Women's Champions League Matchday 6 highlights and round-up: Barcelona, OL, Chelsea, Bayern in top four; Atleti, OHL through

Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea and Bayern München secured direct UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final berths while Atlético de Madrid and debutants OH Leuven sealed the last knockout play-off spots as the first league phase ended.

None of the top-four places had been clinched before Matchday 6, when all nine games were played simultaneously, and wins for Barcelona, OL, Chelsea and Bayern made sure they bypassed the play-offs. Those four were among ten clubs already sure of progress to the knockout phase and they have been joined by Atleti and OHL after Vålerenga missed out with a loss at Bayern.

UEFA.com rounds up all the night's action as the league phase concluded.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

Which teams are through? Through to quarter-finals

1 Barcelona

2 OL Lyonnes

3 Chelsea

4 Bayern München Competing in knockout play-offs

5 Arsenal

6 Manchester United

7 Real Madrid

8 Juventus

9 Wolfsburg

10 Paris FC

11 Atlético de Madrid

12 OH Leuven Teams listed in order of final league phase standings.

Wolfsburg 1-2 Chelsea

Highlights: Wolfsburg 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea came from behind for a win that means they pip Wolfsburg to a direct quarter-final spot. After Alex Popp rifled Wolfsburg ahead in the 16th minute, her first goal against Chelsea in nine meetings, Lucy Bronze nodded in Erin Cuthbert's corner to level during first-half added time to return the Blues to the top four at their hosts' expense.

Alyssa Thompson shot against the woodwork for the visitors before Sam Kerr became the first Australian to 20 goals in this competition as she converted from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's cross in the 64th minute, although the She-Wolves almost equalised during added time when Livia Peng pushed Cora Zicai's delivery against a post and Vivien Endemann's strike hit the crossbar.

Player of the Match: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Key stat: Wolfsburg have lost to an English side in Germany for the first time in nine matches.

Bayern München 3-0 Vålerenga

Highlights: Bayern München 3-0 Vålerenga

Bayern sealed a top-four slot with a win that ended Vålerenga's hopes. The home side were quick out of the blocks with clinical finishes from Momoko Tanikawa and Stine Ballisager inside the opening 11 minutes laying the foundations for a convincing win.

Georgia Stanway’s penalty was saved before the break by Tove Enblom – one of several outstanding stops from the Vålerenga No1 – but she was unable to prevent Pernille Harder heading in her fifth of the league phase, Klara Bühl providing the cross for her eighth assist, the most ever in a league phase/group stage campaign in this competition.

Player of the Match: Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern)

Key stat: Harder ends the outright league phase top scorer on five, and her 46th overall goal in the competition puts her joint-fifth all-time with Marta.

OH Leuven 0-3 Arsenal

Highlights: OH Leuven 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal claimed their biggest win of this league phase but it was not enough for the holders to clinch a top-four spot, while OHL were able to celebrate progress in front of a Belgian competition record 9,285 crowd thanks to Vålerenga's loss at Bayern. Two goals in the space of nine first-half minutes put the holders in control, Olivia Smith powering in the rebound when her initial effort was saved and Beth Mead curling a delightful finish into the far corner.

Substitute Caitlin Foord was instrumental in the third shortly after coming on, with her low cross helped into the net by the unfortunate Saar Janssen, but OHL, the first Belgian side to reach the league phase/group stage, still join the Gunners in the play-offs.

Player of the Match: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Key stat: OHL are the third team to get past the league phase/group stage of this competition in their debut European campaign after Real Madrid (2021/22) and Roma (2022/23).

Paris FC 0-2 Barcelona

Highlights: Paris FC 0-2 Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed first place on goal difference ahead of OL after defeating Paris, who are confirmed in the play-offs in tenth. After Irene Paredes had hit the post, the visitors went ahead as Vicky López produced a calm finish at the end of a flowing move for her first European goal of the season.

Paris responded by also hitting the woodwork through Maëlle Garbino's curler. But Barcelona doubled their lead when Caroline Graham Hansen drove in from 20 metres shortly after the break.

Player of the Match: Vicky López (Barcelona)

Key stat: Barcelona, who ended a run of four away games without a win against French opposition, led the league table after each one of the six matchdays.

OL Lyonnes 4-0 Atlético de Madrid

Highlights: OL Lyonnes 4-0 Atleti

The eight-time European champions made certain of their quarter-final berth with a commanding performance. They dominated much of the first half but were limited to an own goal from Vilde Bøe Risa by the break despite their constant attacking threat.

After the restart, captain Wendie Renard converted a penalty – her 38th goal in UEFA club competition – before Kadidiatou Diani quickly added a second with a flowing team move. Substitute Korbin Shrader's long-range stunner sealed the contest, though Atleti's progress to the play-offs was mathematically confirmed thanks to results elsewhere.

Player of the Match: Kadidatou Diani (OL)

Key stat: Renard has scored in three successive Women's Champions League appearances for the second time having previously done so in 2018/19.

Knockout phase draw: 13:00 CET, Thursday

Juventus 0-1 Manchester United

Highlights: Juventus 0-1 Manchester United

A beautiful finish by Jess Park was enough for Manchester United to secure a 1-0 win in Turin but both teams go into the play-offs. Juventus began the night in the top four and made a promising start.

But Park, who produced a brilliant individual display in the No10 role, struck in the 18th minute with a superb curled effort into the top corner. The home side were never able to recapture their momentum and end eighth, two places behind league phase debutants United.

Player of the Match: Jess Park (Man Utd)

Key stat: Park is the first player to score for both Manchester United and Manchester City in UEFA women's club competition.

Twente 1-1 Real Madrid

Highlights: Twente 1-1 Real Madrid

Eliminated Twente were denied a first league phase win by a last-gasp Sara Däbritz equaliser for Madrid, who nevertheless missed out on the top four. The Dutch side broke the deadlock just 22 seconds after half-time, Jaimy Ravensbergen heading in from Alieke Tuin's pinpoint cross.

Goalkeeper Diede Lemey made a number of fine saves as Madrid pushed for an equaliser, but Däbritz struck via a deflection in the dying moments to earn the visitors a point.

Player of the Match: Diede Lemey (Twente)

Key stat: Twente have just one win in their last 11 group stage/league phase matches (D3 L7).﻿

Roma 6-1 St. Pölten

Highlights: Roma 6-1 St. Pölten

Roma picked up their first victory in this season's league phase and condemned St. Pölten to 18th place with an emphatic win in the Italian capital in this meeting of two eliminated clubs. Alayah Pilgrim opened the scoring before Evelyne Viens hit an outstanding hat-trick to all but seal the win.

Wonderful strikes from Giulia Dragoni and Alice Corelli capped an excellent night’s work for Roma before Isabel Aistleitner's late consolation for the visitors.

Player of the Match: Evelyne Viens (Roma)

Key stat: Viens scored the only hat-trick in this season's 54 league phase games, and the first ever in this competition for Roma.

Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Highlights: Benfica 1-1 Paris SG

Two other teams already confirmed as eliminated shared the spoils as both completed winless league phase campaigns in Lisbon. The visitors were in front early as Jennifer Echegini drove forward and powered in a left-footed effort.

Benfica came back into it with a number of half chances before captain Carole Costa equalised from the spot. Paris SG went closest to a winner when Merveille Kanjinga hit the post twice late on but neither side could find the telling breakthrough.

Player of the Match: Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain)

Key stat: PSG started with four players aged 18 and under for the first time in this competition, also the only time any team have done so in the league phase/group stage from 2021/22 onwards.