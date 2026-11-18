The UEFA Champions League has reached the midway point of this season's league phase. Next stop are the Matchday 5 games taking place on Tuesday 24 November and Wednesday 25 November.

We take a look at the key facts and stats from every fixture as the league phase continues.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated. All statistics are group stage/league phase to final unless stated.

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Tuesday 24 November

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45) Bodø/Glimt's only previous matches against Austrian opposition came in last season's Champions League play-off round against Sturm Graz: a 5-0 home win and a 2-1 defeat away.

The Norwegian side are unbeaten in their last five Champions League proper home matches (W4 D1) and have kept a clean sheet in the last three of those games.

Six players have appeared in all 16 of Bodø/Glimt's Champions League matches: Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Nikita Haikin, Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Helmersen and Fredrik Sjøvold.

LASK have won only one of their last 12 away European games (D1 L10), 3-2 at Sporting CP on Matchday 3, conceding in all those games.

LASK midfielder Robert Ljubičić played every minute of both legs when GNK Dinamo beat Bodø/Glimt 4-2 on aggregate in the 2022/23 play-off round. He has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last three Champions League appearances (two goals and one assist).

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45) The Turkish team have won their last three home matches against English clubs: 3-2 against Tottenham in the league phase of the 2024/25 Europa League, then 1-0 twice against Liverpool in last season's Champions League (league phase and round of 16).

Galatasaray defender Davinson Sánchez faced Aston Villa three times during his spell at Tottenham, winning all three meetings. However, midfielder Mario Lemina lost three of his five encounters (W1) against Villa during his time at Fulham and Wolves.

Galatasaray's İlkay Gündoğan won eight of his ten games against Aston Villa (L1) as a Manchester City player, scoring five times, beating them in the 2020 English League Cup final.

The hosts' Wilfried Singo scored the only goal for Monaco against Aston Villa in the 2024/25 league phase.

Aston Villa have scored 12 goals this season, one short of their total for the whole of the 2024/25 league phase (13).

Both of Unai Emery's previous Champions League matches against Turkish clubs were heavy home wins: 6-1 against Bursaspor with Valencia on 24 November in 2010, and 6-0 against Fenerbahçe with Aston Villa on Matchday 2.

Villa's Alejandro Garnacho scored for Manchester United against Galatasaray in a 3-3 draw in the 2023/24 group stage, Aaron Wan-Bissaka setting up a goal and Victor Lindelöf also playing.

Villa striker Tammy Abraham scored for Beşiktaş in a 1-1 league draw at Galatasaray last season.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 16 group stage/league phase matches (W15 D1) – one short of their club record of 17 (2003–06). They have also won their last 12 home games at this stage, a club record – one more would equal Liverpool's English record of 13 (2020–25).

The London side have scored at least twice in 21 of their last 22 group stage/league phase home matches. They have also scored the first goal in each of their last 12, a record for an English club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faced Dortmund as a player for the Gunners six times – twice as many games as any other opponents. His record in those games was W3 D1 L2.

Arsenal's Mikel Merino played for Dortmund in 2016/17, making nine appearances.

Gunners forward Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal for Chelsea against Dortmund in the 2022/23 round of 16 second leg.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovač has won only one of his five Champions League matches against English clubs (D1 L3), 7-2 at Tottenham with Bayern München in the 2019/20 group stage.

Dortmund signed midfielder Ethan Nwaneri on a season-long loan from Arsenal in September. The 19-year-old has scored ten times in 51 games for the Gunners.

Como vs AEK Athens Como have scored 19 goals in their first four Champions League matches, the most by any club in its first four games in the competition. They have both scored first and in the first half in each of those matches.

Tasos Douvikas has scored in his first four Champions League appearances. One more would equal Erling Haaland, Diego Costa and Alessandro Del Piero for successive scoring appearances from a debut with only Sébastien Haller (seven) having managed a longer streak.

