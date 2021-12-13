Europa League knockout round play-off stage: meet the teams

What is the Europa League knockout round play-off stage?

There is a departure from the usual UEFA Europa League format following this season's group stage. While the eight group winners advance straight to the round of 16, the eight runners-up have another hurdle to negotiate. They are destined for the new knockout round play-offs, where they will join the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in their sections.﻿

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders for Monday's draw, streamed live right here.

Draw pots Seeded teams

Betis (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Lazio (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Rangers (SCO)

Real Sociedad (ESP) Unseeded teams

Atalanta (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Dortmund (GER)

Leipzig (GER)

Porto (POR)

Sevilla (ESP)

Sheriff (MDA)

Zenit (RUS)

UEFA ranking: 25

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group F (W1 D3 L2 F12 A13)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-1agg vs Real Madrid)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990/91)

UEFA ranking: 7

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group E (W2 D1 L3 F2 A9)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-2agg vs Paris)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

UEFA ranking: 87

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A12)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14)

2020/21 Europa League season review

UEFA ranking: 44

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9)

Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)

UEFA ranking: 32

How they qualified: Group H runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F9 A6)

Last season: quarter-finals (L 3-1agg vs Villarreal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2020/21)

UEFA ranking: 16

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group C (W3 D0 L3 F10 A11)

Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 4-2agg vs Man City)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1992/93, 2001/02)

Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21

UEFA ranking: 29

How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F7 A3)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 6-2agg vs Bayern München)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1997/98)

UEFA ranking: 18

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)

Eight await The knockout round play-off ties take place on 17 and 24 February, with the winners advancing to March's round of 16. The following sides await them there: Crvena zvezda (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS), West Ham (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 24

How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F15 A10)

Last season: round of 32 (L 3-2agg vs Granada)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1988/89)

Five great Napoli Europa League goals

UEFA ranking: 38

How they qualified: Group D runners-up (W3 D0 L3 F8 A7)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Arsenal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

UEFA ranking: 17

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group B (W1 D2 L3 F4 A11)

Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Chelsea)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

UEFA ranking: 42

How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

UEFA ranking: 63

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F9 A6)

Last season: round of 32 (L 4-0agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1988/89)

Sevilla's historic six successes

UEFA ranking: 11

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group G (W1 D3 L2 F5 A5)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-4agg vs Dortmund)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)

UEFA ranking: 68

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group D (W2 D1 L3 F7 A11)

Last season: third qualifying round (L 1-1agg, 5-3p vs Dundalk)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

UEFA ranking: 33

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group H (W1 D2 L3 F10 A10)

Last season: Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2007/08)