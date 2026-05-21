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UEFA Europa League final analysis: Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía fire Aston Villa to glory

Thursday, May 21, 2026

UEFA Technical Observer Gaizka Mendieta analyses how two magical strikes at the end of a tight first period set Aston Villa on their way to a first UEFA Europa League title in Istanbul.

Emiliano Buendía enjoys his goal in the Europa League final
Emiliano Buendía enjoys his goal in the Europa League final AFP via Getty Images

"It was simply incredible finishing," said UEFA Technical Observer Gaizka Mendieta. The former Spain international midfielder identified two game-changing strikes as the emphatic moments that set Aston Villa on course for their first UEFA Europa League title in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The tight contest with first-time European finalists Freiburg exploded into life when Youri Tielemans broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion in the 41st minute. "The best part was the outstanding finish," said Mendieta. "The way he accommodates his body to open up and connect with the front of his foot is great. He doesn't need too much power, just technique and direction on the volley. But it's also a great team effort in a brilliant set piece."

Final as it happened
Europa League analysis: Tielemans times it perfectly

According to Mendieta, "the importance of timing" is crucial.

"Tielemans doesn't move too early," he explained. "He waits until the right moment to run into the space where they planned to put the ball. It's a great finish by one player – but a supremely well-orchestrated set-play routine."

The combined impact of the roles of Morgan Rogers, Tielemans and the players in the box blocking their markers is clear to see in the video above.

Villa captain John McGinn highlighted the role of "our great set-piece coach Austin MacPhee" in the training-ground routine. "We tried to deceive them and it worked, giving us the breakthrough that allowed us to play our football," said the Scotland international.

The second strike on the stroke of half-time came in a third-phase attack after another corner. This time it was Emiliano Buendía who stunned Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu.

"Just like Tielemans, Buendía is clever and reads the game well," said Mendieta. "He scans and makes a great first move to get in behind the defender with enough space and time to receive. He knew exactly what he wanted to do. Then it's about his quality on the ball. It's an extraordinary strike. Not too powerful. Just enough curve and height to fly straight into the top corner."

Europa League analysis: Buendía hits the target

As the video above shows, Villa eventually create the space by keeping the ball alive intelligently in the final third against Freiburg's man-to-man marking system.

Rogers tapped home a third goal in the second half to give coach Unai Emery a record fifth Europa League title – making the Spaniard the first coach to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League trophy with three different clubs.

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