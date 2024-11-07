Europa League round-up: Amad Diallo lifts Manchester United, Spurs beaten at Galatasaray

Manchester United earned their first league phase win and Galatasaray ended Tottenham Hotspur's 100% start although it is Lazio who now lead the UEFA Europa League standings after striking late to secure a fourth victory of the campaign.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 4 action.

Manchester United 2-0 PAOK

Amad Diallo's double clinched the Red Devils' first league phase victory. The 22-year-old opened the scoring shortly after half-time with a looping header from Bruno Fernandes' cross, and doubled the advantage with a curling strike from the edge of the box having won back possession in the PAOK half. The visitors' best chance came soon after the hour but Tarik Tissoudali was unable to beat André Onana from close range.

Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Yunus Akgün's spectacular long-range opener helped a dominant Galatasaray earn their third win of the league phase. Will Lankshear, 19, scored his first Spurs goal to level but Victor Osimhen struck twice from Dries Mertens assists before half-time to put the hosts 3-1 up. Lankshear was then dismissed on the hour, and while Dominic Solanke's back-heel gave the London side hope, their 100% start to the the campaign ended in Istanbul.

Highlights: Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham

Olympiacos 1-1 Rangers

Ayoub El Kaabi gave last season's Conference League winners a 56th-minute lead, his well-taken 20th European goal bringing him level with fellow Moroccan Youssef El-Arabi at the top of Olympiacos's all-time ranking of UEFA competition scorers. However, Cyriel Dessers struck back in style six minutes later as the sides finished all square on the night and level on seven points in the league phase rankings.

Highlights: Olympiacos 1-1 Rangers

Best of the rest