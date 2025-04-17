Europa League records and stats: Clubs, players, matches, goals, wins as Man United 5-4 Lyon sets new mark for goals in a game

All statistics are for the Europa League era only (2009/10 onwards)

Europa League records: Players

Most Europa League goals

Radamel Falcao took goalscoring to the next level as he hit a remarkable 30 goals in just 31 Europa League appearances. Twenty-nine of them came in just two seasons in 2010/11 and 2011/12, when the dynamic Colombian inspired Porto and Atlético de Madrid to titles. His returns of 17 and 12 goals respectively are the best and second-best ever season tallies and he scored a record three hat-tricks in the process. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally eclipsed that 30-goal mark in 2023/24, ending the campaign on 34.

34 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille)

30 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético)

27 Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Everton, Inter, Roma)

26 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)

26 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

25 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, Man United)

24 Munas Dabbur (Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim)

24 Edin Džeko (Wolfsburg, Man City, Roma, Fenerbahçe)

22 Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Atlético, Valencia)

20 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica, Olympiacos)



Aubameyang great Europa League goals

Most goals in a Europa League season

17 Radamel Falcao (Porto, 2010/11)

12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético, 2011/12)

11 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea, 2018/19)

11 Giuseppe Rossi (Villarreal, 2010/11)

10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille, 2023/24)

10 Luka Jović (Frankfurt, 2018/19)

10 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club, 2015/16)

10 Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke, 2011/12)

Most goals in a Europa League game

5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016, GS)

4 Radamel Falcao (Porto 5-1 Villarreal, 28/04/2011, SF)

4 Edinson Cavani (Napoli 4-2 Dnipro, 08/11/2012, GS)

4 Willian José (Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad, 19/11/2017, GS)

4 Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/2021, GS)

Most Europa League appearances

Dries Mertens, now of Galatasaray, made his 70th appearance in the Europa League on Matchday 7 in 2024/25, surpassing Rui Patrício's competition record. Mertens has also represented Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven and Napoli in the Europa League; Rui Patrício's games have come across nine seasons in the competition with Sporting CP, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Roma.

The Portuguese goalkeeper had overtaken Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragović in the 2022/23 knockout stage. Both appeared in the very first Europa League matchday back in 2009, Dragović lining up for hometown club Austria Wien aged 18 and Rui Patrício turning out for Sporting.

Dries Mertens in Europa League action in 2024/25 Getty Images

73 Dries Mertens (Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Galatasaray)

69 Rui Patrício (Sporting CP, Wolves, Roma)

66 Aleksandar Dragović (Austria Wien, Basel, Dynamo Kyiv, Leverkusen, Crvena Zvezda)

63 Granit Xhaka (Basel, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen)

62 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille)

62 Bryan Cristante (Atalanta, Roma)

61 Daniel Carriço (Sporting CP, Sevilla)

61 Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

59 Taison (Metalist Kharkiv, Shakhtar Donetsk, PAOK)

59 Matheus (Braga)

59 James Tavernier (Newcastle, Rangers)

58 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

57 Mohamed Elneny (Basel, Beşiktaş, Arsenal)

57 Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven, Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş)

57 Senad Lulić (Young Boys, Lazio)

57 Victor Ruiz (Napoli, Valencia, Villarreal, Beşiktaş, Real Betis)

56 Manu Trigueros (Villarreal)

55 Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)

55 Christian Eriksen (Ajax, Tottenham, Man United)

55 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, Man United)

55 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Dortmund, Man United, Arsenal, Roma)



Oldest Europa League players

42y 173d Brad Friedel (Tottenham 2-1 Sheriff, 07/11/2013, GS)

42y 33d Sander Boschker (Hannover 0-0 Twente, 22/11/2012, GS)

41y 292d Artur Boruc (Legia Warsaw 0-1 Spartak Moskva, 09/12/2021, GS)

41y 190d Pepe Reina (Marseille 4-0 Villarreal, 07/03/2024, R16)

41y 98d Joaquín (Ludogorets 0-1 Real Betis, 27/10/2022, GS)



Oldest Europa League scorers

41y 56d Joaquín (Real Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, 15/09/2022, GS)

40y 98d Daniel Hestad (Celtic 1-2 Molde, 05/11/2015, GS)

38y 333d Edin Džeko (Fenerbahçe 3-0 Anderlecht, 13/02/2025, KOPO)

38y 323d Jorge Molina (Granada 2-0 Molde, 11/03/2021 R16)

38y 224d David Catala (Larnaca 1-5 Leverkusen, 13/12/2018, GS)

Oldest Europa League scorer in the knockout stages

38y 333d Edin Džeko (Fenerbahçe 3-0 Anderlecht, 13/02/2025, KOPO)

