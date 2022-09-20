Women's Champions League round 2 first legs: Ajax draw at Arsenal, Juventus held, Bayern and Benfica win

UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 has begun with Tuesday's four first legs and eight more on Wednesday, as the group stage line-up is set.

Three of last season's quarter-finalists had Tuesday games. Bayern München won 1-0 at Real Sociedad, who on their European debut attracted a crowd of 11,479, a record for any match before the competition proper. Arsenal, however, were held 2-2 at home by Ajax, who in round 1 knocked out four-time champions Frankfurt.

Juventus, who like Bayern and Arsenal were in the last eight earlier this year, came from behind to draw 1-1 at fellow 2021/22 group contenders HB Køge. Another team that took part in that historic first group stage, Benfica, won 3-2 at Rangers, who made their bow in round 1.

The 15 teams progressing from round 1 have joined sides beginning at this stage. The second legs are next Wednesday and Thursday.

Who is in the group stage? The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and England. As Lyon are both title holders and champions of France, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (Spain) also enter in the group stage, meaning Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea. Lyon (FRA, holders)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) They will be joined by the 12 round 2 winners, seven of who come through the champions path (for domestic champions) and the other five from the league path (for teams entering having finished second or third in their league). The group stage draw is streamed live at 13:00 CET on Monday 3 October.

All the matches

Tuesday 20 September

HB Køge 1-1 Juventus

Real Sociedad 0-1 Bayern München

Rangers 2-3 Benfica

Arsenal 2-2 Ajax

HB Køge celebrate scoring against Juventus Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday 21 September

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Zürich (15:30)

KuPS Kuopio vs St. Pölten ﻿(17:30)

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 vs Vllaznia (18:00)

Brann vs Rosengård (18:00)

Rosenborg vs Real Madrid (18:00)

Sparta Praha vs Roma (18:30)

Valur vs Slavia Praha (19:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Häcken (20:30)

2021/22 top ten goals of the season

Wednesday 28 September

Slavia Praha vs Valur (15:00)

Vllaznia vs Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (16:00)

Rosengård vs Brann (18:00)

Häcken vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45)

Ajax vs Arsenal (19:00, first leg 2-2)

St. Pölten vs KuPS Kuopio (19:15)

Zürich vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (19:30)

Real Madrid vs Rosenborg (20:00)

Benfica vs Rangers (20:30, first leg 3-2)

Juventus vs HB Køge (20:30, first leg 1-1)

Thursday 29 September

Roma vs Sparta Praha (14:30)

Bayern München vs Real Sociedad (19:00, first leg 1-0)

All times CET

Team guide

Arsenal were champions in 2007 and quarter-finalists last season.

Paris Saint-Germain were runners-up in 2015 and 2017, and reached the semi-finals for the last three seasons.

Bayern are also past semi-finalists, and quarter-finalists last season.

Juventus and Madrid both also reached the 2021/22 quarter-finals, having come through this round (as did Arsenal).

Benfica, Häcken and HB Køge were all in last season's group stage.

Rosengård reached the 2003/04 semis as Malmö.

Häcken (as Göteborg), Sparta, Slavia and Valur are also past quarter-finalists.

Ajax knocked out four-time champions Frankfurt in round 1.

Sarajevo have become the first team to compete 20 seasons in a row; 20 entries is also a joint record.

Debut seasons: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma.

Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Scotland were not represented in last season's inaugural group stage. No clubs from Albania nor Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the round of 16 under any format.

Zürich won 3-2 at Sarajevo in the 2008/09 second qualifying round.

2022 final highlights: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon

Which path is each tie in?

League path

Arsenal (ENG) vs Ajax (NED)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Häcken (SWE)

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Bayern München (GER)

Rosenborg (NOR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Roma (ITA)

Champions path

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) vs Vllaznia (ALB)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) vs Zürich (SUI)

Rangers (SCO) vs Benfica (POR)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) vs St. Pölten ﻿(AUT)

Valur (ISL) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Brann (NOR) vs Rosengård (SWE)

HB Køge (DEN) vs Juventus (ITA)

Season calendar

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc