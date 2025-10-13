Europa League Matchday 3: What to look out for
Monday, October 13, 2025
Article summary
Key statistics and storylines to look out for on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League.
Article top media content
Article body
Aston Villa, Porto and GNK Dinamo are flying high while Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Feyenoord look to bounce back on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League.
Matchday 3 fixtures
Early kick-offs (18:45 CET)
Salzburg vs Ferencváros
Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos
FCSB vs Bologna
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa
Genk vs Real Betis
Lyon vs Basel
Braga vs Crvena Zvezda
Brann vs Rangers
Late kick-offs (21:00 CET)
Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
Young Boys vs Ludogorets
Celtic vs Sturm Graz
Lille vs PAOK
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland
Malmö vs GNK Dinamo
Nottingham Forest vs Porto
Celta vs Nice
Freiburg vs Utrecht
Standout fixtures
Nottingham Forest vs Porto
The story: Forest’s first major European home match in three decades ended in disappointment as Midtjylland left the City Ground 3-2 victors. Bouncing back will be no small feat as they host one of Europe’s most in-form teams – Porto, who made it nine wins in all competitions under Francesco Farioli thanks to Rodrigo Mora's late winner against Crvena Zvezda.
The stat: Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is one of five players to have provided two assists in this season's Europa League.
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa
The story: After a 2-0 triumph at Feyenoord, another trip to Netherlands awaits Aston Villa, who are one of seven teams with maximum points and among three yet to concede. Opposition forward Milan Smit will have sights set on ending that defensive streak after striking twice in Go Ahead Eagles' first-ever Europa League win on Matchday 2. "A true No9," captain Mats Deijl said of the 22-year-old.
The stat: Villa are unbeaten in six major European games against Dutch sides (W5 D1). Captain John McGinn has scored in Villa's last three European outings.
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos
The story: On the losing side of those Aston Villa and Go Ahead Eagles victories, Feyenoord and Panathinaikos will be eager to respond in Rotterdam. The Dutch club are point-less and scoreless after two games in a European league phase/group stage for the first time since 2017/18, while Panathinaikos have a victory to their name and the current top scorer thanks to Anass Zaroury's Matchday 1 hat-trick.
The stat: Panathinaikos are yet to defeat a Dutch team in the league phase/group stage of the Europa League after five attempts (D1 L4).
Other highlights
- Alongside Aston Villa and Porto, GNK Dinamo, Lille, Midtjylland, Braga and Lyon are protecting 100% records on Matchday 3.
- Roma and Celtic can respond to home Matchday 2 defeats as they host Viktoria Plzeň and Sturm Graz respectively.
- Fenerbahçe and Stuttgart boast the second and joint-third highest share of possession in the competition so far. Who will take control as they meet in Istanbul?