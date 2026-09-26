UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 round-up: Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal sinks England again, Croatia edge Czechia

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive goal to overcome England – just as he did at UEFA EURO 2024 – while the evergreen Luka Modrić starred as Croatia won in Czechia in Saturday's League A games.

On Friday, Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal in Türki̇ye to give Zinédine Zidane an opening-game victory as France coach, while Mark van Bommel's Belgium got off to winning ways with three points against Italy in Rome.

Thursday's games saw Jürgen Klopp's reign as Germany coach begin with a draw against Xavi Hernández's Netherlands, Jorge Jesus making a winning start at the Portugal helm and Erling Haaland striking twice as Norway won a thriller against Denmark.

We round up all the Matchday 1 action.

Lamine Yamal after striking first for Spain DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mikel Oyarzabal got another winner against England as the man who settled the EURO 2024 final for Spain earned the world champions victory once more at Wembley.

Lamine Yamal scored inside two minutes but Anthony Gordon's goal on the break and a Harry Kane header that deflected off Marc Cucurella had the hosts ahead at the break. Kane missed a penalty and momentum swung from there, with substitute Álex Baena restoring parity before setting up Oyarzabal 16 minutes from time.

Luka Modrić enjoys his goal in Czechia AFP via Getty Images

Croatia emerged victorious following a pulsating second half in Prague. A considered approach from both sides meant the opening period saw just one major chance, with Luka Sučić going close on the volley.

The second half came to life within seconds as Luka Modrić powered home an opener. That lead was short-lived as Adam Hložek picked out Adam Karabec, who provided a composed finish to make it 1-1. Ultimately, the away side grabbed a deserved winner when Ivan Perišić's lofted cross found the head of Marco Pašalić.

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Switzerland made an impressive start to their first-ever League B campaign, Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni striking before half-time to set them on their way to a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia.

Joel Pohjanpalo scored the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 edition to set the early pace in the top scorer race, his treble helping Finland to a commanding 7-0 win in San Marino in Group C1.

Luxembourg failed to win in League C in the 2024/25 Nations League but tasted victory at the first time of asking this time around with an eye-catching 2-1 success away to Bulgaria in Group C4.

Friday's matches

Nations League highlights: Türki̇ye 0-1 France

Michael Olise set up Kylian Mbappé for his 67th France goal, but the captain picked up an injury in the process, taking some of the gloss off Zinédine Zidane's first game in charge of Les Bleus.

Olise had a brilliant curling effort saved in the first half, and Mike Maignan did well to deny İsmail Yüksek after the restart, but Mbappé's 54th-minute effort took the sting out of a Türki̇ye revival. Jules Koundé came close to a second, but it was only following the late dismissal of goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır that France looked secure in their lead.

Nations League highlights: Italy 0-2 Belgium

Belgium claimed their first victory over Italy in the Nations League, delivering an energetic showing that was ultimately decided by two moments of individual quality.

Mika Godts opened the scoring after 21 minutes, latching on to a Kevin De Bruyne pass before driving past Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Azzurri No1 kept the hosts' hopes alive by producing a magnificent double save to deny Charles De Ketelaere and Nicolas Raskin. Italy improved after the interval, but substitute Dodi Lukébakio sealed the win with a stunning solo strike from 20 metres.

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Nations League highlights: Sweden 2-1 Romania

Northern Ireland earned a first-ever League B victory in dramatic fashion. Goalkeeper Pierce Charles saved a second-half penalty from Georgia icon Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Shea Charles volleyed a 99th-minute winner.

Danylo Sikan made up for lost time by scoring the only goal for Ukraine in their triumph away to Hungary – the striker was making his first international appearance for more than three years and it was his first international goal since September 2021.

2024/25 Nations League top scorer Viktor Gyökeres was back on the goal trail in this edition, poaching the winner just before half-time as Sweden overcame Romania 2-1. In-form Alexander Isak had opened the scoring for the hosts.

Thursday's matches

Nations League highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

Cody Gakpo struck in added time to save a point for the Netherlands and ensure an unbeaten start for both their new head coach Xavi Hernández and Klopp, as he took charge of Germany for the first time.

Felix Nmecha forced the ball in from close range following a blocked Karim Adeyemi effort to give Germany a first-half lead but both Adeyemi and Dutch substitute Mexx Meerdink then missed presentable chances before Gakpo's late intervention on the volley.

Nations League highlights: Serbia 1-2 Greece

Substitute Tasos Douvikas won it at the death with a header from a glorious Kostas Tsimikas cross, not long after Saša Lukić hit the post at the other end for Serbia.

The hosts took a fourth-minute lead, Dušan Tadić – returning from international retirement – delivering the assist for Andrija Živković. Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post in response, and Greece dominated thereafter, but it took until the 74th minute for Christos Tzolis to level, beating Vanja Milinković-Savić from a tight angle.

Nations League highlights: Norway 3-2 Denmark

Norway edged a five-goal thriller in Oslo, with Erling Haaland's 74th-minute strike proving decisive.

Oscar Bobb opened the scoring with a fine curling effort before Haaland doubled Norway's lead, latching onto Antonio Nusa's pass and sliding the ball home. Mikkel Damsgaard's expertly taken free-kick pulled one back before Rasmus Højlund nodded Denmark level on the hour. But Haaland struck again from a short-corner routine to restore Norway's lead and secure a 3-2 victory.

Nations League highlights: Portugal 1-0 Wales

João Félix's 22nd-minute strike gave Portugal victory in their opener in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo shot wide and Rúben Dias went close with a header for the holders before João Félix collected Nuno Mendes' pass and drilled in from outside the box. The Seleção dominated for long spells but promoted Wales almost equalised 16 minutes from time when Brennan Johnson lobbed deftly against the crossbar from an acute angle, with Rúben Dias' excellent block denying the visitors from the rebound.

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Nations League highlights: Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland