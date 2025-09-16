All you need to know about the UEFA Technical Observers for the 2025/26 Champions League season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group will be monitoring the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in depth, with stats and video assistance enabling them to deliver detailed reports on the latest developments in coaching which are shared among the footballing community to give a dynamic account of the state of the game.

Who are this season's UEFA Technical Observers?

Who are the UEFA Technical Observers for the 2025/26 Champions League?

There is a talented pool of expert former players and coaches acting as UEFA Technical Observers in the 2025/26 Champions League, including (but not limited to) Rafa Benítez, Roberto Martínez, Gaizka Mendieta, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Sir Gareth Southgate, Frank de Boer, Avram Grant and Aitor Karanka.

What do UEFA Technical Observers do?

During every game, the UEFA Technical Observers analyse the proceedings from a coaching perspective, with the UEFA Technical Observers for the 2025/26 Champions League additionally charged with selecting the Player of the Match for each game. They also come together to decide the Team, Player and Young Player and Goals of the Season. Certain votes conducted on UEFA's website and apps are also moderated by the UEFA Technical Observer Group throughout the campaign.

During each game, the designated UEFA Technical Observer collaborates with UEFA's Performance Analysis team to gather video and data. The UEFA Technical Observers receive footage from various angles, including broadcast, tactical and high-behind views, which they can review either live at the stadium or remotely.

All content collected by the UEFA Technical Observers is stored in an educational database and enhanced with advanced video telestration to emphasise key technical and tactical aspects.

Aitor Karanka conducting live analysis as a UEFA Technical Observer UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Match data – from numbers of passes, shots or crosses to more advanced data on distances covered, line-breaking passes and pressing – adds further depth in assessing topics like analysis of playing systems, goalscoring patterns, set plays, goalkeeping, counterattacking or the roles of full-backs and inverted wingers.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez explains: "Instead of just watching the game for a specific reason – in my capacity as a national-team coach – you are watching it in a more holistic way and appreciating the development of the game and the competition itself. It could be different types of performance – from young players, for example – or the way the competition is getting tougher physically and cuter tactically with the new trends within the competition."

How do UEFA Technical Observers choose the Player of the Match?

The UEFA Technical Observers will have the task of selecting the Player of the Match for each fixture in the 2025/26 Champions League. When making their choices, they must consider which players have made an outstanding contribution in some or all of the following ways: by playing with exceptional skill in attack or defence; playing a part in decisive actions in attack or defence; displaying tactical maturity and efficiency; and playing with a positive and respectful attitude.

As well as the Player of the Match awards, the match observers will also contribute to the decision-making process for the individual Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards as well as the Team of the Season.

Champions League top scorer The Champions League top scorer accolade is awarded to the player who scores the highest number of goals in the competition, league phase to final. In the event of more than one player ending the season as leading scorer then the title will be shared; there are no tie-breakers such as assists or minutes played.

Why does UEFA compile technical reports on its competitions?

Cascading information from the top to the bottom of the game is the raison d'être of the technical report. By providing detailed, reasoned explanations of current trends, UEFA enhances understanding of the game at every level.

When UEFA conducted a survey among national associations at a Coach Education Conference in Belfast in 2017, UEFA's technical reports received a rating of 82/100, and significant improvements in the quality of data have occurred since then.

When did UEFA start compiling technical reports?

Although members of the Technical Committee had previously contributed to tournament reviews, UEFA technical reports really kicked off at EURO '96, when UEFA deployed a team of five observers: Gérard Houllier, Daniel Jeandupeux, Rinus Michels, Tommy Svensson and Roy Hodgson.

UEFA Technical Observers at EURO '96 Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images

Reports were regularly compiled on UEFA's youth, women's and futsal tournaments and then expanded into the club competitions, with the 1999 Champions League final between Manchester United and Bayern München the first club game to get the full technical observer treatment.

UEFA now has a significant library of reports and data from past tournaments, adding up to a detailed account of the evolution of tactics at every level of the European game, which will be as valuable to historians as it is to modern coaches.

What qualifications do UEFA Technical Observers need?

UEFA Technical Observers are picked for their expertise and experience of coaching and their detailed understanding of the game.

Who uses the material produced by the UEFA Technical Observer Group?

Content made by the UEFA Technical Observer Group is shared with all national associations and clubs within the UEFA territory on a weekly basis. Content is tailored for practitioners working in grassroots football, elite youth development or elite football.

How do UEFA Technical Observers explain their role?

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, former Molde, Manchester United and Beşiktaş coach

"My role entails travelling to matches and analysing the technical quality and tactical approach closely, as well as picking a Player of the Match. It's a really great way of watching the top teams closely and keeping up with trends. I also get to meet new and old football acquaintances in a more relaxed setting."

Aitor Karanka, former Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Granada coach

"Being a UEFA Technical Observer is an exciting role. It allows me to stay in close contact with football, through a coaching lens, and to share my vision with the UEFA team. The main benefit is that it allows me to be in contact with football at the highest level and to see new ideas, styles and systems and any footballing innovations. Also, I learn a lot from my colleagues' reports as they enable you to see other viewpoints."