Lyon vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Lyon and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday 27 April at OL Stadium.

Lyon vs Arsenal at a glance When: Sunday 27 April (18:00 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: OL Stadium, Décines﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

First leg: Arsenal 1-2 Lyon

Final: Winners vs Barcelona or Chelsea, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, 18:00 CET (17:00 local time) on Saturday 24 May.

What do you need to know?

Lyon, aiming for a 12th final in this 24-year-old competition, won 2-1 at Arsenal last Saturday as although Mariona Caldentey's penalty cancelled out Kadidiatou Diani's opener, the outstanding Melchie Dumornay dinked in with eight minutes to go. Whereas Lyon have fallen just twice in their 14 semi-finals, Arsenal must now overturn a deficit to avoid a seventh exit in their eight last-four ties, but then they have already done so in both their previous knockout ties this season against Häcken and Real Madrid, albeit at home. And only last season, Barcelona were beaten 1-0 at home in the first leg of their semi-final with Chelsea and still were able to get to the decider (and defeat Lyon).

Missing goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar due to injury, Arsenal seemed if anything the more likely first-leg winner when Mariona converted her 78th-minute penalty. But Lyon have been formidable all season under former Gunners coach Joe Montemurro and the combination of Dumornay, Diani and Tabitha Chawinga bore fruit yet again. That has helped them win all nine games in the competition this season; no team have ever had a ten-game streak from the start of a campaign (Umeå won all nine of their matches in 2003/04 and Barcelona had a similar start to Lyon in 2021/22 but lost their remaining two games).

The win came despite Wendie Renard having to sit out the first leg on the bench due to a foot injury. If she features on Sunday she will bring up her 500th Lyon appearance, and 125th in the Women's Champions League. Arsenal will take hope from the biggest defeat in those previous 499, the Gunners' 5-1 win at Lyon on Matchday 1 of this competition in 2022/23, when Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead both scored twice and Frida Maanum was also on target. Arsenal, whose campaign began in round 1, will break one Lyon record by becoming the first team to play 14 matches in a single campaign in this competition.

Form guide

Lyon

Last six games: WWDWWW

Last match: Nantes 0-2 Lyon, 23/04, Première Ligue﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue regular season

Arsenal

Last six games: LWWWWL

Last match: Arsenal 1-2 Lyon, 19/04, Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

Where they stand: 2nd in Women's Super League

Possible starting line-ups﻿

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Heaps, Egurrola, Van de Donk; Diani, Dumornay, Chawinga

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Maanum, Mariona; Mead, Russo, Foord

View from the camps

Joe Montemurro, Lyon coach: "It's very, very important [to take a lead into the second leg]. But the way Arsenal can play, and the way they can find spaces, it's going to be a difficult game. I said to the players that we're only halfway there, we're not there yet.

"Arsenal will go into the second leg with no pressure – they've just got to go for it and, sometimes when the pressure is off, that can be dangerous."

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "We wanted more from [the first leg], we wanted to get a win, but this is the result. It's half-time now, and we're going to do everything to score at least one goal against Lyon."

Melchie Dumornay, Lyon forward: "It's going to be a hard game because we know Arsenal are going to try to turn the tie around. We'll be playing at home, in front of our fans, so we'll have to be at our best to give them a victory to get to the final."

Alessia Russo, Arsenal forward: "I have full faith in the team and the staff we've got around us. We've done it before, it's obviously going to be a really tough game out there. But I have full belief, and we'll work really hard to put it right."