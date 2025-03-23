Nations League quarter-finals: Results, who qualified

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain booked their place in the 2025 UEFA Nations League finals after coming through a thrilling set of quarter-finals.

The competition was expanded for this edition, with a new quarter-final stage played over two legs on 20 and 23 March. Ties involved the League A group winners and runners-up, with the quarter-final victors advancing to June's finals.

Group stage: final standings

Quarter-final results

First legs: Thursday 20 March

Netherlands 2-2 Spain

Croatia 2-0 France

Denmark 1-0 Portugal

Italy 1-2 Germany

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Spain

Second legs: Sunday 23 March

Spain 3-3 Netherlands, aet (agg: 5-5, Spain win 5-4 on pens)

France 2-0 Croatia, aet (agg: 2-2, France win 5-4 on pens)

Portugal 5-2 Denmark, aet (agg: 5-3)

Germany 3-3 Italy (agg: 5-4)

Extra time and penalties? As was the case in three of the ties, if teams were level after 180 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time were played at the end of the second leg. If teams were still level after extra time, as happened in France and Spain, a penalty shoot-out determined the winner.

How will the 2024/25 Nations League finals work?

The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The winners advance to the final on Sunday 8 June, while the two beaten semi-finalists will contest the match for third place earlier the same day.

The winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany were destined to stage the four-team final tournament, with Germany ultimately triumphing.

Semi-final ties

Germany vs Portugal

Spain vs France