Nico Paz has been directly involved in eight of Como's 19 goals in the league phase (three goals, five assists) and has scored in his last two appearances.

Como goalkeeper Jean Butez played in both legs when Royal Antwerp beat AEK Athens in the 2023/24 play-offs (1-0 h, 2-1 a).

AEK Athens have never won a Champions League away match (D5 L12).

The Greek side have scored first in three of their four fixtures this season.

AEK Athens defender Charalampos Lykogiannis played twice against Como for Bologna in the past two seasons, winning both games without conceding a goal.

Feyenoord vs Porto Feyenoord have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven Champions League matches, a club record. Ajax hold the Dutch record of eight (2025–26).

Each of Feyenoord's last eight home group stage/league phase matches has produced at least three goals.

Feyenoord signed forward Gonçalo Borges from Porto, where he made 85 appearances from 2021 onwards, in July 2025.

Home defender Jerry St. Juste scored his last goal, and was later sent off, for Sporting CP in a 2-1 defeat by Porto in the 2024 Portuguese Cup final.

None of Porto's last 18 group stage/league phase matches has been drawn (W9 L9).

Porto's last seven group stage/league phase away matches have produced at least three goals.

Midfielder Inbeom Hwang joined Porto in July from Feyenoord, where he scored four goals in 54 games across two seasons, while on-loan striker Santiago Giménez struck 65 times in 105 games for the Dutch club between 2022 and 2025.

Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario faced Feyenoord eight times during his time at PSV, only winning on one occasion (D4 L3).

Manchester City vs Napoli Manchester City have lost only one of their seven Champions League home matches against Italian clubs (W3 D3), 2-1 to Juventus in the 2015/16 group stage. Their record at home to Napoli in those games is W2 D1.

City have lost only two of their last 27 group stage/league phase home matches (W22 D3) and have scored at least twice in 20 of their last 22 home games at this stage.

Erling Haaland has faced Napoli three times in the Champions League – twice with Salzburg and last season with Manchester City. He scored in all three games, four goals in total.

Napoli have never won an away match against English opposition (D4 L8). In the Champions League, their record is D2 L6.

Napoli are without a win in their last eight Champions League away matches (D1 L7), equalling their club record.

The Italian outfit have lost all 14 of the Champions League away matches in which they trailed at half-time.

Kevin De Bruyne scored 108 goals in 442 games for City, winning the 2023 Champions League and six Premier League titles in ten seasons, before his switch to Napoli in summer 2025. He returned to City in Napoli's 2-0 defeat in last season's league phase.

Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund both joined Napoli from City's rivals Manchester United. McTominay has faced City more times than any other club in his career – his record against them is W6 D2 L8.

Leipzig vs Lens Leipzig have won only one of their last eight matches against French clubs (D2 L5); a 2-1 win at home to Paris in the 2020/21 Champions League group stage – Christopher Nkunku scored in that game.

Leipzig have won only one of the 22 Champions League matches in which they trailed at half-time (D2 L19), 2-1 at home to Zenit in the 2019/20 group stage.

Nkunku (11) shares Leipzig's Champions League scoring record with Emil Forsberg while Willi Orbán (42) shares their appearance record with Yussuf Poulsen.

Leipzig's squad contains five French players – Abdoul Kone, Castello Lukeba, Maxime Estève, Nkunku and Tidiam Gomis.

Lens have conceded in their last 17 Champions League matches and have let in the first goal in 12 of their last 13.

Lens have won only one of their last 18 away European games (D7 L10), 3-2 at Slavia Praha on Matchday 1.

Amadou Haidara joined Lens from Leipzig in December 2025 having scored 15 goals in 222 appearances across seven campaigns with the Bundesliga club. Leipzig's Neil El Aynaoui also played for Lens for two seasons, scoring nine times in 55 games.

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven The sides have met eight times, Real Madrid winning three, PSV one, and four drawn. The most recent meeting was in the 1988/89 European Cup quarter-finals, Madrid going through 3-2 on aggregate.

