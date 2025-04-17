Manchester United 5-4 Lyon (agg: 7-6): Harry Maguire scores winner in extra-time thriller

The first nine-goal game in Europa League history saw Manchester United let a two-goal lead slip, as ten-man Lyon came from behind to lead 3-2; but late goals in extra time from Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire sealed a memorable 5-4 victory (7-6 on aggregate) for the hosts, who will face Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-finals.

Key moments 10' Ugarte puts United in front

45+1' Dalot shoots low to extend lead 71' Tolisso heads a goal back for Lyon 78' Tagliafico equalises 89' Tolisso dismissed for second yellow card 105' Cherki gives Lyon lead in extra time 110' Lacazatte extends Lyon lead from penalty spot 114' Fernandes spot-kick reduces deficit 120' Mainoo equalises 120+1' Maguire heads winner

Match in brief: Man Utd win after extra-time drama

Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring a last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Getty Images

The hosts started on the front foot and took the lead after ten minutes, when Alejandro Garnacho cut the ball back to Manuel Ugarte inside the Lyon box and the Uruguayan midfielder sent the ball flying past visiting goalkeeper Lucas Perri for the opener.

Man United almost doubled their lead on 36 minutes, when the crossbar denied what would have been a spectacular volleyed goal from Bruno Fernandes, which the United captain met first time in the box, only to watch his strike bounces back off the woodwork.

A second goal did eventually come for the hosts just before half-time, when Harry Maguire sent a long ball up from inside his own half, which Diogo Dalot controlled, nudged forward and shot low into the far corner of Perri's goal.

Both goalkeepers made important saves early in the second half, Perri to deny Garnacho on the run and André Onana to prevent Corentin Tolisso's bouncing shot from close range.

Lyon began their rousing comeback with just under 20 of the 90 minutes remaining, when a set of headers inside the United box teed up Tolisso to nod in for Lyon.

The French side then found an equaliser eight minutes later; substitute Malick Fofana sending a cross in which worked its way to Nicolás Tagliafico and Onana couldn't quite prevent from trickling over the line.

Goalscorer Tolisso was dismissed for a second yellow card on 89 minutes and, with the tie level at 4-4 on aggregate, the game entered extra time.

Cherki gave Lyon the lead when he pounced on an intercepted ball following Fofana's run, and produced a quick, accurate finish, then Alexandre Lacazatte added a fourth from the penalty spot.

Fernandes gave United hope of a comeback of their own by converting a spot-kick, before Kobbie Mainoo equalised with a curling strike.

The game looked set to be heading to a penalty shootout, but Maguire, who had moved into a centre-forward role, headed in the winner in added time at the end of extra time to seal a thrilling win for United on an unforgettable night at Old Trafford.

As it happened: Man Utd 5-4 Lyon

Steve Bates, reporting from Old Trafford

A game that will surely go down as one of the greatest in the history of the Europa League ends with United marching into the semi-finals to face Athletic Club. The drama just kept coming in a nine-goal thriller that electrified Old Trafford from start to rousing finish. The hero at the end of 120 remarkable minutes was Maguire, playing as a make-shift centre-forward with a header that sent manager Ruben Amorim and United fans into orbit. Spare a thought for Lyon’s gallant players, though, who sank to their knees in despair at the final whistle.

Reaction

Harry Maguire, Man United captain: "If you looked madness up in the dictionary you would probably describe it as that game. A crazy game and unbelievable to be on the right side of the result, and yet we've created great memories for a lot of our fans. We've made them happy and given them lots to talk about, good and bad."

Kobbie Mainoo, Man United midfielder: "It was an amazing comeback. When I came on I tried to bring energy, contribute to the team, carry on the energy and feed off the other players."

Key stats

Man United have lost only one of their last 30 matches at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

This was the first nine-goal game in Europa League history. Ten previous matches had involved eight goals.

Lyon have been defeated in their last four UEFA competition two-legged ties against English teams.

Man United have won their last five UEFA Europa League home matches.

Lyon were unbeaten in their previous ten UEFA competition matches away from home before this game.

This is Man United’s 28th UEFA competition quarter-final tie, a new English club record.

Man United have won eight of their last nine UEFA competition two-legged ties against French teams.

Line-ups

Man Utd: Onana; Mazraoui (Shaw 46), Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte (Mount 86), Casemiro, Dorgu (Amass 100); Garnacho (Eriksson 100), Højlund (Mainoo 86), Fernandes

Lyon: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhaté, Tagliafico (Ćaleta-Car 115); Tolisso, Akouokou (Tessmann 55), Veretout (Lacazette 55); Cherki (Aber Vinicius 106), Mikautadze (Fofana 64), Almada