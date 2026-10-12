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Who has scored in the most consecutive Champions League games?

Monday, October 12, 2026

Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy all have impressive streaks, but Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record.

Harry Kane's Champions League scoring streak for Bayern München

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for scoring in the most consecutive UEFA Champions League games with his 11-match streak across 2017–18, but Bayern München striker Harry Kane is closing him down this season.

Kane could become the fourth player – after Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robert Lewandowski – to find the net in nine successive games in Europe's premier club competition if he strikes against Viking on Matchday 2. Lewandowski is the only man to achieve that feat on two separate occasions.

Ronaldo's record 11-game run started with his two goals in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final. He followed that up by scoring in all six group stage matches in 2017/18, then in both legs of Madrid's round of 16 and quarter-final ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus respectively. Ronaldo struck 17 times in total across those 11 matches.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

Who has scored in the most consecutive Champions League games?

11: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017–18)
9: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United, 2002–03)
9: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, 2019–20)
9: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, 2020–21)
8: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2013–14)
8: Harry Kane (Bayern München, 2026–present)

* Statistics are for group stage/league phase to final only

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