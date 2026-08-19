Champions League play-off first legs highlights: Celtic and Bodø/Glimt take control of ties

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League play-offs continued on Wednesday, with Celtic and Bodø/Glimt earning convincing first-leg victories over LASK and N.E.C. respectively.

It comes after all three of Tuesday's first legs ended all square.

We round up all the action.

Qualifying explained

Wednesday 19 August

Champions League play-off first leg highlights: Celtic 3-0 LASK

Celtic put in a ruthless display of clinical finishing to defeat LASK 3-0 in Glasgow.

The visitors made a bright start, with Samuel Adeniran firing narrowly wide, while Moses Usor had a handful of decent chances.

But Benjamin Nygren then hit the first of two sumptuous strikes beyond Lukas Jungwirth for the Bhoys, with Camilo Duran replicating his goal with an almost-identical volley before bagging his second.

Key stat: Camilo Duran has scored six goals in his last six Champions League fixtures (including qualifying).

Second leg, 25/08: LASK vs Celtic

Champions League play-off first leg highlights: N.E.C. 1-3 Bodø/Glimt

Bodø's hopes of earning a second successive appearance in the Champions League proper were strengthened following a 3-1 win at N.E.C.

The Norwegian side were two goals to the good by half-time thanks to Sondre Brunstad Fet’s measured finish and a penalty from Andreas Helmersen.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side added a third goal five minutes after the restart when Haitam Aleesami nodded home. N.E.C. pulled one back five minutes from time through Clement Bischoff to keep their prospects alive going into next week’s second leg.

Key stat: N.E.C. have won the first leg in only one of their last eight UEFA two-legged ties (D3 L4).

Second leg, 25/08: Bodø/Glimt vs N.E.C.

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Champions League play-off first leg highlights: S. Bratislava 1-1 Celje

Slovan and Celje could not be separated as they played out a high-octane draw to set up a finely-balanced second leg.

It was no surprise when Slovan debutant Roman Čerepkai opened the scoring, having gone close in the first few minutes. Milot Avdyli's superb curling effort brought Celje level four minutes before the break as he unleashed from distance.

Celje had the better second-half chances, with substitutes Benjamin Verbič and Andrej Kotnik combining brilliantly, but they were ultimately unable to capitalise.

Key stat: Celje have lost just two of their last ten UEFA competition matches (W4 D4).

Second leg, 26/08: Celje vs Slovan Bratislava

Champions League play-off first leg highlights: H. Beer-Sheva 2-1 Sabah

Hapoel Beer-Sheva will take a slender 2-1 lead to Azerbaijan after coming from behind to beat Sabah.

Veljko Simić gave Sabah a strong start with his sixth goal of the campaign after six minutes, but Javon East levelled from close range shortly before half-time.

Hapoel completed the turnaround ten minutes from time when Igor Zlatanović rose highest to power Eliel Peretz’s inviting corner into the net.

Key stat: Veljko Simić has now scored in each of his last five Champions League matches.

Second leg, 25/08: Sabah vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva

2026/27 match, draw dates

Tuesday 18 August

Highlights: Levski Sofia 0-0 AEK Athens

AEK's Luka Jović came closest to conjuring up a winner in an even contest in the Bulgarian capital.

The Serbian international hooked a half-volley onto the top of the bar midway through the first half following a delicious pass from summer signing Lovro Majer.

Visiting keeper Thomas Strakosha had to be at his best to keep out efforts from Mehdi Moubarik and Maicon to ensure there is all to play for in Athens on 26 August.

Key stat: This was just the second UEFA competition game in AEK's last 55 to finish goalless.

Second leg, 26/08: AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia

Champions League play-off first leg highlights: GNK Dinamo 2-2 Viking

Viking fought from two goals down against GNK Dinamo to take a draw back to Norway for the return leg next Wednesday.

A quick-fire double from Dion Beljo and Mateo Lisica saw the hosts race into an early lead but Peter Christiansen pulled one back for Viking when he crashed the ball into the net before Zlatko Tripić finished coolly via the post to level shortly before half-time.

Neither side could find a winner in the second period, setting up what could be a dramatic conclusion in Stavanger.

Key stat: Viking have lost only one of their last seven UEFA competition away games (W2 D4).

Second leg, 26/08: Viking vs GNK Dinamo

Champions League play-off first leg highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Lyon

Fenerbahçe and Lyon will head into the second leg of their Champions League play-off level after drawing a tight first leg 1-1.

The visitors surged ahead in the 40th minute when Loïs Openda met Corentin Tolisso's cross and sent a deflected header past Ederson.

Mason Greenwood then struck within two minutes of the second-half restart for Fenerbahçe, chopping onto his left foot and drilling in a powerful shot from a narrow angle.

Key stat: Lyon remain unbeaten in their last six UEFA meetings with Fenerbahçe (W4 D2).

Second leg, 26/08: Lyon vs Fenerbahçe