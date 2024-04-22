What to look out for in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first legs

Leverkusen have shaken off their 'Neverkusen' nickname as they take on Roma again, while Marseille have earned the right to dream as the UEFA Europa League semi-finals commence.

In this piece presented by Enterprise, we pick out some key talking points ahead of the first legs.

Thursday 2 May

Marseille vs Atalanta (21:00 CET)

Roma vs Leverkusen (21:00 CET)

What happens next? Semi-final second legs

Thursday 9 May

Atalanta vs Marseille (21:00 CET)

Leverkusen vs Roma (21:00 CET) Final

Wednesday 22 May

Marseille / Atalanta vs Roma / Leverkusen (21:00 CET)

What to look out for

Flashback time for Roma and Leverkusen

Reflecting on what might have been after a 0-0 draw at home against Roma denied his side a place in last season's Europa League final, Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky said: "We were the better team, but they scored the goal [in the first leg]. Unfortunately it’s hard to come this far, to have such a great atmosphere and not deliver. Football is a tough game."

Tough, but it occasionally offers the opportunity for redemption, and it has this season with Roma once more pitted against Leverkusen in the semis. A few things have changed in the intervening 12 months: Daniele De Rossi has replaced José Mourinho as Roma boss, while Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen come into the tie as German title winners and cup finalists. "Last year we played against Roma and they made the final," said Alonso. "History has repeated itself. It's going to be interesting."

Highlights: Roma 1-0 Leverkusen

Marseille saving their best for Europe

This has not been an easy season for Marseille, but as they prepare to take on Atalanta, they may be saving their best for Europe once more. It took a penalty shoot-out for them to get past Benfica in the quarter-finals, with coach Jean-Louis Gasset forced to draft in young players after a spate of injuries sparked a five-game losing streak for his side. "We have a lot of injuries, but we saw tonight young boys coming in and they are ready, they are fit, so we believe in them," beamed Europa League top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at full time.

Appointed in February, Gasset is Marseille's third coach of the season, after Marcelino García Toral and Gennaro Gattuso both moved on. If he steers his side past Atalanta, he may be able to scratch a nagging itch for OM: They have reached the final of this competition three times (in 1998/99, 2003/04 and 2017/18) and lost on all three occasions. Currently mid-table in France, winning the competition also looks like their best chance of playing in Europe next season. "It is going to be tough, but we believe," insisted Aubameyang.

Highlights: Marseille 1-0 Benfica (4-2 pens)

Will there be a first time for Italy?

With Roma and Atalanta being kept apart in the semi-final draw, an all-Italian Europa League final in Dublin is very much a possibility: something that would guarantee a sea change for Serie A clubs in this competition. Back when it was the UEFA Cup, it was very much a happy hunting ground for Serie A sides, who won the trophy nine times in 38 editions (including eight of the 11 editions from 1988/89 to 1998/99).

However, there have been no Italian successes since the competition was rebranded the Europa League in 2009/10 (and indeed no Italian wins in the 21st century). Having come through hard quarter-finals, both Italian contenders have cause for optimism. "After beating Liverpool, the sky is the limit," beamed Atalanta defender Isak Hien. "We have so much confidence in ourselves," said midfielder Leandro Paredes following Roma's triumph over Milan, as the Giallorossi target their third European final in as many seasons.

First leg highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta