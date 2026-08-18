Champions League play-off first legs highlights: Lyon, Viking and AEK Athens earn away draws

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League play-offs started on Tuesday, with everything still to play for as the three first legs all ended in draws.

We round up all the action.

Qualifying explained

Tuesday 18 August

Highlights: Levski Sofia 0-0 AEK Athens

AEK's Luka Jović came closest to conjuring up a winner in an even contest in the Bulgarian capital.

The Serbian international hooked a half-volley onto the top of the bar midway through the first half following a delicious pass from summer signing Lovro Majer.

Visiting keeper Thomas Strakosha had to be at his best to keep out efforts from Mehdi Moubarik and Maicon to ensure there is all to play for in Athens on 26 August.

Key stat: This was just the second UEFA competition game in AEK's last 55 to finish goalless.

Second leg, 26/08: AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia

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Champions League play-off first leg highlights: GNK Dinamo 2-2 Viking

Viking fought from two goals down against GNK Dinamo to take a draw back to Norway for the return leg next Wednesday.

A quick-fire double from Dion Beljo and Mateo Lisica saw the hosts race into an early lead but Peter Christiansen pulled one back for Viking when he crashed the ball into the net before Zlatko Tripić finished coolly via the post to level shortly before half-time.

Neither side could find a winner in the second period, setting up what could be a dramatic conclusion in Stavanger.

Key stat: Viking have lost only one of their last seven UEFA competition away games (W2 D4).

Second leg, 26/08: Viking vs GNK Dinamo

Champions League play-off first leg highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Lyon

Fenerbahçe and Lyon will head into the second leg of their Champions League play-off level after drawing a tight first leg 1-1.

The visitors surged ahead in the 40th minute when Loïs Openda met Corentin Tolisso's cross and sent a deflected header past Ederson.

Mason Greenwood then struck within two minutes of the second-half restart for Fenerbahçe, chopping onto his left foot and drilling in a powerful shot from a narrow angle.

Key stat: Lyon remain unbeaten in their last six UEFA meetings with Fenerbahçe (W4 D2).

Second leg, 26/08: Lyon vs Fenerbahçe

2026/27 match, draw dates