Women's Champions League quarter-final second legs preview

The 2025/26 Women's Champions League semi-finalists will be decided when the quarter-finals conclude on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 April.

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München and Wolfsburg have leads to defend after winning the first legs of their ties. We preview the four quarter-final second legs on the road to Oslo.

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"We're not a team that just wants to make up the numbers; we want to be in this competition until the latter stages," vowed Manchester United coach Marc Skinner after his team's thrilling first leg against Bayern. Momentum swung continually at Old Trafford as his side equalised twice before eventually losing to a superb strike from Momoko Tanikawa.

Watch Momoko Tanikawa's Bayern München winner vs Man Utd

A single goal will separate the sides when the tie resumes in Munich, and Skinner expects his players to "give absolutely everything" to ensure their debut season in the competition continues. However, Bayern have scored three goals in four of their last five Women's Champions League matches and are likely to be a tough opponent on home turf.

Key stat: To progress from the tie, Manchester United will need to become the first-ever English team to win at Bayern. The German side have been victorious in all five of their previous home Women's Champions League games against teams from England.

Bayern vs Man United full preview

The opening leg between two London teams very familiar with each other's styles and strengths lived up to its billing, with a masterclass in finishing the overriding theme. Stina Blackstenius converted a well-worked set piece, Lauren James and Chloe Kelly found the net from distance and Alessia Russo showed sublime control to ensure the Gunners take a two-goal cushion to west London.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Watch stunning Lauren James strike

"We know we can overturn this result," were the confident words of Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze at full time. The Blues need only look back a year to recall how they bounced back from a two-goal first-leg loss against Manchester City to win their quarter-final on aggregate. "We're looking forward to the next game already," stated Bronze.

Key stat: Arsenal have progressed on all four previous occasions when they have gained a two-goal first-leg lead in a UEFA competition two-legged tie.

Chelsea vs Arsenal full preview

Pau Quesada identified Barcelona's "extra gear" when reflecting on his side's 6-2 defeat in the first leg. "On the day you don't [match it], this is what happens to you," the Madrid coach said, and he will be hoping his team bounce back in the return encounter. Three-time champions Barcelona made a fast start in Madrid which their opponents were unable to recover from, as Ewa Pajor took her campaign goal tally to six goals by scoring twice in a dominant display.

Watch Ewa Pajor's Barcelona double vs Real Madrid

No team has ever overturned a four-goal deficit in a two-legged Women's Champions League tie and Barcelona have a formidable home record, winning 30 of their last 32 Women's Champions League matches as hosts. With the added boost of returning to the Camp Nou for this fixture, Barça are in a strong position to reach their eighth consecutive semi-final.

Key stat: Barcelona have progressed in all 23 UEFA competition two-legged ties in which they won the first leg.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid full preview

Lineth Beerensteyn's deflected strike separated these sides in a tight first leg, leaving both with everything to play for in an intriguing next meeting in Lyon. Speaking after the game, the Wolfsburg forward looked confidently ahead to the return fixture: "If we show the same spirit as we did today, we can make it very difficult."

Women's Champions League quarter-final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-0 OL Lyonnes

The She-Wolves' 1-0 victory ended a run of seven straight wins for OL Lyonnes in this fixture, and the German club will be boosted by the knowledge they have progressed from all 27 UEFA competition two-legged ties in which they won the first leg. Nevertheless, their French opponents have won nine of their last ten Women's Champions League home matches, including all three this season, so will be hopeful of reaching a third consecutive semi-final.

Key stat: OL Lyonnes have never lost successive UEFA competition matches.

OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg full preview