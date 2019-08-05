12:00 CEST, 5 August, Nyon

Champions path

Teams

Last season's semi-finalists Ajax enter at this stage ©AFP/Getty Images

PAOK (GRE) / Ajax (NED)

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Celtic (SCO)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) / København (DEN)

GNK Dinamo (CRO) / Ferencváros (HUN)

Young Boys (SUI)

APOEL (CYP) / Qarabağ (AZE)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Maribor (SVN) / Rosenborg (NOR)



Draw procedure

The two remaining teams entering at this stage (the champions of the leagues ranked 12th and 13th) will be joined by the six third qualifying round winners. The third qualifying round ties take place on 6/7 and 13 August.

The four clubs with the highest coefficients are seeded and will be drawn against the four unseeded sides. The third qualifying round winners take the coefficient of the seeded team from those ties.

The play-off winners advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage. Sides defeated in this round transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

League path

Teams

Krasnodar (RUS) / Porto (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL) / Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)



İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Olympiacos (GRE)

Basel (SUI) / LASK (AUT)

Draw procedure

The four winners of the third qualifying round League Path ties enter the draw. The third qualifying round ties take place on 6/7 and 13 August.

The two clubs with the highest coefficients are seeded and will be drawn against the two unseeded sides.

The play-off winners advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage. Sides defeated in this round transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Match dates

20/21 August: first leg

27/28 August: second leg



To note

Clubs' coefficients are determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER.

The draws are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.