José Mourinho has won all six of his matches in the competition against Dutch clubs, all against Ajax: five with Real Madrid and one with Benfica.

Kylian Mbappé needs one goal to reach 75 in the Champions League. At 27 years 339 days he would be the second-youngest player to get there, after Lionel Messi (27 years 169 days). It would also make him the third-fastest to 75 (103 games), behind Messi (92) and Robert Lewandowski (97).

Madrid full-back Denzel Dumfries made over 100 appearances for PSV between 2018 and 2021.

PSV have won only two of the 50 Champions League away matches in which they conceded the first goal (D11 L37), most recently 3-2 at Sevilla in the 2023/24 group stage.

PSV defender Sergiño Dest played in El Clásico three times when he was a Barcelona player but was on the losing side in each match.

PSV are the third club with whom Ivan Perišić is facing Real Madrid, the 37-year-old winger meeting Los Blancos with Borussia Dortmund in 2012 and Inter in 2020 and 2021.

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis The Slovakian outfit have won only two of their ten matches against Spanish clubs (D2 L6): 3-2 against Barcelona in the 1969 European Cup Winners' Cup final in Basel and 2-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano in last season's Conference League league phase.

Slovan have lost all 12 of their Champions League matches. The competition record for successive losses is 13, set by Marseille between 2012 and 2020.

Slovan have trailed at half-time in 11 of their 12 Champions League matches and have conceded the first goal in 11.

The Spanish side have scored eight goals in the league phase, already more than double their only previous Champions League campaign (three in 2005/06).

Betis have won all four of the Champions League matches in which they scored first.

Betis captain Isco came up against Slovan Bratislava coach Yaya Touré in the 2015/16 Champions League semi-finals – Isco playing for Real Madrid and Touré for Manchester City.

Lowdown on all 36 teams

Wednesday 25 November

Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45) None of Sabah's 13 UEFA competition home matches have been drawn (W8 L5) while none of their 26 overall finished goalless.

Sabah full-back Tymoteusz Puchacz and Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny were Poland team-mates, most recently sharing the field in March 2024.

Barcelona's last 22 group stage/league phase matches have each produced at least three goals. Those games have contained 105 goals, an average of 4.77 per game.

Barcelona have conceded in their last 12 group stage/league phase away matches.

Raphinha (23) is level with Robert Lewandowski in third place on Barcelona's Champions League scoring list, behind only Lionel Messi (120) and Luis Suárez (25). The Brazilian has 23 goals in his last 26 Champions League appearances and six in his last four.

Lamine Yamal (19 years 135 days on Matchday 5) needs one goal to become the youngest player to reach 15 in the Champions League; record-holder Erling Haaland was 20 years 126 days old.

Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45) Slavia Praha have won only one of their last 13 matches against Spanish opposition, 4-3 at home to Sevilla in the 2018/19 Europa League round of 16.

The hosts are without a win in 23 Champions League games (D8 L15), equalling Steaua's competition record (2006–13). Their only win in the competition was 2-1 at home to Steaua on Matchday 1 of their debut campaign in the 2007/08 group stage.

Coach Jindřich Trpišovský is still looking for his first Champions League win, at the 19th attempt (D6 L12), all with Slavia Praha. It is the longest winless run by any coach in the competition.

Villarreal have lost their last seven Champions League away matches, a record for a Spanish club.

The Yellow Submarine have won only one of their last 15 Champions League matches (D2 L12), 3-1 at home to Napoli on Matchday 2. They did not keep a clean sheet in any of those games.

Villarreal have never won a Champions League match in which they trailed at half-time (D2 L13), and have lost all eight away in which they were behind at the break.

Villarreal's Nicolas Pépé faced Slavia in the 2020/21 Europa League quarter-finals, scoring in each leg as Arsenal won 5-1 on aggregate.

Atlético de Madrid vs Viking Atleti have won six of their seven matches against Norwegian clubs, scoring in all seven. The exception was a 1-2 home defeat by Bodø/Glimt in last season's league phase.

