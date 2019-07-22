Third qualifying round draw (matches 6/7 August & 13 August)

Champions path

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Celtic (SCO) / Nõmme Kalju (EST)

Sutjeska (MNE) / APOEL (CYP) v Dundalk (IRL) / Qarabağ (AZE)

PAOK (GRE) v Ajax (NED)

Saburtalo (GEO) / GNK Dinamo (CRO) v Ferencváros (HUN) / Valletta (MLT)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) / HJK Helsinki (FIN) v The New Saints (WAL) / København (DEN)

Maribor (SVN) / AIK (SWE) v BATE Borisov (BLR) / Rosenborg (NOR)

League path

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) v Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) / Olympiacos (GRE)

Krasnodar (RUS) v Porto (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) / Basel (SUI) v LASK (AUT)

Seeded teams in bold

Champions path draw procedure

The two teams entering in this round (the champions of the 14th and 15th-ranked nations, Ajax and PAOK) are joined by the ten winners from the second qualifying round champions path, which ties conclude on 30/31 July.

The six sides boasting the best UEFA coefficients were seeded (the second qualifying round winners take the coefficient of the seeded team from those ties).

Balls containing the seeded clubs were put into one bowl, with balls for the unseeded sides positioned in another. A ball was taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they were shuffled. The first team drawn plays the first match at home, against the second one drawn.

Sides defeated in this round transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path play-offs.

League path draw procedure

The six teams entering in this round (Porto, Dynamo Kyiv, Club Brugge, Krasnodar, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK) will join the two winners from the second qualifying round league path, which ties conclude on 30/31 July.

The four sides boasting the best UEFA coefficients were seeded (the second qualifying round winners take the coefficient of the seeded team from those ties).

Balls containing the seeded clubs were put into one bowl, with balls for the unseeded sides positioned in another. A ball was taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they were shuffled. The first team drawn plays the first match at home, against the second one drawn.

Dynamo Kyiv and Krasnodar could not be drawn together.

Sides defeated in this round transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Match dates

6/7 August: first legs

13 August: second legs

To note



Clubs' coefficients are determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER.

The draws are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.