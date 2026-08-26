Champions League qualifying: Results, how it worked

Twenty-nine teams qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.

There was a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase was split into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path contained teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the league path contained teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition. The round at which teams entered was based on their association club coefficient rankings.

Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations make their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League are given another chance to progress when they parachute down into the Europa League or Conference League. Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs go directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.

For more information about the qualifying competition, including the rules around player registration, see the official regulations.

We explain how qualifying worked and list all the results.

When were the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 7/8 & 14/15 July 2026 (Draw: 16 June)

Second qualifying round: 21/22 & 28/29 July 2026 (Draw: 17 June)

Third qualifying round: 4/5 & 11 August 2026 (Draw: 20 July)

Play-offs: 18/19 & 25/26 August 2026 (Draw: 3 August)

Play-off round

Teams involved

Champions path: 10 (Four teams join the six third qualifying round winners)

League path: 4 (The four winners of the third qualifying round)

First legs

Tuesday 18 August

Champions path

Levski Sofia 0-0 AEK Athens

GNK Dinamo 2-2 Viking

League path

Fenerbahçe 1-1 Lyon

Wednesday 19 August

Champions path

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-1 Sabah

Celtic 3-0 LASK

Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Celje

League path

N.E.C. 1-3 Bodø/Glimt

Second legs

Tuesday 25 August

Champions path

Sabah 5-2aet Hapoel Beer-Sheva (agg: 6-4)

LASK 5-1aet Celtic (agg: 5-4)

League path

Bodø/Glimt 3-0 N.E.C. (agg: 6-1)

Wednesday 26 August

Champions path

AEK Athens 4-0 Levski Sofia (agg: 4-0)

Viking 3-1 GNK Dinamo (agg: 5-3)

Celje 1-2aet Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)

League path

Lyon 1-2 Fenerbahçe (agg: 2-3)

How did it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switched to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

League phase draw UEFA via Getty Images The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League takes place at 18:00 CET on Thursday 27 August. The draw will feature 36 teams – the 29 automatic qualifiers and seven play-off round winners.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 12 (the 12 winners of the second qualifying round)

League path: 8 (6 enter in this round along with the 2 winners of the second qualifying round)

First legs

Tuesday 4 August

Champions path

Mjällby 1-2 Slovan Bratislava

Ararat-Armenia 2-1 Celje

Levski Sofia 1-0 Kairat Almaty

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-0 Crvena Zvezda

GNK Dinamo 5-0 Kauno Žalgiris

League path

Olympiacos 0-0 N.E.C.

Union SG 3-3 Bodø/Glimt

Sparta Praha 2-1 Lyon

Wednesday 5 August

Champions path

Aarhus 2-1 Sabah

League path

Fenerbahçe 2-0 Sturm Graz

Second legs

Tuesday 11 August

Champions path

Kairat Almaty 0-1 Levski Sofia (agg: 0-2)

Sabah 4-0 Aarhus (agg: 5-2)

Kauno Žalgiris 1-2 GNK Dinamo (agg: 1-7)

Crvena Zvezda 0-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (agg: 0-3)

Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Mjällby (agg: 4-1)

Celje 2-0 Ararat-Armenia (agg: 3-2)

League path

Bodø/Glimt 3-2aet Union SG (agg: 6-5)

N.E.C. 2-1aet Olympiacos (agg: 2-1)

Sturm Graz 0-1 Fenerbahçe (agg: 0-3)

Lyon 3-0 Sparta Praha (agg: 4-2)

How did it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the champions path switch to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.

• Defeated sides in the league path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 24 (10 enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)

League path: 4 (enter in this round)

All kick-off times CET

First legs

Tuesday 21 July

Champions path

Mjällby 3-0 Lincoln Red Imps

Sabah 1-0 KuPS Kuopio

Ararat-Armenia 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Iberia Tbilisi 0-2 Slovan Bratislava

Aarhus 1-4 Lech Poznań

Thun 1-1 GNK Dinamo

Klaksvík 0-0 Kauno Žalgiris

Larne 0-4 Crvena Zvezda

Víkingur Reykjavík 2-1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

League path

Fenerbahçe 1-0 Górnik Zabrze

Sturm Graz 4-0 Hearts

Wednesday 22 July

Champions path

Omonia 1-0 Kairat Almaty

Levski Sofia 1-0 Universitatea Craiova

Egnatia 3-3 Celje

Second legs

Tuesday 28 July

Champions path

KuPS Kuopio 0-2 Sabah (agg: 0-3)

Lincoln Red Imps 0-0 Mjällby (agg: 0-3)

GNK Dinamo 3-2aet Thun (agg: 4-3)

Celje 2-2aet Egnatia (agg: 5-5, Celje win 4-1 on penalties)

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Ararat-Armenia (agg: 2-3)

League path

Hearts 0-2 Sturm Graz (agg: 0-6)

Wednesday 29 July

Champions path

Kairat Almaty 1-0 Omonia (agg: 1-1, Kairat Almaty win 6-5 on penalties)

Kauno Žalgiris 1-0 Klaksvík (agg: 1-0)

Lech Poznań 1-4 Aarhus (agg: 5-5, Aarhus win 4-3 on penalties)

Universitatea Craiova 2-2 Levski Sofia (agg: 2-3)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-0 Víkingur Reykjavík (agg: 3-2)

Crvena Zvezda 5-0 Larne (agg: 9-0)

Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Iberia Tbilisi (agg: 3-1)

League path

Górnik Zabrze 1-1 Fenerbahçe (agg: 1-2)

How did it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the third qualifying round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides of each tie switched to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 28 (enter in this round)

First legs

Tuesday 7 July

Sabah 2-0 The New Saints

Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 Inter Escaldes*

Ararat-Armenia 2-0 Riga

Kauno Žalgiris 1-1 Drita

Vardar 0-2 KuPS Kuopio

Floriana 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Tre Fiori 0-1 Larne*

Borac 1-1 Levski Sofia

Klaksvík 2-1 Atert Bissen

Víkingur Reykjavík 1-0 Győri ETO

Wednesday 8 July

Kairat Almaty 2-1 Sutjeska

Flora Tallinn 2-3 Iberia Tbilisi

Vitebsk 1-4 Universitatea Craiova

Petrocub 1-1 Egnatia

Second legs

Tuesday 14 July

KuPS Kuopio 2-3aet Vardar (agg: 4-3)

Iberia Tbilisi 2-2 Flora Tallinn (agg: 5-4)

Inter Escaldes 1-1 Lincoln Red Imps* (agg: 2-4)

Riga 3-2 Ararat-Armenia (agg: 3-4)

Győri ETO 2-2 Víkingur Reykjavík (agg: 2-3)

The New Saints 1-2 Sabah (agg: 1-4)

Levski Sofia 4-0 Borac (agg: 5-1)

Drita 2-3 Kauno Žalgiris (agg: 3-4)

Shamrock Rovers 5-1 Floriana (agg: 5-3)

Larne 2-1 Tre Fiori* (agg: 3-1)

Wednesday 15 July

Universitatea Craiova 1-0 Vitebsk (agg: 5-1)

Atert Bissen 1-2 Klaksvík (agg 2-4)

Egnatia 6-1 Petrocub (agg 7-2)

Sutjeska 0-2 Kairat Almaty (agg: 1-4)

How did it work?

• The winners of each tie advanced to the second qualifying round (Champions path).

• Defeated sides switched to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (champions path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path).

* Defeated side switched to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path)