Jonathan David scored in Juventus' 3-2 win at Bodø/Glimt on 25 November last season.

Atleti forward and Norway international Alexander Sørloth took on Viking twice when he was a Bodø/Glimt player but was defeated in both meetings in the Norwegian top flight.

Viking have never beaten a Spanish club (D2 L2). They lost 1-0 away and drew 0-0 at home against Barcelona in the 1992/93 Champions League first round and lost 3-0 away and drew 1-1 at home against Celta in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup second round.

Viking have won only two of their last 13 UEFA competition away matches (D4 L7) although they have scored in each of their last 12.

Zlatko Tripić has been directly involved in five of Viking's nine Champions League goals (two goals, three assists).

Club Brugge vs Liverpool The sides have met three times, all in finals. Liverpool won the 1975/76 UEFA Cup 4-3 on aggregate (3-2 at Anfield, 1-1 in Bruges), and the 1977/78 European Cup final 1-0 at Wembley.

Liverpool's 14 goals scored and ten conceded are both their most after four Champions League group stage/league phase matches. They have already conceded more than in any previous group stage/league phase, surpassing the nine in 2014/15.

None of Liverpool's last 85 Champions League group stage/league phase matches have finished goalless, a record for an English club. Another would equal Bayern München's competition record of 86, set from 2009 to 2023.

Joe Gomez needs one appearance to reach 50 in the Champions League.

Club Brugge have lost nine of their ten Champions League matches against English opposition, including their last five. Their only win in that time was 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in the 2024/25 league phase.

Club Brugge's last 19 Champions League matches have produced at least three goals, a competition record. The previous best was 18, by Paris (2016–18).

Nicolò Tresoldi's five goals this season are already a Club Brugge record for a Champions League season. The previous best was three, by Tresoldi (2025/26) and Hans Vanaken (2020/21 and 2021/22).

Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer played against Liverpool in the Champions League last season. His Inter side, for whom he started, were beaten 1-0 in Milan.

Inter vs Stuttgart Inter have scored in each of their last eight Champions League matches. One more would equal their club record of nine (1999–2002).

The Nerazzurri have never lost a Champions League home match in which they led at half-time (W29 D3).

Inter's Benjamin Pavard made 88 appearances for Stuttgart between 2016 and 2019.

Manuel Akanji needs one appearance to reach 70 in the Champions League. He would be the first Swiss outfield player to reach the total.

Stuttgart have never won a Champions League match in which they trailed at half-time (D1 L8).

Ermedin Demirović's four goals this season are already a Stuttgart record for a Champions League season, surpassing the three by Kevin Kuranyi (2003/04) and Mario Gomez (2007/08).

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe Shakhtar are unbeaten in their 11 matches against Turkish clubs (W10 D1), winning all six at home without conceding.

Shakhtar's Oleksandr Karavaiev was on loan from the Ukrainian club to Fenerbahçe from January until June 2017.

Fenerbahçe are without a win in their last 12 Champions League away matches (D3 L9). Their last away win in the competition was 1-0 at Sparta Praha in the 2004/05 group stage.

Romelu Lukaku, who retired from international football last week, is Belgium's leading scorer in the Champions League (18) and needs two goals to become the first Belgian to reach 20.

Fenerbahçe trio Milan Škriniar, Ederson and Marco Asensio have all played against Shakhtar in the Champions League – with Inter, Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively.

Lille vs Bayern München The sides' only previous meetings came in the 2012/13 group stage, Bayern winning 1-0 away and 6-1 at home. Manuel Neuer played in both of those games.

Lille have scored in their last nine Champions League home matches, and there has been a first-half goal in each of them. However, they have never won a Champions League home match in which they conceded the first goal (D3 L8).

Lille's Tanguy Nianzou made four Champions League appearances for Bayern in 2021/22 and Maurits Kjærgaard scored against Bayern for Salzburg in the 2021/22 round of 16.

