UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League knockout round play-off stage: meet the teams

Monday 13 December 2021

Get the basics on the 16 teams in Monday's 2021/22 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw.

What is the Europa League knockout round play-off stage?

There is a departure from the usual UEFA Europa League format following this season's group stage. While the eight group winners advance straight to the round of 16, the eight runners-up have another hurdle to negotiate. They are destined for the new knockout round play-offs, where they will join the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in their sections.﻿

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders for Monday's draw, streamed live right here.

Draw pots

Seeded teams
Betis (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Lazio (ITA)
Napoli (ITA)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Rangers (SCO)
Real Sociedad (ESP)

Unseeded teams
Atalanta (ESP)
Barcelona (ESP)
Dortmund (GER)
Leipzig (GER)
Porto (POR)
Sevilla (ESP)
Sheriff (MDA)
Zenit (RUS)

Atalanta

UEFA ranking: 25
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group F (W1 D3 L2 F12 A13)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-1agg vs Real Madrid)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990/91)

Barcelona

UEFA ranking: 7
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group E (W2 D1 L3 F2 A9)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-2agg vs Paris)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

Betis

UEFA ranking: 87
How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A12)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14)

2020/21 Europa League season review
2020/21 Europa League season review

Braga

UEFA ranking: 44
How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9)
Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)

Dinamo Zagreb

UEFA ranking: 32
How they qualified: Group H runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F9 A6)
Last season: quarter-finals (L 3-1agg vs Villarreal)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2020/21)

Dortmund

UEFA ranking: 16
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group C (W3 D0 L3 F10 A11)
Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 4-2agg vs Man City)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1992/93, 2001/02)

Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21
Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21

Lazio

UEFA ranking: 29
How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F7 A3)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 6-2agg vs Bayern München)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1997/98)

Leipzig

UEFA ranking: 18
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)

Eight await

The knockout round play-off ties take place on 17 and 24 February, with the winners advancing to March's round of 16.

The following sides await them there: Crvena zvezda (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS), West Ham (ENG)

Napoli

UEFA ranking: 24
How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F15 A10)
Last season: round of 32 (L 3-2agg vs Granada)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1988/89)

Five great Napoli Europa League goals
Five great Napoli Europa League goals

Olympiacos

UEFA ranking: 38
How they qualified: Group D runners-up (W3 D0 L3 F8 A7)
Last season: round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Arsenal)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

Porto

UEFA ranking: 17
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group B (W1 D2 L3 F4 A11)
Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Chelsea)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

Rangers

UEFA ranking: 42
How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5)
Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

Real Sociedad

UEFA ranking: 63
How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F9 A6)
Last season: round of 32 (L 4-0agg vs Man. United)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1988/89)

Sevilla

Sevilla's historic six successes
Sevilla's historic six successes

UEFA ranking: 11
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group G (W1 D3 L2 F5 A5)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-4agg vs Dortmund)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)

Sheriff

UEFA ranking: 68
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group D (W2 D1 L3 F7 A11)
Last season: third qualifying round (L 1-1agg, 5-3p vs Dundalk)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

Zenit

UEFA ranking: 33
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group H (W1 D2 L3 F10 A10)
Last season: Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2007/08)

Get the Europa app!
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 13 December 2021

Related Items

Monday's Europa League draw
Live

Monday's Europa League draw

What is it? When is it? Which teams are involved? How can I watch it?
Knockout records
Live

Knockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.
Monday's Europa League draw
Live

Monday's Europa League draw

What is it? When is it? Which teams are involved? How can I watch it?