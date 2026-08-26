Champions League play-off second leg highlights and round-up: Fenerbahçe, AEK Athens, Viking and Slovan Bratislava complete league phase line-up

The league phase line-up for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League has been finalised, with Fenerbahçe, Viking, AEK Athens and Slovan Bratislava the last four play-off winners on Wednesday night ahead of Thursday's draw in Monaco.

It comes after Sabah, Bodø/Glimt and LASK booked their spots on Tuesday.

We round up all the action.

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League phase line-up AEK Athens (GRE), Arsenal (ENG), Aston Villa (ENG), Atleti (ESP), B. Dortmund (GER), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Club Brugge (BEL), Como (ITA), Fenerbahçe (TUR), Feyenoord (NED), Galatasaray (TUR), Inter (ITA), LASK (AUT), Leipzig (GER), Lens (FRA), Lille (FRA), Liverpool (ENG), ﻿Man City (ENG), Man United (ENG), Napoli (ITA), Paris (FRA), Porto (POR), PSV (NED), Real Betis (ESP), Real Madrid (ESP), Roma (ITA), S. Bratislava (SVK), Sabah (AZE), Shakhtar (UKR), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sporting CP (POR), Stuttgart (GER), Viking (NOR), Villarreal (ESP)

League phase pots

Wednesday 26 August

Champions League play-off highlights: Lyon 1-2 Fenerbahçe (2-3 agg)

Fenerbahçe advanced beyond the Champions League qualifying stage for the first time since 2008/09 with a dramatic victory over Lyon in France.

With the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg, quick-fire goals from Vedat Muriqi and Archie Brown put the Turkish club in the driving seat at the break.

The hosts rallied in the second half and pulled one back through Malick Fofana, but, for all of their pressure, Les Gones could not find an equaliser.

Key stat: At the fifth time of asking, this was Fenerbahçe's first UEFA two-legged victory against a French side.

Champions League play-off highlights: Viking 3-1 GNK Dinamo (5-3 agg)

Viking will play in the Champions League proper for the first time after seeing off GNK Dinamo in a compelling watch.

Arbër Hoxha opened the scoring for the visitors but a Zlatko Tripić equaliser from the penalty spot meant there was still nothing to separate the teams heading into the second half.

However, Viking took control of the tie through two quick-fire goals after half-time. Edvin Austbø thundered home before Tobias Moi’s deflected effort ensured the Norwegian side progressed.

Key stat: Viking's only previous appearance in a UEFA competition league phase/group stage came in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup.

Champions League play-off highlights: AEK Athens 4-0 Levski Sofia (4-0 agg)

A dominant second-leg victory over Levski saw AEK book a spot in the Champions League proper for the first time since 2018/19.

Luka Jović opened the scoring early on, heading home a Lazaros Rota cross, before a quickfire Barnabás Varga double established a three-goal lead at half-time.

After the restart, Răzvan Marin added a fourth from the spot, slotting home coolly past goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov to complete the rout.

Key stat: AEK have now won nine of their last 11 home UEFA matches (D1 L1).

Champions League play-off highlights: Celje 1-2 S. Bratislava (2-3 agg, AET)

Cristian Martínez's 100th-minute winner in extra time sent Slovan Bratislava to the league phase with victory in Celje.

Andraž Šporar's delightful chip put the Slovakian side ahead in the 18th minute, but Svit Sešlar levelled 16 minutes later with a penalty.

Yaya Dukuly sent a second-half shot against a post for the hosts before Roman Čerepkai followed suit with a header at the other end as the teams proved inseparable during regular time.

Martínez made the breakthrough with a clipped finish following Nino Marcelli's run from the halfway line, although Celje were unfortunate not to equalise again when Mario Kvesić curled an attempt against the woodwork.

Key stat: Slovan have won eight of their last ten UEFA two-legged ties.

League phase draws: Lowdown

Tuesday 25 August

Highlights: LASK 5-1 Celtic

LASK sealed their place in a maiden Champions League league phase after producing a memorable comeback to beat Celtic in a dramatic game in Austria.

Martin O’Neill’s side headed into the return with a healthy 3-0 advantage and extended their lead in the first half when Callum McGregor broke the deadlock with a fine strike.

Yet the hosts hit back when Moses Usor showed some quick thinking to pounce on the ball and slot past Viljami Sinisalo in the Celtic goal before Robert Ljubičić’s low shot put the hosts 2-1 up at the start of the second half.

LASK kept pushing and reduced the deficit further when Samuel Adeniran curled home an effort from distance. Florian Flecker’s stoppage-time header then levelled the tie and forced the game into extra time before Adeniran sealed the tie with another low strike to win the tie in the 109th minute.

Key stat: This was LASK's first victory in in their last 12 UEFA competition matches (D4 L7).

Highlights: Sabah 5-2 H. Beer-Sheva

Orphe Mbina and Joy-Lance Mickels scored during extra time as competition debutants Sabah reached the league phase after an extraordinary decider in Baku.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Sabah fell behind on the night when Igor Zlatanović slotted in for Hapoel after ten minutes. The hosts replied through Christian Nwachukwu's finish in the 37th minute before Guy Mizrahi's 61st-minute chip restored their opponents' two-goal aggregate advantage.

After Umarali Rakhmonaliev drove in Sabah's second with 16 minutes remaining, Tellur Mutallimov drew them level on aggregate with a volley from a corner seconds from the end of second-half stoppage time.

Hapoel's Djibril Diop was dismissed a minute before Mbina's header during the first half of extra time, with Eliel Peretz also sent off for the visitors after Mickels struck in the 115th minute.

Key stat: Sabah have won four ties to qualify and join Qarabağ as the only sides from Azerbaijan ever to have qualified for the competition proper.﻿

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 N.E.C.

Bodø secured Champions League football for a second season in a row with a convincing 3-0 victory over N.E.C., completing a 6-1 aggregate success.

N.E.C. goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz was sent off after just three minutes, making it an uphill battle for the visitors. The hosts then controlled the game with patient build-up play and created numerous opportunities, with Fredrik André Bjørkan opening the scoring from Sondre Auklend’s cutback.

Auklend made it two shortly before the break, with a Deveron Fonville own goal completed the scoring.

Key stat: Bodø have scored two or more goals in 11 of their last 12 UEFA competition matches.

2026/27 match, draw dates