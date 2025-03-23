Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
Nations League quarter-finals: Results, who qualified

Sunday, March 23, 2025

All you need to know about the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-final ties.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Denmark
Getty Images

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain booked their place in the 2025 UEFA Nations League finals after coming through a thrilling set of quarter-finals.

The competition was expanded for this edition, with a new quarter-final stage played over two legs on 20 and 23 March. Ties involved the League A group winners and runners-up, with the quarter-final victors advancing to June's finals.

Group stage: final standings

Quarter-final results

First legs: Thursday 20 March
Netherlands 2-2 Spain
Croatia 2-0 France
Denmark 1-0 Portugal
Italy 1-2 Germany

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Spain

Second legs: Sunday 23 March
Spain 3-3 Netherlands, aet (agg: 5-5, Spain win 5-4 on pens) 
France 2-0 Croatia, aet (agg: 2-2, France win 5-4 on pens) 
Portugal 5-2 Denmark, aet (agg: 5-3) 
Germany 3-3 Italy (agg: 5-4)

Extra time and penalties?

As was the case in three of the ties, if teams were level after 180 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time were played at the end of the second leg. If teams were still level after extra time, as happened in France and Spain, a penalty shoot-out determined the winner.

How will the 2024/25 Nations League finals work?

The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The winners advance to the final on Sunday 8 June, while the two beaten semi-finalists will contest the match for third place earlier the same day.

The winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany were destined to stage the four-team final tournament, with Germany ultimately triumphing.

Semi-final ties

Germany vs Portugal
Spain vs France

Roll of honour

2018/19: Portugal
2020/21: France
2022/23: Spain

