UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Bayern's second-half turnaround against Arsenal

Bayern produced a remarkable late comeback against Arsenal on Matchday 3 in the UEFA Women's Champions League, scoring three times in the final 23 minutes to defeat the holders.

Captain Glódís Viggósdóttir sealed the win in the 86th minute, turning in Klara Bühl's cross after substitutes Alara and Pernille Harder had levelled a match the German side had trailed 0-2. Bühl, who provided the assists for all three goals and was named Player of the Match, inspired a turnaround that sent Bayern to six points.

As it happened: Bayern 3-2 Arsenal

"In the first half we weren't good, we didn't play our best football. We then stuck together and improved our game. The second half, we were much better. We controlled the game a bit more and played as a unit," Bühl told UEFA.

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Bühl inspires Bayern comeback

The substitutions were behind this transformation: "There was more physical presence after the substitutions of Arianna Caruso, Alara and Pernille Harder," said UEFA Technical Observer Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "Momoko Tanikawa played in a higher position and won important balls in the centre, playing direct vertical passes and creating more chances."

Bayern coach José Barcala highlighted the impact of the changes: "As a coach, that's what I want to do; help the team with the substitutions." On the other side, Arsenal coach Renée Slegers acknowledged the shift in momentum: "They went faster, they went in behind [in the second half]. It became more of a long-ball, second-ball game. They stacked numbers high, and we didn't deal with it well enough."

Bühl was at her most dangerous when attacking the space available beyond the opposition back line. "Thanks to the two balls intercepted, Bühl had the space to run deep, causing problems with her pace and creating the goals with good understanding of the game," added Voss-Tecklenburg. "She saw the best player in the best position."

Klara Bühl was named Player of the Match after creating three assists UEFA via Getty Images

Coaching observation: The psychology of a dangerous 2-0 lead

Voss-Tecklenburg notes that a two-goal lead is often more fragile than it appears. "Two-nil is the most dangerous scoreline," she said. "On the one hand you feel secure, but one goal for the other team and it changes – psychologically you become uncertain and your opponents become bolder. As a coach I always play for the third goal and want to send offensive signals to the opponents immediately after half-time.

"If you are 0-2 behind, you have to calmly address mistakes with appropriate solutions: directing balls into the centre and winning them there, so you can get into the transition game yourself. And then you're dangerous with shots both inside and outside the box. That was the reason Bayern were able to change the match."

Bayern coach José Barcala echoed this assessment, explaining: "This is what defines us as a team, that even if we go through difficulties in the first half, we stay calm, we find solutions together and we try to show up with a better version [of ourselves]. That, for me, is the main message today."

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is a former German international footballer and accomplished coach, best known for leading Switzerland to their first-ever Women's World Cup in 2015 and guiding Germany to the final of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.