 74 82 91 98 106 116 123 137 Messi 23 40 48 61 66 80* 90* 102 109* 123* Van Nistelrooy 15 27 34 45 62 Benzema 14 34 50 67 88 111 126 138 149 Mbappé 15 40 51 59 79 89 98 Lewandowski 16 36 46 61 77 85 93 100* 110 125 Neymar 19 38 49 65 Haaland 7 14* 25* 35* 49* Raúl 22 39 57 75 97 115 139 Kane 12 24 45 57 66 Haller 6*

*record

What Champions League records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?