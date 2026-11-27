“I tried with the analysts to find three or four images to show the players the things they were doing wrong." That was just one of the things that José Mourinho – in his own words – did at half-time during this week's Real Madrid-PSV match.

Another was to send on a 23-year-old that the Madrid coach describes as "the best central midfielder in the world", Jude Bellingham.

As it happened: Madrid 5-1 PSV

Bellingham’s magnificent second-half performance – featuring a sensational goal of the season contender as well as an assist for Vinícius Júnior – was the subject of our initial post-match analysis of how Madrid turned a 0-1 deficit into a 5-1 triumph.

Champions League Insights: A tale of two halves

Such was Bellingham’s impact that UEFA’s game insights unit, working with UEFA Technical Observer Steve Holland and UEFA senior player development manager Bruno Cheyrou, have put his display back under the microscope to assess just how he took the Matchday 5 contest by the scruff of the neck.

“He has physicality, he has technique, he has tactical understanding of the game, he has ambition, he has absolutely everything” was Mourinho’s verdict. “And he can play as a 10, as an 8, with two pivots, with one pivot and two 8s, as a 10."

But just how does he do that? “What stands out is the intelligence of his movement,” Cheyrou observes. “He stays involved throughout the moves, always looking to make himself available.” And what that meant on Tuesday, as the following videos will show, is that he was invariably in the right position to receive and support and progress the ball.

As Madrid captain Fede Valverde affirmed: “When Jude came on, I think he gave us that calmness. When it came to holding on to the ball, we were able to play a lot better.”

Champions League Insights: Bellingham in 6, 8 & 10 positions

Bellingham in the 6, 8 and 10 positions

Assessing Bellingham’s movement and use of the ball in this first clip, Cheyrou says: “He keeps making himself available and makes the right choice with one touch even when he’s had little opportunity to scan before receiving."

Champions League Insights: Composure and strength under pressure

Composure and strength under pressure

According to Holland, Bellingham shows here “the importance of taking the ball under pressure and having the individual ability to manipulate the ball to eliminate defenders.”

Cheyrou, meanwhile, notes his “intelligent run into space to offer a passing option” and how, under considerable pressure, “he uses his strength and footwork to ride the challenge".

Champions League Insights: Bellingham's wonder goal

How to score a wonder goal

“Bellingham smells an opportunity and runs forward to support the attack,” says Holland, analysing what he describes as “a sublime piece of individual instinct and execution”.

Cheyrou adds: “He takes his first touch with his left foot, then uses a second touch to set himself. Finally, with his body perfectly balanced, he places his volley out of the goalkeeper’s reach.”

Coaching reflection: Boss it like Bellingham

Bellingham’s Matchday 5 masterclass should be required viewing for any young attacking midfielder wondering what it takes to affect a game at the top level, given the key qualities he exhibited:

Availability for team-mates

Anticipation and awareness

Intelligent movement

Strength

Technique for execution