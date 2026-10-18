Champions League Matchday 3: Key stats and what to look out for in every game

The UEFA Champions League hopefuls are in action for a second consecutive week, with Matchday 3 games taking place on Tuesday 20 October and Wednesday 21 October.

We take a look at the key facts and stats from every fixture as the league phase continues.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated. All statistics are group stage/league phase to final unless stated.

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Tuesday 20 October

Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45) Fenerbahçe have lost only two of their last ten UEFA matches against Czech opposition (W5 D3), and both of those defeats were against Slavia in the 2021/22 Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Romelu Lukaku has two goals and two assists across his last three games against Slavia, scoring for Roma against them in the 2023/24 Europa League group stage and for Inter against them in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage.

Fenerbahçe are without a victory in their last nine Champions League matches (D3 L6), the longest winless run in their history in the competition. Their last success was 2-1 at home to Chelsea in a 2007/08 quarter-final first leg.

The Turkish outfit have not been ahead at half-time in any of their last 12 Champions League matches. However, they have never lost a Champions League home game in which they scored first (W7 D1).

Slavia's David Jurásek spent the first half of the 2025/26 season on loan at Fenerbahçe's Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş. He made 17 appearances, the last of which was a 2-1 victory at Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Cup.

Tomáš Chorý scored Slavia's goal in the last meeting between the teams, a 2-1 Fenerbahçe win in the 2024/25 Europa League league phase.

Slavia are without a win in their last 21 Champions League matches (D7 L14), since beating Steaua 2-1 in September 2007, and they have yet to win away from home in the competition (D4 L7).

The Czech side have never been ahead at half-time in any of their 11 Champions League away matches, and have never won a game in the competition after conceding first (D1 L12).

Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45) Sabah have won all five of their European home matches this season (F14 A2), including qualifying.

None of Sabah's 24 UEFA competition matches have finished goalless, while none of Dortmund's last 57 Champions League away matches have ended 0-0.

Dortmund have won all four of their UEFA competition matches against Azerbaijani opposition (F12 A1). They beat Qarabağ (4-0h, 1-0a) in the 2010/11 Europa League play-offs, and Gabala (3-1a, 4-0) in the 2015/16 Europa League group stage.

The German side have lost their last four Champions League away matches, equalling their club record (2019/20 to 2020/21).

Serhou Guirassy scored on his Champions League debut on this day in 2020, for Rennes in a 1-1 draw with Krasnodar.

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Roma have won eight of their last 11 Champions League home matches (D1 L2).

Roma have never lost a Champions League home game in which they led at half-time (W11 D1).

None of Roma's last 39 UEFA home matches have finished goalless.

Slovan famously knocked Roma out of the Europa League play-offs in 2011/12, winning 1-0 at home then drawing 1-1 away against a side led by Luis Enrique.

Slovan have lost all ten of their Champions League contests, and have conceded a first-half goal in all ten.

The visitors have won one, drawn one and lost three of their five UEFA competition away games in Italy, and are without a win in four there since a 1-0 success at Torino in the 1968/69 Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals.

Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario played 138 games for PSV Eindhoven between 2017 and 2021, winning the Dutch title in 2018. Six of those appearances came in the Champions League, his sole goal coming against Inter in October 2018.

Home striker Santiago Giménez has faced PSV more than any other European club, scoring four times in eight games against them.

Porto are unbeaten in their eight UEFA competition home matches against Dutch opponents (W7 D1).

PSV have never won a Champions League group stage/league phase game against Portuguese opposition (D3 L2) and only one of their eight UEFA competition away matches in Portugal (D2 L5).

The Dutch side have won only two of their last 12 Champions League fixtures (D4 L6).

PSV have not kept a clean sheet in their last 18 Champions League games. The last was a 4-0 home win against Girona in November 2024.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Villarreal's Péter Gulácsi were team-mates at Leipzig between 2021 and 2023 and both play for Hungary. Gulácsi also played for the Reds between 2008 and 2013 but never made a first-team appearance. Szoboszlai (45) has made the most appearances in this competition of any Hungarian player, with Gulácsi (42) second on the list.

Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk played every minute of both legs when Liverpool beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the 2021/22 semi-finals. Juan Foyth did likewise for the Yellow Submarine.

Liverpool have won their last five UEFA competition matches against Spanish clubs, and their last four at home.

The Reds have won 15 of their last 16 Champions League group stage/league phase home games (L1).

