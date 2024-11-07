Europa League round-up: Amad Diallo lifts Manchester United, Spurs beaten at Galatasaray
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Amad Diallo struck twice as Manchester United secured their first league phase win while Tottenham's 100% UEFA Europa League start came to an end in Istanbul.
Manchester United earned their first league phase win and Galatasaray ended Tottenham Hotspur's 100% start although it is Lazio who now lead the UEFA Europa League standings after striking late to secure a fourth victory of the campaign.
UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 4 action.
Matchday 4 results
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Slavia Praha
Bodø/Glimt 1-2 Qarabağ
FCSB 2-0 Midtjylland
Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Elfsborg 1-1 Braga
Nice 2-2 Twente
Olympiacos 1-1 Rangers
Ludogorets 1-2 Athletic Club
Union SG 1-1 Roma
Ajax 5-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Fenerbahçe
Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Ferencváros
RFS 1-1 Anderlecht
Viktoria Plzeň 2-1 Real Sociedad
Manchester United 2-0 PAOK
Lazio 2-1 Porto
Hoffenheim 2-2 Lyon
Wednesday
Beşiktaş 2-1 Malmö
Amad Diallo's double clinched the Red Devils' first league phase victory. The 22-year-old opened the scoring shortly after half-time with a looping header from Bruno Fernandes' cross, and doubled the advantage with a curling strike from the edge of the box having won back possession in the PAOK half. The visitors' best chance came soon after the hour but Tarik Tissoudali was unable to beat André Onana from close range.
Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Yunus Akgün's spectacular long-range opener helped a dominant Galatasaray earn their third win of the league phase. Will Lankshear, 19, scored his first Spurs goal to level but Victor Osimhen struck twice from Dries Mertens assists before half-time to put the hosts 3-1 up. Lankshear was then dismissed on the hour, and while Dominic Solanke's back-heel gave the London side hope, their 100% start to the the campaign ended in Istanbul.
Ayoub El Kaabi gave last season's Conference League winners a 56th-minute lead, his well-taken 20th European goal bringing him level with fellow Moroccan Youssef El-Arabi at the top of Olympiacos's all-time ranking of UEFA competition scorers. However, Cyriel Dessers struck back in style six minutes later as the sides finished all square on the night and level on seven points in the league phase rankings.
Best of the rest
- With Spurs losing and Anderlecht conceding late to draw at RFS, Lazio are the only side to have won all four of their league phase games, Pedro Rodríguez scoring their added-time winner against Porto. Ajax beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv 5-0 and are one of five teams two points adrift of the Biancocelesti on ten points.
- Lazio and RFS were not the only sides to score late. Daniel Vašulín struck at the last as Viktoria Plzeň beat Real Sociedad 2-1, while Alexandre Lacazette put Lyon 2-1 up four minutes into added time at Hoffenheim only for Umut Tohumcu to crash in an equaliser two minutes later with the last meaningful action of the game.
- Masters of the Thursday night shock result, Bodø/Glimt were themselves upset at home as Qarabağ took their first points of the campaign, excellent finishes from Toral Bayramov and Abdellah Zoubir bringing them a 2-1 win. They will have plenty of time to celebrate: their journey from Norway back to Azerbaijan is over 3,500km.
Matchday 5 fixtures
Thursday 28 November
Athletic Club vs Elfsborg
AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray
Beşiktaş vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Dynamo Kyiv vs Viktoria Plzeň
RFS vs PAOK
Qarabağ vs Lyon
Anderlecht vs Porto
Lazio vs Ludogorets
Midtjylland vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Twente vs Union SG
Ferencváros vs Malmö
FCSB vs Olympiacos
Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt
Nice vs Rangers
Real Sociedad vs Ajax
Braga vs Hoffenheim
Slavia Praha vs Fenerbahçe
Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma