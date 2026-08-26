Champions League qualifying: Results, how it worked
Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Article summary
UEFA Champions League qualifying for the 2026/27 season started on 7 July and concluded on 26 August.
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Twenty-nine teams qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.
There was a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase was split into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path contained teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the league path contained teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition. The round at which teams entered was based on their association club coefficient rankings.
Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations make their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League are given another chance to progress when they parachute down into the Europa League or Conference League. Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs go directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.
For more information about the qualifying competition, including the rules around player registration, see the official regulations.
We explain how qualifying worked and list all the results.
When were the qualifying rounds and play-offs?
First qualifying round: 7/8 & 14/15 July 2026 (Draw: 16 June)
Second qualifying round: 21/22 & 28/29 July 2026 (Draw: 17 June)
Third qualifying round: 4/5 & 11 August 2026 (Draw: 20 July)
Play-offs: 18/19 & 25/26 August 2026 (Draw: 3 August)
Play-off round
Teams involved
Champions path: 10 (Four teams join the six third qualifying round winners)
League path: 4 (The four winners of the third qualifying round)
First legs
Tuesday 18 August
Champions path
Levski Sofia 0-0 AEK Athens
GNK Dinamo 2-2 Viking
League path
Wednesday 19 August
Champions path
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-1 Sabah
Celtic 3-0 LASK
Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Celje
League path
Second legs
Tuesday 25 August
Champions path
Sabah 5-2aet Hapoel Beer-Sheva (agg: 6-4)
LASK 5-1aet Celtic (agg: 5-4)
League path
Bodø/Glimt 3-0 N.E.C. (agg: 6-1)
Wednesday 26 August
Champions path
AEK Athens 4-0 Levski Sofia (agg: 4-0)
Viking 3-1 GNK Dinamo (agg: 5-3)
Celje 1-2aet Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
League path
Lyon 1-2 Fenerbahçe (agg: 2-3)
How did it work?
• The winners of each tie advanced to the league phase.
• All defeated sides switched to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.
League phase draw
The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League takes place at 18:00 CET on Thursday 27 August.
The draw will feature 36 teams – the 29 automatic qualifiers and seven play-off round winners.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 12 (the 12 winners of the second qualifying round)
League path: 8 (6 enter in this round along with the 2 winners of the second qualifying round)
First legs
Tuesday 4 August
Champions path
Mjällby 1-2 Slovan Bratislava
Ararat-Armenia 2-1 Celje
Levski Sofia 1-0 Kairat Almaty
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-0 Crvena Zvezda
GNK Dinamo 5-0 Kauno Žalgiris
League path
Olympiacos 0-0 N.E.C.
Union SG 3-3 Bodø/Glimt
Sparta Praha 2-1 Lyon
Wednesday 5 August
Champions path
League path
Second legs
Tuesday 11 August
Champions path
Kairat Almaty 0-1 Levski Sofia (agg: 0-2)
Sabah 4-0 Aarhus (agg: 5-2)
Kauno Žalgiris 1-2 GNK Dinamo (agg: 1-7)
Crvena Zvezda 0-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (agg: 0-3)
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Mjällby (agg: 4-1)
Celje 2-0 Ararat-Armenia (agg: 3-2)
League path
Bodø/Glimt 3-2aet Union SG (agg: 6-5)
N.E.C. 2-1aet Olympiacos (agg: 2-1)
Sturm Graz 0-1 Fenerbahçe (agg: 0-3)
Lyon 3-0 Sparta Praha (agg: 4-2)
How did it work?
• The winners of each tie advanced to the play-off round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides in the champions path switch to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.
• Defeated sides in the league path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.
Second qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 24 (10 enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)
League path: 4 (enter in this round)
All kick-off times CET
First legs
Tuesday 21 July
Champions path
Mjällby 3-0 Lincoln Red Imps
Sabah 1-0 KuPS Kuopio
Ararat-Armenia 2-0 Shamrock Rovers
Iberia Tbilisi 0-2 Slovan Bratislava
Aarhus 1-4 Lech Poznań
Thun 1-1 GNK Dinamo
Klaksvík 0-0 Kauno Žalgiris
Larne 0-4 Crvena Zvezda
Víkingur Reykjavík 2-1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
League path
Fenerbahçe 1-0 Górnik Zabrze
Sturm Graz 4-0 Hearts
Wednesday 22 July
Champions path
Omonia 1-0 Kairat Almaty
Levski Sofia 1-0 Universitatea Craiova
Egnatia 3-3 Celje
Second legs
Tuesday 28 July
Champions path
KuPS Kuopio 0-2 Sabah (agg: 0-3)
Lincoln Red Imps 0-0 Mjällby (agg: 0-3)
GNK Dinamo 3-2aet Thun (agg: 4-3)
Celje 2-2aet Egnatia (agg: 5-5, Celje win 4-1 on penalties)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Ararat-Armenia (agg: 2-3)
League path
Hearts 0-2 Sturm Graz (agg: 0-6)
Wednesday 29 July
Champions path
Kairat Almaty 1-0 Omonia (agg: 1-1, Kairat Almaty win 6-5 on penalties)
Kauno Žalgiris 1-0 Klaksvík (agg: 1-0)
Lech Poznań 1-4 Aarhus (agg: 5-5, Aarhus win 4-3 on penalties)
Universitatea Craiova 2-2 Levski Sofia (agg: 2-3)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-0 Víkingur Reykjavík (agg: 3-2)
Crvena Zvezda 5-0 Larne (agg: 9-0)
Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Iberia Tbilisi (agg: 3-1)
League path
Górnik Zabrze 1-1 Fenerbahçe (agg: 1-2)
How did it work?
• The winners of each tie advanced to the third qualifying round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides of each tie switched to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.
First qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 28 (enter in this round)
First legs
Tuesday 7 July
Sabah 2-0 The New Saints
Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 Inter Escaldes*
Ararat-Armenia 2-0 Riga
Kauno Žalgiris 1-1 Drita
Vardar 0-2 KuPS Kuopio
Floriana 2-0 Shamrock Rovers
Tre Fiori 0-1 Larne*
Borac 1-1 Levski Sofia
Klaksvík 2-1 Atert Bissen
Víkingur Reykjavík 1-0 Győri ETO
Wednesday 8 July
Kairat Almaty 2-1 Sutjeska
Flora Tallinn 2-3 Iberia Tbilisi
Vitebsk 1-4 Universitatea Craiova
Petrocub 1-1 Egnatia
Second legs
Tuesday 14 July
KuPS Kuopio 2-3aet Vardar (agg: 4-3)
Iberia Tbilisi 2-2 Flora Tallinn (agg: 5-4)
Inter Escaldes 1-1 Lincoln Red Imps* (agg: 2-4)
Riga 3-2 Ararat-Armenia (agg: 3-4)
Győri ETO 2-2 Víkingur Reykjavík (agg: 2-3)
The New Saints 1-2 Sabah (agg: 1-4)
Levski Sofia 4-0 Borac (agg: 5-1)
Drita 2-3 Kauno Žalgiris (agg: 3-4)
Shamrock Rovers 5-1 Floriana (agg: 5-3)
Larne 2-1 Tre Fiori* (agg: 3-1)
Wednesday 15 July
Universitatea Craiova 1-0 Vitebsk (agg: 5-1)
Atert Bissen 1-2 Klaksvík (agg 2-4)
Egnatia 6-1 Petrocub (agg 7-2)
Sutjeska 0-2 Kairat Almaty (agg: 1-4)
How did it work?
• The winners of each tie advanced to the second qualifying round (Champions path).
• Defeated sides switched to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (champions path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path).
* Defeated side switched to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path)