Olivier Giroud has played against Bayern in the Champions League on nine occasions with Arsenal and Chelsea. Giroud has ended on the winning side twice, scoring in two 2-0 victories.

Bayern have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 13 Champions League matches. Their last ten have produced 50 goals.

Harry Kane (58) needs two goals to reach 60 in the Champions League. Reaching 60 in his 75th game would make him the second-fastest to the landmark, behind Erling Haaland (60 games) and ahead of Lionel Messi (80).

Kane has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last 11 Champions League appearances (13 goals, five assists).

Luis Díaz needs one appearance to reach 50 in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Paris are unbeaten in their last five Champions League home matches against Italian clubs (W3 D2), and have won the last three: 2-1 against Juventus in 2022/23, 3-0 against Milan in 2023/24 and 4-0 against Atalanta last season.

Paris are unbeaten in 14 Champions League matches (W10 D4), a club best that equals Lyon's French record (2004–06).

Paris' 20 goals are the most by any club in its first four group stage/league phase matches. Barcelona hold the record for a whole group stage/league phase, hitting 28 in 2024/25.

Ousmane Dembélé (21) needs one goal to equal Neymar in third place on Paris' Champions League scoring list, behind Kylian Mbappé (42) and Edinson Cavani (30).

Captain Marquinhos joined Paris from Roma in 2013 after 30 appearances for the Italian club. Lucas Digne spent 2015/16 on loan at Roma from Paris and made 42 appearances, eight in the Champions League.

Roma have won only one of their last 11 Champions League away matches (D2 L8), 2-1 at CSKA Moskva in the 2018/19 group stage.

The Giallorossi have conceded in their last 33 Champions League away matches. They have won only one of the 28 in which they conceded first (D5 L22).

Roma's Donyell Malen faced Paris twice in the 2023/24 Champions League when he was a Dortmund player, starting in their 2-0 reverse in France. He was also an unused substitute in both legs of the German club's semi-final success against them later that season. Malen has scored in his last three Champions League appearances

Sporting CP vs Manchester United The sides have met four times. Sporting CP overturned a 4-1 first-leg defeat to win their 1963/64 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final 5-4 on aggregate, winning the second leg 5-0 at home. Manchester United won both meetings in the 2007/08 Champions League group stage (1-0 a, 2-1 h).

Sporting CP have scored in their last 22 Champions League group stage/league phase matches, a record for a Portuguese club.

Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Silva has played against Manchester United three times in the Europa League: twice in 2021 with Granada and once in 2023 with Real Betis. All three matches ended in defeat.

Manchester United have won only one of their last 11 Champions League away matches (D3 L7), 2-0 at Villarreal in the 2021/22 group stage.

Marcus Rashford needs one appearance to reach 50 in the Champions League.

Benjamin Šeško scored against Sporting CP for Leipzig in the 2024/25 league phase.

Captain Bruno Fernandes joined United in 2020 from Sporting CP having scored 64 goals in 137 appearances. Manuel Ugarte is another former Sporting CP player in United's squad, leaving for Paris in June 2023 before joining United just over a year later.

All the league phase fixtures

Further ahead

Barcelona midfielder Rodri witnessed most things in a trophy-laden career with Manchester City, but even the Spanish linchpin probably could not have envisaged a visit from his former club being the first game revealed for them in the league phase draw. That meeting comes on Matchday 6.

Aston Villa will be hoping to make it third time lucky at home to Paris on Matchday 6. Unai Emery's men nearly knocked the French side out in the 2024/25 quarter-finals and created plenty of chances in their recent UEFA Super Cup encounter.

Several teams face opponents and the weight of history on Matchday 6. PSV have failed to win any of their seven Champions League games against Atleti, Real Madrid are winless in all four European games against Arsenal, while Dortmund have lost three of their last four against Inter in Europe's premier club competition including a 2-0 home defeat by the Italian side last season.