Villarreal have never beaten an English club in the Champions League (D6 L10).

The Yellow Submarine's Matchday 2 win over Napoli ended a 12-game run without a victory in the Champions League (D2 L10).

Villarreal have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven Champions League away fixtures.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Manchester City are unbeaten in their four UEFA competition matches against Greek opposition (W3 D1) and have kept a clean sheet in all of them: against Aris in the 2010/11 Europa League round of 32 (0-0a, 3-0h) and Olympiacos in the 2020/21 Champions League group stage (3-0h, 1-0a).

Erling Haaland has scored 61 goals in 60 Champions League games – making him the quickest and youngest to the 60-goal landmark in the competition. His 38 strikes for Manchester City are a club record, his double against Paris Saint-Germain last time out taking him past Sergio Agüero (36).

Mateo Kovačić needs one appearance to reach 80 games in the Champions League, while Rúben Dias and Phil Foden both need one to make it to 70.

AEK Athens striker Luka Jović played for Real Madrid in both legs of their round of 16 defeat by Manchester City in 2019/20.

AEK have never won an away game in the Champions League proper (D5 L11).

The Greek team have lost seven of their last eight UEFA competition matches against English clubs (W1).

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Ferran Torres left Barcelona for Paris 12 days before this season's league phase draw – the Spanish striker scored 65 goals in 207 appearances for the Catalan club. Dro Fernández also swapped Barcelona for the French capital, in January, after playing five times for the Spanish champions.

Ousmane Dembélé spent six seasons at Barcelona (2017–23), scoring 40 times in 185 games and winning three La Liga titles before moving to Paris. He has scored in each of his last six Champions League appearances, equalling Kylian Mbappé's record for a French player (2021/22).

Current Paris coach Luis Enrique was at the Barcelona helm from 2014 to 2017, famously guiding them to their historic treble of league, cup and Champions League in 2014/15.

Paris are unbeaten in their last 12 Champions League matches (W8 D4) since a 2-1 defeat at Sporting CP in January 2026. One more would equal the club record of 13 (set across 2012/13 and 2013/14).

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick beat Paris 1-0 with Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final, but lost to them in the 2020/21 quarter-finals and lost 2-1 with Barcelona in last season's league phase.

The Catalan club have not kept a clean sheet in their last 17 Champions League matches, the longest such run in their history in the competition. They have also conceded the first goal in eight of their last 11 Champions League games.

On this day in 2020, Pedri scored on his Champions League debut in a 5-1 home win against Ferencváros – it is still his only goal in the competition. Andreas Christensen scored his first in the competition on this day in 2021, for Chelsea in a 4-0 win against Malmö.

Lamine Yamal has been directly involved in five goals in Barcelona's two league phase matches this season (one goal, four assists).

Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt Napoli need one more win to reach 100 victories in UEFA club competition.

The Italian side are without a victory in their last five Champions League matches (D1 L4), their longest winless run in the competition, and have lost their last three, also equalling their longest losing streak.

Kevin De Bruyne needs one appearance to reach 50 in the Champions League group stage/league phase.

The Norwegian outfit knocked out Napoli's fellow Serie A side Inter in last season's knockout phase play-offs (3-1h, 2-1a). That 2-1 win is their only success in eight European away matches in Italy (D1 L6).

Bodø/Glimt forward Jens Petter Hauge played for Milan in the 2020/21 season, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 victory at Napoli on 22 November 2020.

Bodø/Glimt's Haitam Aleesami spent three seasons at Palermo between 2016 and 2019 but failed to win either of his games against Napoli (D1 L1).

The visitors have conceded in their last 17 away matches in European competition.

Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid Stuttgart have won three of their last four European matches against Spanish opponents (L1), but they have never beaten a Spanish team in the Champions League (D2 L5).

Stuttgart have conceded in each of their last 13 Champions League home games.

Atleti have won their last three Champions League fixtures against German teams, all at home, but their only group stage/league phase win in Germany in the competition came at Dortmund in October 1996 (2-1) – they have lost the other five.

Koke can move above Xabi Alonso (119) into eighth place for Champions League appearances among Spanish players if he features here.

Ademola Lookman turns 29 on the day of the game. He has previously scored against Stuttgart in the Champions League, during Atalanta's 2-0 win against them in November 2024.

Atleti defender Alejandro Grimaldo faced Stuttgart eight times in his three seasons as a Leverkusen player, winning the German Super Cup against them in 2024.

