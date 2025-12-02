Europa League Matchday 6: What to look out for
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Article summary
Scottish rivals Rangers and Celtic have big matches to look forward to, while two European heavyweights desperately need a win on Matchday 6 in the UEFA Europa League.
Article top media content
Article body
We are reaching the business end of the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, with plenty to play for on Matchday 6.
UEFA.com runs through the key storylines and statistics.
Early kick-offs (18:45 CET)
Young Boys vs Lille
Midtjylland vs Genk
Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest
Ferencváros vs Rangers
GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis
Nice vs Braga
Ludogorets vs PAOK
Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda
Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Late kick-offs (21:00 CET)
Celtic vs Roma
Porto vs Malmö
Basel vs Aston Villa
FCSB vs Feyenoord
Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles
Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň
Celta vs Bologna
Freiburg vs Salzburg
Brann vs Fenerbahçe
Standout fixtures
Midtjylland vs Genk
The story: The only team to make it to Matchday 5 with a perfect record, surprise package Midtjylland finally dropped points with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Roma. The Danish side will look to get back to winning ways against Genk, who followed up a dramatic 4-3 win away at Braga on Matchday 4 by beating Basel 2-1 to move them up to ninth in the table as they chase an automatic round of 16 place.
The stat: Midtjylland have lost only one of their last 13 Europa League group stage/league phase matches at home (W6 D6).
Ferencváros vs Rangers
The story: One of only four sides to remain undefeated up until now, Robbie Keane's Ferencváros earned a commendable draw away at Fenerbahçe on Matchday 5 after three successive wins. Rangers got their first point of the campaign with a draw of their own against Braga, but know that they realistically need a victory in Hungary if they are to keep their hopes of qualification alive.
The stat: Keane twice featured for Celtic in the Old Firm derby against Rangers during his playing career, winning one game and losing the other.
Celtic vs Roma
The story: Celtic recorded one of their most impressive recent European results to come from behind and beat Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Matchday 5 - confounding interim coach Martin O'Neill's claim that "my wife said I'd probably mess it up". The Hoops face another stern test against Roma, who have already won once in Glasgow this season, defeating Rangers 2-0 on Matchday 4.
The stat: Despite their rich respective European histories, this will be the first time Celtic and Roma have met in a competitive match.
FCSB vs Feyenoord
The story: Former European Cup winners FCSB face two-time UEFA Cup victors Feyenoord with both sides in a perilous position in the league phase, with three points each and an identical record of one win and four defeats. Another loss for either team could spell the end of the road, making this encounter between two giants of the continent a thrilling prospect.
The stat: Feyenoord have lost seven of their last nine UEFA competition matches (W2).
Other highlights
- Lyon and Aston Villa are level with Midtjylland at the top on 12 points, with the French side hosting Go Ahead Eagles on Matchday 6 and the English outfit travelling to Basel.
- Nice remain the only team yet to pick up a point, and they will look to get off the mark at home to Braga, who are seventh on 10 points.
- Ludogorets attacking midfielder Petar Stanić is the front-runner in the race to finish top scorer after netting a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Celta on Matchday 5, and he'll aim to get among the goals again as his team host PAOK.
Who qualifies for the knockouts?
The clubs ranked one to eight at the end of the eight-game league phase advance to the round of 16. The clubs ranked nine to 24 qualify for the knockout phase play-offs. The clubs ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated.