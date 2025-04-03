UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Conference League winners, best players, goals and teams of the season

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Which teams have lifted the Conference League trophy? Who won the end-of-season awards?

UEFA via Getty Images

Who has won the Conference League?

Three teams have won the UEFA Conference League in the competition's short history: Roma, West Ham and Olympiacos. Italian side Roma clinched the inaugural title in 2021/22, defeating Feyenoord, before triumphs for English team West Ham and Olympiacos, who lifted Greece's first major club honour. Fiorentina were beaten finalists in 2023 and 2024.

2024 final
Fiorentina 0-1 Olympiacos, aet (El Kaabi 116)
Player of the Match: Ayoub El Kaabi
Athens, Greece

2024 final highlights

2023 final
Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham (Bonaventura 67; Benrahma 62p, Bowen 90)
Player of the Match: Jarrod Bowen
Prague, Czechia

2023 final highlights

2022 final
Roma 1-0 Feyenoord (Zaniolo 32)
Player of the Match: Chris Smalling
Tirana, Albania

2022 final highlights

Season top scorer

2023/24: Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23: Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22: Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

Player of the Season

2023/24: Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
2022/23: Declan Rice (West Ham)
2021/22: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Young Player of the Season

2023/24: Thiago (Club Brugge)
2022/23: Andy Diouf (Basel)
2021/22: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)

Team of the Season

2023/24: Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina); Dodô (Fiorentina), Robin Hranáč (Viktoria Plzeň), David Carmo (Olympiacos), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina); Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Kostas Fortounis (Olympiacos), John McGinn (Aston Villa); Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Daniel Podence (Olympiacos)

2022/23: Alphonse Areola (West Ham); Dan Ndoye (Basel), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina); Andy Diouf (Basel), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Declan Rice (West Ham); Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

2021/22: Rui Patrício (Roma); Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Chris Smalling (Roma), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord); Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord), Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Goal of the Season

2023/24: Ayoub El Kaabi (Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos)

Ayoub El Kaabi vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

2022/23: Terem Moffi (Basel 2-2 Nice)

Terem Moffi vs Basel

2021/22: Dimitri Payet (Marseille 2-1 PAOK)

Dimitri Payet vs PAOK
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025