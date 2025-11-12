UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: How Real Madrid salvaged a point against Paris FC

Hosts Real Madrid snatched a 98th-minute equaliser on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 3, denying Paris FC the three points they looked set to scoop as a result of Lorena Azzaro’s first-half penalty.

Deep into added time, Caroline Weir struck after a frantic scramble in the Paris FC box, her shot slipping through Mylène Chavas' gloves and into the net. "It’s an important point," Weir told UEFA about a result that keeps Madrid unbeaten on seven points.

As it happened: Real Madrid 1-1 Paris FC

UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés praised Weir's "contribution to Real Madrid's persistent attacks" and the way she linked up "with great technical skill in the few spaces left by the opponent", ultimately "scoring the equalising goal in the last play of the game".

Caroline Weir operates effectively in tight spaces

The midfielder was particularly effective between the lines, thanks to "her outstanding spatial awareness and timing," according to Cortés. "She consistently positioned herself in the pockets behind Paris FC's midfield line, appearing at the precise moment when the ball carrier was ready to play forward, and being patient waiting for the ball in the optimal space. This allowed her to receive in the optimal area, far enough from nearby opponents to avoid immediate pressure, yet close enough to connect play.

"Her ability to 'appear, not just be' was key: she didn't occupy those spaces permanently but arrived into them with perfect timing, making her much harder to mark. In addition, her body orientation on reception was excellent: always half-turned, already scanning before the ball arrived. This allowed her to play forward in two touches, linking the next action in progression and maintaining the team's attacking rhythm."

Caroline Weir of Real Madrid was named Player of the Match for her late goal against Paris FC UEFA via Getty Images

Coaching observation: Elite players in between the lines

Lluís Cortés offers some insights on the attributes a player needs to be able to cope with tight spaces in the organised opposition shape.

"To operate effectively in tight spaces at this level, a player needs a blend of tactical intelligence, perception, and technical precision.

"First of all, they need game understanding: reading the opposition's shape and identifying which space to occupy is the starting point. Secondly, timing and patience: arriving in the pocket at the right moment rather than standing there early is crucial to avoid being marked and to offer a real passing option.

Caroline Weir on 'important' Real Madrid point

"Then, there's scanning: constantly checking surroundings before receiving enables anticipation of pressure and selection of the next action. Technical quality is also key: a clean first touch and the ability to control and pass under pressure are crucial. Finally, speed of execution: the capacity to accelerate play after the control, turning a small advantage into a dangerous situation.

"What makes players like Weir special is not only that they can receive in tight spaces but that they can progress the attack immediately. Often, she turned her first touch into a forward pass behind the defensive line within two touches: a decisive, high-level action that breaks the opposition's structure and creates real advantage."

Lluís Cortés led Barcelona to unprecedented success, including a UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2021. He has since continued to make his mark internationally as a progressive and sought-after coach and is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia women's national team.