Joaquín's record-breaking stunner

Youngest Europa League players

16y 88d Roger Fernandes (Sheriff 2-0 Braga, 17/02/2022, KOPO)

16y 113d Willem Geubbels (Atalanta 1-0 Lyon, 07/12/2017, GS)

16y 121d Ebu Bekir Is (Roma 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt, 30/01/2025, LP)

16y 127d Romelu Lukaku (Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Anderlecht, 17/09/2009, GS)

16y 141d Siebe Schrijvers (Genk 0-0 Basel, 06/12/2012, GS)

Youngest Europa League scorers

16y 218d Romelu Lukaku (Ajax 1-3 Anderlecht, 17/12/2009, GS)

16y 272d Iker Muniain (Athletic Club 3-0 Austria Wien, 17/09/2009, GS)

16y 350d Jorthy Mokio (Union SG 0-2 Ajax, 13/02/2025, KOPO)

17y 125d Désiré Doué (Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv, 06/10/2022, GS)

17y 148d Adam Maher (AZ 3-0 BATE Borisov, 15/12/2010, GS)



Youngest Europa League scorer in the knockout stages

16y 350d Jorthy Mokio (Union SG 0-2 Ajax, 13/02/2025, KOPO)

Fastest Europa League goals (seconds)

10.69 Jan Sýkora (Qarabağ 2-2 Slovan Liberec, 15/09/2016, GS)

12.60 Eljif Elmas (Napoli 2-3 Spartak Moskva, 30/09/2021, GS)

13.21 Vitolo (Villarreal 1-3 Sevilla, 12/03/2015, R16)

15.19 Ismael Blanco (AEK Athens 2-2 BATE Borisov, 05/11/2009, GS)

16.88 Keita Baldé (Ludogorets 3-3 Lazio, 27/02/2014, R32)

Fastest Europa League hat-tricks

9:34 Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/2021, GS)

10:56 Claudiu Keşerü (FCSB 6-0 Aalborg, 18/09/2014, GS)

11:00 Diogo Jota (Wolves 4-0 Beşiktaş, 12/12/2019, GS)

12:27 Andrej Kramarić (HNK Rijeka 3-1 Feyenoord, 23/10/2014, GS)

13:35 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool 3-1 Napoli, 04/11/2010, GS)

Fastest Europa League hat-tricks

Fastest Europa League red card

3:14 Nick Viergever (Udinese 2-1 AZ, 15/03/2012)

Europa League records: Clubs

Biggest Europa League wins

Lyon 7-1 AZ (23/02/2017, R32)

Feyenoord 7-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (16/03/23, R16)

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014, GS)

Valencia 6-0 Rapid Wien (18/02/2016, R32)

Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017, GS)

Arsenal 6-0 BATE Borisov (07/12/2017, GS)

Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018, GS)

AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019, GS)

Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (7/11/2019, GS)

Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm (15/09/2022, GS)

Slavia Praha 6-0 Sheriff (05/10/2023, GS)

Highlights: Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm

Most goals in a Europa League game

9 Man United 5-4 Lyon (aet, 17/04/2025, QF)

8 Bremen 4-4 Valencia (18/03/2010, R16)

8 Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011, GS)

8 Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012, GS)

8 Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016, GS)

8 Gent 3-5 Shakhtar (03/11/2016, GS)

8 Lyon 7-1 AZ (23/02/2017, R32)

8 Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020, GS)

8 Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020, GS)

8 Man United 6-2 Roma (29/04/2021, SF)

8 Feyenoord 7-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (16/03/23, R16)

Most goals in a Europa League season

37 Porto (2010/11)

36 Chelsea (2018/19)

33 Atlético (2011/12)

33 Arsenal (2020/21)

31 Roma (2020/21)

31 Leverkusen (2023/24)

Longest winning run in the Europa League

15 Atlético (03/11/2011 to 25/10/2012)

8 Chelsea (25/04/2013 to 29/11/2018)

8 Salzburg (19/09/2013 to 27/02/2014)

8 Villarreal (03/12/2020 to 29/04/2021)

Longest unbeaten run in the Europa League

18 Chelsea (25/04/2013 to 29/05/2019)

15 Atlético (03/11/2011 to 25/10/2012)

15 Man United (24/11/2016 to 07/11/2019)

14 Frankfurt (28/11/2013 to 14/03/2019)

14 Villarreal (22/10/2020 to 26/05/2021)

Group stage/league phase records

Biggest Europa League wins

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)

Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)

Arsenal 6-0 BATE Borisov (07/12/2017)

Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)

AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)

Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)

Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz (15/09/2022)

Slavia Praha 6-0 Sheriff (05/10/2023)

Most goals in a Europa League game

Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011)

Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012)

Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016)

