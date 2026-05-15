UEFA Europa League final: Next Level Teamwork analysis

UEFA technical observers Jan Peder Jalland and David Adams take an in-depth look at team goals from each of the UEFA Europa League finalists, Freiburg and Aston Villa – both were coordinated team movements that led to decisive finishes.

Yuito Suzuki (Celta 1-3 Freiburg)

Next Level Teamwork: Yuito Suzuki vs Celta Vigo

David Adams

"Freiburg commit seven players to the attack while maintaining close connections, with Maximilian Eggestein providing balance as the No8. This leaves Freiburg's back line in a 3v3 situation against Celta's highest players.

"Celta retain possession but are immediately counter-pressed. Left centre-back Matthias Ginter steps in to win the ball and finds a short pass to Yuito Suzuki. At this point, Celta have a compact back five, with only three players defending Freiburg's highest line.

"A deep, well-timed run from Jan-Niklas Beste and a perfectly-weighted pass from Suzuki draw the central centre-back out toward the edge of the penalty area. Suzuki then continues his run into the space vacated in the middle, receives Beste's cutback and finishes first time with his right foot into the corner."

Jan Peder Jalland

"Structurally the opposite winger, Jan-Niklas Beste, moves across early to create superiority while centre-back Matthias Ginter, having stepped into the attack, wins the ball back high. To maintain balance the right-back tucks inside as a third centre-back, making it difficult for Celta to escape.

"In the counter-press Freiburg compress the space around Fer López and force play wide. Beste reads the situation early, makes a well-timed run in behind and drags his marker away. Yuito Suzuki immediately attacks the space created and Beste shows excellent awareness to cut the ball back first time with his left foot between two defenders.

"Suzuki's footwork opens his body for a first-time right-foot finish, while Igor Matanović's positioning also helps create space. Runs into the byline zone consistently create a dilemma for centre-backs: stay to protect the goal or step out to stop the cutback."

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa 4-0 Bologna)

Next Level Teamwork: Ollie Watkins vs Bologna

David Adams

"Aston Villa's 1-3-2-5 against Bologna's 1-5-2-3 creates a problem for Bologna's second deep midfielder. John McGinn drifts inside from the right onto his left foot, linking with Emiliano Buendía, who moves in from the left to form a second No10 alongside Morgan Rogers and overload the centre.

"Quick combinations break through the final third, bypassing Bologna's front five. Buendía stays in a central pocket while Lucas Digne provides width, receiving from Rogers in a space the right centre-back is reluctant to leave because Ollie Watkins occupies the three centre-backs.

"With no pressure, Buendía turns and returns a wall pass to Rogers, who enters the box and cuts back for Watkins to arrive and finish."

Jan Peder Jalland

"Villa's structure, with the wingers moving inside, creates central overloads, short distances and strong passing angles. This tactical setup establishes the relationships that underpin the move.

"Emiliano Buendía and John McGinn have the freedom to drift inside, while Ollie Watkins stretches the defence with runs in behind, opening space between the lines. Morgan Rogers links play between them. McGinn protects the ball under pressure before Buendía and Rogers combine in tight spaces with excellent timing and touch. Every touch is positive and forward, allowing Villa to attack at speed.

"As Rogers turns to face goal, Watkins immediately runs in behind. Lucas Digne provides width on the left, stretching the defence, while Youri Tielemans pushes up to offer support and secure the counter-press. McGinn's advanced position gives João Mário multiple threats to track and Digne's width keeps Federico Bernardeschi wider, creating more space inside.

"The decisive moment comes from Buendía's quality. After receiving from Rogers, he resists the obvious wall pass, opens up with his first touch, then uses two more touches to disguise his intentions and draw defenders out of position. This creates space for Rogers to burst beyond his marker and for Watkins to attack the area. Rogers then delivers an excellent pass across goal for Watkins to finish.

"It is a move built on good structure, spacing and relationships, elevated by Buendía's individual brilliance: proof that it is not about how many touches you take, but how many the situation requires."

Norway Under-21 national team boss Jan Peder Jalland began coaching at the age of 24, spending a decade at Stabæk before joining the Norwegian Football Federation in 2019. After coaching various national youth teams, he took the reins of the U21s in 2023.

Chief football officer at the Football Association of Wales, David Adams oversees the senior men's and women's national teams. Formerly a sports science lecturer, he was head of coaching at Swansea City and assistant head coach at Middlesbrough before assuming his current position.