Atleti forward Alexander Sørloth faced Stuttgart three times as a Leipzig player across 2021 and 2022, winning twice and drawing once. His last appearance for Leipzig came against Stuttgart.

Lowdown on all 36 teams

Wednesday 21 October

Como vs Manchester United (18:45) Como defender Trevoh Chalobah scored on his last start against Manchester United, in a 2-1 defeat for Chelsea in September 2025.

Como goalkeeper Robert Sánchez faced Manchester United ten times during his spells with Brighton and Chelsea. His record in those games was: W3 D2 L5.

Tasos Douvikas and Assane Diao have each scored in both of Como's Champions League matches so far.

United have lost only two of their last 16 European matches against Italian opposition (W10 D4) and just one of their last eight away games in Italy (W4 D3).

The Red Devils have won only one of their last ten Champions League away matches (D3 L6). That success came in Michael Carrick's first game in caretaker charge, 2-0 at Villarreal in November 2021. Harry Maguire was the only starter in that game still at the club.

Marcus Rashford needs one appearance to reach 50 in the Champions League. On this day last season, he scored twice for Barcelona in a 6-1 win against Olympiacos.

Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45) Lille are unbeaten in all six of their European matches against Turkish opposition (W2 D4), and have won two of their three home games (D1), while Galatasaray have won only two of their last 11 against French teams (D4 L5) and are winless in six in France (D2 L4).

The French club have lost their last four European games, equalling their club-record run in the 2012/13 Champions League group stage. They have never lost five on the trot.

Lille have scored in each of their last eight Champions League home contests but have not kept a clean sheet in their last ten games in the competition (home and away).

Lille have scored both first and in the first half in each of their last eight Champions League home matches. They have led at half-time in their last six Champions League home games.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille in the 2019/20 season. Fellow forward Rafael Leão was at Lille for the 2018/19 campaign, scoring eight times in 26 games.

The visitors are without a win in their last six Champions League league phase matches (D1 L5) and have also lost their last five away games in the competition.

Galatasaray's last six Champions League fixtures have produced 26 goals, an average of 4.33 per game.

Aston Villa vs Viking Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 14 European home matches (W13 D1) and have won the last 11 – both club records. The 6-0 success against Fenerbahçe on Matchday 2 was their biggest victory in UEFA competition.

The Villans have failed to score in only one of their last 23 UEFA competition games and have struck three or more goals in six of their last eight such contests.

Villa's last eight Champions League matches have produced 34 goals, an average of 4.25 per game.

Viking's only previous European fixtures against English opposition came in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup first round. They lost 2-1 at Chelsea, then won 4-2 at home to go through 5-4 on aggregate.

Zlatko Tripić has been involved in three of Viking's four Champions League goals this season (one goal, two assists).

Club Brugge vs Lens Club Brugge have won their last two matches against French opposition, both at home in the Champions League league phase: 4-1 against Monaco (September 2025) and 3-0 against Marseille (January 2026).

The Belgian side's last six Champions League outings have produced 31 goals, an average of 5.17 per game, while there has been a first-half goal in each of their last 12 matches in the competition.

Club Brugge have lost only one of the 13 Champions League home fixtures in which they scored first (W10 D2).

Brandon Mechele needs one appearance to reach 50 in the Champions League, which would make him only the second Club Brugge player to reach that mark after Hans Vanaken (62).

Lens' 3-2 win at Slavia Praha on Matchday 1 ended a run of 16 European away games without a victory (D7 L9), though they have not kept a clean sheet in their last 15 Champions League contests.

Lens have led at half-time only once in their 20 Champions League fixtures.

On this day in 1998, Lens recorded their first win in the Champions League proper, 1-0 at home to Panathinaikos.

Bayern München vs Arsenal Bayern have won eight of the previous 15 meetings between these teams in the Champions League, with Arsenal earning four victories.

Bayern's Serge Gnabry came through the ranks at Arsenal, making 15 appearances between 2012 and 2014.

Harry Kane has faced Arsenal 22 times in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern, scoring 15 goals in those matches. The striker played against them in every season from 2014/15 to 2023/24 and scored at least once against them in all ten of those campaigns. He has also scored in nine successive Champions League appearances.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 39 Champions League group stage/league phase home matches (W37 D2). Their last home defeat at this stage was against English opposition, though – 3-2 to Manchester City in December 2013.

Bayern have scored in each of their last 23 Champions League games and their last eight outings in the competition have produced 44 goals, an average of 5.5 per game.

