Women's Champions League Matchday 4 Wednesday round-up: OL through as Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Paris FC win

OL Lyonnes wiped out a 3-0 half-time deficit at Juventus for a point that confirmed their progress from the league phase as UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 4 began on Wednesday.

OL's 3-3 draw took them on to ten points, and top of the table overnight – one point ahead of Wolfsburg, whose 5-2 defeat of Manchester United ended their visitors' perfect start. Elsewhere, holders Arsenal came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1, St Pölten got off the mark with a 2-2 draw at Vålerenga and Paris FC defeated Benfica 2-0.

Matchday 4 continues with four more games on Thursday.

Juventus 3-3 OL Lyonnes

Wendie Renard's 90th-minute penalty completed OL's comeback from a 3-0 half-time deficit and ensured their progress from the league phase. Chiara Beccari's 12th-minute lob put counterattacking Juventus in front and, after OL's Lindsey Heaps headed against the woodwork, Michela Cambiaghi and Tatiana Pinto finished off two more Juve breaks.

On the hour mark, Tabitha Chawinga gave the visitors hope with a precise finish, and although Korbin Shrader struck the crossbar, her fellow OL substitute Marie-Antoinette Katoto then headed in Selma Bacha's cross. And, from a penalty given for handball, Renard nervelessly beat former club-mate Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Later results confirmed OL as being through to at least the knockout phase play-offs.

Player of the Match: Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes)

Key stat: Juventus are only the second team to score three goals at home against OL in UEFA women's club competition, Dusiburg having beaten the French side 3-1 in their 2008/09 semi-final second leg.

Wolfsburg 5-2 Manchester United

Ella Peddemors and Lineth Beerensteyn both struck twice to move Wolfsburg on to nine points, overtaking their visitors on goal difference as Man Utd's perfect start was ended. Former She-Wolves forward Fridolina Rolfö nodded the visitors in front before Peddemors guided in a pair of eye-catching strikes.

Beerensteyn added a spectacular effort as the interval approached, with Melvine Malard cutting the deficit moments later via an acrobatic lob. The lively Beerensteyn grabbed her second of the contest via a deft finish following a surging run on 65 minutes, and substitute Vivien Endemann tapped in a late fifth late after intercepting a back pass.

Player of the Match: Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

Key stat: Before tonight, Man Utd had only conceded one goal in their three league phase games, and including qualifying had let in just two in their seven previous European fixtures this season.

Arsenal 2-1 Real Madrid

Two Alessia Russo headers turned the tables on a chilly night in Borehamwood as the holders secured their second league phase win. Renée Slegers' side did much of the early running, but Madrid kept them well marshalled and scored a peach of a goal on 41 minutes, former Gunner Caroline Weir volleying a headed clearance past Daphne van Domselaar.

However, Chloe Kelly's ball in from the left invited Russo to head the equaliser over Misa Rodríguez early in the second half. And Russo peeled away from her marker to nod in the 67th-minute winner from a Beth Mead corner and end the unbeaten start of Madrid, who are on seven points, one ahead of Arsenal.

Player of the Match: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Key stat: Russo also scored two goals against Madrid in last season's 3-0 quarter-final second-leg victory which took Arsenal through on aggregate. Of the last five Women's Champions League doubles by English players, Russo has got four.

Vålerenga 2-2 St Pölten

Jennifer Klein's penalty earned St. Pölten their first point of the league phase, the Austrian side recovering from 2-0 behind in Oslo. Karina Sævik deftly volleyed in Ylinn Tennebø's cross for the 11th-minute opener, with Olaug Tvedten doubling Vålerenga's lead via a fierce long-range strike eight minutes later.

Kess Elmore slotted in St. Pölten's first goal in the competition this season on 45 minutes, before Klein converted in the 56th minute to level. Vålerenga, now on four points, almost prevailed at the last when Arna Eiríksdóttir fired over from close range.

Player of the Match: Olaug Tvedten (Vålerenga)

Key stat: St Pölten ended a run of 12 league phase/group stage defeats since a 0-0 draw with Slavia Praha on Matchday 3 in 2023/24. They also picked up away points for only the second time after their 1-0 win at Slavia in 2022/23.

Paris FC 2-0 Benfica

A goal in each half ensured Paris claimed their first win of the league phase to move on to five points. Benfica, who almost edged in front in the 18th minute as Cristina Martin-Prieto forced a save from Mylène Chavas, were reduced to ten players when Caroline Møller was sent off on the half-hour mark for a second bookable offence.

Paris ramped up the pressure and got the breakthrough just ahead of the interval courtesy of Maeline Mendy's deflected effort. Benfica struck the woodwork shortly after the break via Beatriz Cameirão, before substitute Maelle Garbino's emphatic close-range header from Anaele Le Moguedec's pinpoint cross put the game beyond their opponents, who remain on one point.

Player of the Match: Anaele Le Moguedec (Paris FC)

Key stat: Paris have now opened the scoring in three of their four league phase contests this term.

Thursday's games

Twente vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)

Chelsea vs Barcelona (21:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München﻿ (21:00)

OH Leuven vs Roma (21:00)

All times CET

