Nations League quarter-finals: Fixtures, dates, rules

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

How it works? When are they? Who is involved? All you need to know about the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-final ties.

The UEFA Nations League has been expanded for this edition, with a new quarter-final stage to be played over two legs on 20 and 23 March. Ties involve the League A group winners and runners-up, with the quarter-final victors advancing to June's finals in Germany or Italy.

Elsewhere on 20 and 23 March there are League A/B play-offs and League B/C play-offs, while England are among the teams in action as European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup get under way on 21 March.

Group stage: final standings

Quarter-final fixtures

Kick-off times all 20:45 CET.

First legs

Thursday 20 March
Netherlands vs Spain
Croatia vs France
Denmark vs Portugal
Italy vs Germany

Second legs

Sunday 23 March
Spain vs Netherlands 
France vs Croatia 
Portugal vs Denmark 
Germany vs Italy

Extra time and penalties?

If teams are level after 180 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played at the end of the second leg. If teams are still level after extra time, a penalty shoot-out determines the winner.

How will the 2024/25 Nations League finals work?

The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The winners advance to the final on Sunday 8 June, while the two beaten semi-finalists will contest the match for third place earlier the same day.

The winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany will stage the four-team final tournament.

Semi-final ties

Italy/Germany vs Denmark/Portugal
Netherlands/Spain vs Croatia/France

Roll of honour

2018/19: Portugal
2020/21: France
2022/23: Spain

