Nations League quarter-finals: Results, who qualified
Sunday, March 23, 2025
All you need to know about the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-final ties.
France, Germany, Portugal and Spain booked their place in the 2025 UEFA Nations League finals after coming through a thrilling set of quarter-finals.
The competition was expanded for this edition, with a new quarter-final stage played over two legs on 20 and 23 March. Ties involved the League A group winners and runners-up, with the quarter-final victors advancing to June's finals.
Quarter-final results
First legs: Thursday 20 March
Netherlands 2-2 Spain
Croatia 2-0 France
Denmark 1-0 Portugal
Italy 1-2 Germany
Second legs: Sunday 23 March
Spain 3-3 Netherlands, aet (agg: 5-5, Spain win 5-4 on pens)
France 2-0 Croatia, aet (agg: 2-2, France win 5-4 on pens)
Portugal 5-2 Denmark, aet (agg: 5-3)
Germany 3-3 Italy (agg: 5-4)
Extra time and penalties?
As was the case in three of the ties, if teams were level after 180 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time were played at the end of the second leg. If teams were still level after extra time, as happened in France and Spain, a penalty shoot-out determined the winner.
How will the 2024/25 Nations League finals work?
The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The winners advance to the final on Sunday 8 June, while the two beaten semi-finalists will contest the match for third place earlier the same day.
The winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany were destined to stage the four-team final tournament, with Germany ultimately triumphing.
Semi-final ties
Germany vs Portugal
Spain vs France
Roll of honour
2018/19: Portugal
2020/21: France
2022/23: Spain