Arsenal have won only one of their last eight European away fixtures in Germany (D2 L5).

The Gunners have won their last 14 Champions League league phase matches, with seven of those victories coming away from home.

Arsenal have conceded a first-half goal in only one of their last ten Champions League games.

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Inter's Henrikh Mkhitaryan spent three seasons with Shakhtar (2010–13), scoring 44 goals in 106 appearances and winning three consecutive domestic doubles.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu played in a 4-0 home win for Roma against Shakhtar in the group stage in 2006/07. No Italian club has beaten Shakhtar by more than four goals in a Champions League match.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their seven European meetings with Shakhtar (W3 D4), conceding just one goal. Three of their four Champions League group stage games against Shakhtar in 2020/21 and 2021/22 finished 0-0.

Inter have lost their last four Champions League matches, the club's longest losing run in the competition, but they have never lost a home match in the competition in which they led at half-time (W29 D3).

Shakhtar are without a win in their last ten European fixtures against Italian opposition (D4 L6), scoring only one goal, since a 2-1 win at Atalanta in the Champions League group stage in October 2019.

There has been a first-half goal in each of Shakhtar's last nine Champions League games.

Real Madrid vs Leipzig These sides have met four times in the Champions League. In the 2022/23 group stage, Real Madrid won 2-0 at home and lost 3-2 in Leipzig. In the 2023/24 round of 16, Los Blancos triumphed 1-0 in Leipzig and drew 1-1 in Madrid.

Yan Diomande joined Madrid from Leipzig in August on a seven-year deal, having scored 13 goals in 36 games in his sole season with the German club. Madrid's Ibrahima Konaté made 66 appearances for Leipzig between 2017 and 2021.

Madrid have scored in each of their last 26 European home matches against German opposition, and their last 44 Champions League home games overall.

Kylian Mbappé has scored in his last four Champions League games and struck against Leipzig for Paris in the group stage in October 2021.

Vinícius Júnior has scored twice against Leipzig in the Champions League for Madrid, in a 3-2 away defeat in October 2022 and a 1-1 home draw in March 2024.

Denzel Dumfries needs one appearance to reach 50 in the Champions League.

Leipzig have lost their last six Champions League group stage/league phase away matches.

Christopher Nkunku (11) is level with Emil Forsberg as Leipzig's leading scorer in the Champions League. He struck in Leipzig's 3-2 home win against Real Madrid in the group stage in October 2022.

Real Betis vs Feyenoord Betis striker Troy Parrott scored three times in his five Eredivisie games against Feyenoord during his three-year stint at AZ Alkmaar, but he never ended on the winning side (D1 L4).

By contrast, Betis midfielder Antony won all four of his Eredivisie games against Feyenoord as an Ajax player. He also scored and assisted in Betis' 2-1 win against them in last season's Europa League league phase meeting.

Betis have won all four of their European home matches against Dutch opposition, while Feyenoord have won only two of their last 12 UEFA competition fixtures against Spanish clubs (D1 L9).

Betis have lost only one of their last 12 European group stage/league phase games (W9 D2).

Feyenoord have lost their last seven European away matches, equalling their club record (2008–14).

Feyenoord have scored in each of their last eight Champions League away contests but have conceded in each of their last 21 away games in UEFA competition.

Sporting CP vs LASK Sporting CP have won six of their seven European home matches against Austrian clubs. Their only defeat was a 4-1 loss to LASK in the 2020/21 Europa League.

The home side have won their last five Champions League group stage/league phase home fixtures.

Sporting CP have scored in each of their last 20 Champions League group stage/league phase matches, while none of their last 62 such games have finished goalless.

Luis Suárez has scored in both of Sporting CP's league phase games this season.

LASK are without a win in their last 11 European away matches (D1 L10) and have lost nine in a row.

All the league phase fixtures

Further ahead

AEK Athens striker Luka Jović played for Real Madrid between 2019 and 2022 and he has the chance to remind them of his qualities when the sides meet in Greece on Matchday 4.

Napoli head to Porto on Matchday 4, giving Dragons coach Francesco Farioli a first taste of Champions League action against a team from his home nation.

Michael Carrick has fond memories of facing Roma from when Manchester United came through last-eight meetings against them in both 2006/07 and 2007/08. The first of those was a career highlight for Carrick as he scored twice in a famous 7-1 second-leg masterclass. Can he repeat that success as United manager when they meet Roma on Matchday 4?