Gent 3-5 Shakhtar Donetsk (03/11/2016)

Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020)

Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020)

Highlights: Leverkusen 6-2 Nice

100% Europa League group stage/league phase records

Anderlecht (2011/12)

Arsenal (2020/21)

Dinamo Moskva (2014/15)

Frankfurt (2018/19)

Leverkusen (2023/24)

Napoli (2015/16)

Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19)

Shakhtar (2016/17)

Tottenham (2013/14)

Zenit (2010/11)

Biggest Europa League group stage/league phase winning margin

11 points Napoli (2015/16)

11 points Zenit (2010/11)

Fewest points to finish in the top two in the Europa League group stage

7 Anderlecht (2010/11)

7 Dnipro (2014/15)

7 Krasnodar (2016/17)

7 Maribor (2013/14)

7 Midtjylland (2015/16)

7 Napoli (2010/11)

Highlights: Braga 2-1 Malmö

Most points without going through in Europa League group stage/league phase

10 AC Milan (2018/19)

10 Birmingham City (2011/12)

10 Braga (2022/23, 2024/25)

10 Elfsborg (2024/25)

10 LASK (2020/21)

10 Lokeren (2014/15)

10 Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12)

10 Sparta Praha (2014/15)

10 Standard Liège (2018/19)

10 Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12)

10 Young Boys (2012/13)

Most goals in a Europa League group stage/league phase

22 Napoli (2015/16)

21 Salzburg (2014/15)

21 Leverkusen (2020/21)

21 Shakhtar (2016/17)

20 Arsenal (2020/21)

Fewest goals conceded in a Europa League group/league phase

1 Dinamo Zagreb (2020/21)

1 Salzburg (2017/18)

1 Standard Liège (2011/12)

Most goals in a Europa League group stage/league phase game (player)

5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Aritz Aduriz after scoring Athletic Club's fifth goal against Genk in 2016 AFP via Getty Images

Knockout stage records

Biggest Europa League knockout stage wins

Lyon 7-1 AZ Alkmaar (23/02/17, R32)

Feyenoord 7-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (16/03/23, R16)

Valencia 6-0 Rapid Wien (18/02/16, R32)

Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Praha (14/03/24, R16)

Inter 5-0 Shakhtar (17/08/20, SF)

LASK 0-5 Man United (12/03/20, R16)

Man United 5-0 Club Brugge (27/02/20, R32)

Dynamo Kyiv 0-5 Chelsea (14/03/19, R16)

Valencia 5-0 Basel (10/04/14, QF)

Biggest Europa League knockout stage wins (aggregate)

10-0 Valencia vs Rapid Wien (6-0 h, 4-0 a – 2015/16, R32)

11-2 Lyon vs AZ Alkmaar (4-1 a, 7-1 h – 2016/17, R32)

11-2 Liverpool vs Sparta Praha (5-1 a, 6-1 h – 2023/24, R16)

8-0 Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv (3-0 h, 5-0 a – 2018/19, R16)

10-3 Porto vs Spartak Moskva (5-1 h, 5-2 a – 2010/11, QF)

8-1 Atlético vs Lokomotiv Moskva (3-0 h, 5-1 a – 2017/18, R16)

8-1 Metalist Kharkiv vs Salzburg (4-0 a, 4-1 h – 2011/12, R32)

8-1 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş (4-1 a, 4-0 h – 2010/11, R32)

8-1 Tottenham v Wolfsberg (4-1 a, 4-0 h – 2020/21, R32)

Most goals in a Europa League knockout tie

14 Rangers 9-5 Antwerp (2020/21, R32)

13 Porto 10-3 Spartak Moskva (2010/11, QF)

13 Lyon 11-2 AZ Alkmaar (2016/17, R32)

13 Man United 8-5 Roma (2020/21, SF)

13 Liverpool 11-2 Sparta Praha (2023/24, R16)

13 Man United 7-6 Lyon (2024/25, QF)

11 Slavia Praha 6-5 Sevilla (2018/19, R16)

11 Salzburg 6-5 Lazio (2017/18, QF)

11 Porto 7-4 Villarreal (2010/11, SF)

11 Hamburg 6-5 Anderlecht (2009/10, R16)

Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)

Most goals in a Europa League knockout stage game (player)

4 Radamel Falcao (Porto vs Villarreal, 28/04/11)

Most goals in a Europa League knockout tie (player)

5 Radamel Falcao (Porto vs Villarreal, 2010/11, SF)

5 Romelu Lukaku (Everton vs Young Boys, 2014/15, R32)

Europa League knockout ties decided in extra time

Valencia 0-1, 3-0 Club Brugge (3-1 agg – 2009/10, R32)

