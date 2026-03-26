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Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Quarter-final first legs

Thursday, March 26, 2026

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named its all-star team for the quarter-final first legs, featuring players from five different clubs.

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Anneke Borbe, Arsenal

Produced five saves to record the highest goals-prevented total of the week, handling sustained pressure from Chelsea to preserve her side's two-goal advantage.

Caitlin Dijkstra, Wolfsburg

Dominant defensively with 12 clearances, more than any other player this week, alongside three interceptions, playing a crucial role in shutting out OL Lyonnes.

Janina Minge, Wolfsburg

Anchored a clean sheet against OL Lyonnes with a composed display in possession, winning the majority of her duels and making three key interceptions.

Katie McCabe, Arsenal

Delivered a pinpoint free-kick assist for the opening goal and showed her versatility by transitioning seamlessly into a centre-back role after half-time.

Vicky López, Barcelona

Registered a goal and an assist in a dominant first-leg display, while also contributing defensively with six ball recoveries.

Momoko Tanikawa, Bayern München

Made a decisive impact from the bench, providing the through ball for Bayern's second goal and scoring the winner herself.

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

Controlled the tempo throughout, consistently finding space to receive and making penetrative runs that stretched the opposition while creating chances across the pitch.

Vivien Endemann, Wolfsburg

A constant outlet on the counterattack, using her pace to create danger and draw fouls, while also contributing defensively by winning 73% of her duels and completing all of her tackles, in addition to assisting Lineth Beerensteyn's goal.

Pernille Harder, Bayern München

Central to Bayern's attacking threat, twice giving her side the lead with intelligent movement in behind and composed finishing that consistently exposed Manchester United's defensive line.

Alessia Russo, Arsenal

Influential in every phase during the second half, scoring a world-class strike from her two shots to give Arsenal a crucial buffer in the tie, while contributing defensively with interceptions and ball recoveries.

Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid

Provided a constant attacking outlet, threatening with her runs in behind and scoring twice to keep her side in contention heading into the second leg.

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© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, March 26, 2026

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