Portugal forward Kika Nazareth on Barcelona, Lisbon and her off-pitch interests

The UEFA Women's Champions League final in Lisbon will be a bittersweet occasion for Barcelona's Kika Nazareth, as she explains in the fourth issue of Queenzine.

The 22-year-old left Benfica for Barcelona in summer 2024, and will be returning to her home city for the final against Arsenal. However, having sustained a serious ankle injury earlier in the campaign, she will not be able to play (though she will be cheering her team-mates on from the sidelines).

The final will be held at the Estádio José Alvalade, the home of Sporting CP, but Kika Nazareth grew up supporting their city rivals Benfica (and reckons she first went to watch them when she was just three years old). "I didn't grow up thinking: 'OK, one day I want to be a football player',” she says, remembering that her dad played rugby. However, the expanding horizons of women's football means she now has a career doing what she loves.

Kika Nazareth on playing for Barcelona

I know I'm a good player, but when we speak about Barcelona and the highest level, we feel everything. Why do they want me? There's a lot of players in the world. Why me? I know that I have quality, I know my value, I'm a big player as well. But having the opportunity to play with them!

It was a big change, a big step. I was used to being around people and with my mum and dad. Now I was completely alone, completely by myself. New team, new club, new schedule – everything was new. Barça is not only a team, it's not only a club... I think they are making history around the world.

Aitana Bonmatí and Kika Nazareth (right) hug in training Getty Images

On women's football

I don't think we should compare women's football with men's football. It's a different world. And I prefer mine. Five, six, seven years ago, no one knew about women's football in Portugal. Now it's growing. I'm 22 years old, so I'm very young. And I am privileged ... women's football has a bigger profile now.

On her new hobby

I really like music. There isn't a right or wrong answer when we talk about music. I'm very open-minded.

I talked about having guitar classes. I'm not a magician, so don't ask me to play. I do know a couple chords, but when I get out of my comfort zone, I get nervous. One day I'll be able to play the guitar, I hope. Now that I'm injured, I can see progress. It's amazing how things can change in two days.

Kika Nazareth: 'I do know a couple chords, but when I get out of my comfort zone, I get nervous'

On being competitive

I really like to play padel with everyone. I could play a tournament. I've heard that Cata Coll and Clàudia Pina and Patricia Guijarro are good. At one point, I said to Cata: 'I think I can beat you.' And she said: 'No, you can't.' And I ended up saying: 'Well, I want to play you.'

Who is the best padel player at Barcelona? I really like to play with Esmee [Brugts]. And the worst? I'm going to say Jana [Fernández]. She has the most potential.

Goalkeeper Cata Coll (No13): The padel ball's in her court Getty Images

On Portugal

I love Barcelona. I love being here, but there's nothing like Lisbon. I would live with my mom and with my dad and my family so I'm very Portuguese. I like to stay at home, to eat Portuguese food, to fight with my sister...

In Portugal, I used to eat at home a lot, now in Spain, I go out more.

What do I miss about Portugal? Any spot – Cascais, Guincho, the beach – everything is amazing. I've travelled a lot in my 22 years, and the sunsets in Portugal… beautiful.

Barcelona wearing tops in tribute to the injured Kika Nazareth Getty Images

On the Women's Champions League final in Lisbon

I was so excited. I just signed for the best team in the world. And the final is going to be in Lisbon, in my hometown. I didn't know the final was going to be in Lisbon. But when we found out... crazy.

This interview is from issue 4 of Queenzine, the new Women's Champions League lifestyle fanzine. Read it here!