Wolfsburg 1-1, 2-1 Rubin Kazan (3-2 agg – 2009/10, R32)

Atlético 1-0, 1-2 Liverpool (2-2 agg, Atlético win on away goals; 2009/10, SF)

Atlético 2-1 Fulham (2009/10, F)

Schalke 1-1, 3-1 Plzeň (4-2 agg – 2011/12, R32)

Tottenham 3-0, 1-4 Inter (4-4 agg, Tottenham win on away goals – 2012/13, R16)

Rubin Kazan 0-0, 2-0 Levante (2-0 agg – 2012/13, R16)

Valencia 0-3, 5-0aet Basel (5-3 agg – 2013/14, QF)

Dnipro 1-0, 1-2 Ajax (2-2 agg; Dnipro win on away goals – 2014/15, R16)

Anderlecht 1-0, 2-1 Olympiacos (3-1 agg – 2015/16, R32)

Celta Vigo 0-1, 2-0 Shakhtar (2-1 agg – 2016/17, R32)

Man United 1-1, 2-1 Anderlecht (3-2 agg – 2016/17, QF)

Ajax 2-0, 2-3 Schalke (4-3 agg – 2016/17, QF)

Sporting CP 2-0, 1-2 Plzeň (3-2 agg – 2017/18, R16)

Marseille 2-0, 1-2 Salzburg (3-2 agg – 2017/18, SF)

Slavia Praha 2-2, 4-3 Sevilla (6-5 agg – 2018/19, R16)

Benfica 0-1, 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb (3-1 agg – 2018/19, R16)

Sporting CP 3-1, 1-4 İstanbul Başakşehir (4-5 agg – 2019/20, R32)

Olympiacos 0-1, 2-1 Arsenal (2-2 agg; Olympiacos win on away goals – 2019/20, R32)

Man United 1-0 Copenhagen – (2019/20, QF)

Dinamo Zagreb 0-2, 3-0 Tottenham (3-2 agg – 2020/21, R16)

West Ham 0-1, 2-0 Sevilla (2-1 agg – 2021/22, R16)

Frankfurt 2-1, 1-1 Real Betis (3-2 agg – 2021/22, R16)

Rangers 0-1, 3-1 Braga (3-2 agg – 2021/22, QF)﻿

Roma 0-1, 4-1 Feyenoord (4-2 agg – 2022/23, QF)

Sevilla 1-1, 2-1 Juventus (3-2 agg – 2022/23, SF)

Qarabağ 4-2, 2-3 Braga (6-5 agg – 2023/24, KOPO)

Freiburg 0-0, 3-2 Lens (3-2 agg – 2023/24, KOPO)

Bodø/Glimt 1-2, 5-2 Twente (6-4 agg – 2024/25, KOPO)

Ajax 2-0, 1-2 Union SG (3-2 agg – 2024/25, KOPO)

Man United 2-2, 5-4 Lyon (7-6 agg – 2024/25, QF)

2022 Europa League final highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)

Europa League knockout ties decided by a penalty shoot-out

FCSB 4-2 Ajax (2-2 agg – 2012/13, R32)

Basel 4-1 Tottenham (4-4 agg – 2012/13, QF)

Sevilla 4-3 Real Betis (2-2 agg – 2013/14, R16)

Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet – 2013/14, F)

Beşiktaş 5-4 Liverpool (1-1 agg – 2014/15, R32)

Sevilla 5-4 Athletic Club (3-3 agg – 2015/16, QF)

Lyon 7-6 Beşiktaş (3-3 agg – 2016/17, QF)

Chelsea 4-3 Frankfurt (4-4 agg – 2018/19, SF)

Villarreal 11-10 Man United (1-1 aet – 2020/21, F)

Braga 3-2 Sheriff (2-2 agg – 2021/22, KOPO)

Frankfurt 5-4 Rangers (1-1 aet – 2021/22, F)

Leverkusen 5-3 Monaco (5-5 agg – 2022/23 KOPO)

Shaktar 5-4 Rennes (2-2 agg – 2022/23 KOPO)

Sporting CP 5-3 Arsenal (3-3 agg – 2022/23 R16)

Sevilla 4-1 Roma (1-1 aet – 2022/23, F)

Roma 4-2 Feyenoord (2-2 agg – 2023/24 KOPO)

Marseille 4-2 Benfica (2-2 agg – 2023/24 QF)

Rangers 3-2 Fenerbahçe (3-3 agg – 2024/25 R16)

Bodø/Glimt 3-2 Lazio (3-3 agg – 2024/25 QF)

*Records and statistics cover group stage to final

Key

GS – group stage

LP – league phase

KOPO – knockout round play-offs

R16 – round of 16

QF – quarter-finals

SF – semi-finals

F – final

