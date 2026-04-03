Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Quarter-final second legs

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal)

Delivered a standout performance against Chelsea, producing a series of high-quality saves, including decisive late interventions that proved crucial in securing Arsenal's progress.

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

A commanding presence at the back, leading Chelsea's push for a comeback while contributing going forward with key passes and excelling defensively through four blocks, four clearances and a majority of her defensive duels won.

Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern München)

Strong and reliable in defensive duels throughout, while also stepping up with a vital equalising header that shifted momentum in Bayern's favour in their tie against Manchester United.

Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Played a key role in a dominant defensive display to secure a clean sheet against Real Madrid, while also contributing offensively with her third goal of the season.

Linda Dallmann (Bayern München)

Lively and creative throughout, constantly finding space and generating attacking moments, with her influence growing in the second half through a goal, key passes and dangerous 1v1 situations.

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Produced a crucial moment with a tie-deciding goal in a high-stakes encounter against Wolfsburg, highlighting her quality and composure at the top level.

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Marked her milestone 500th Barcelona appearance in style, opening the scoring against Madrid and adding two assists, while consistently driving creativity with multiple key passes.

Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes)

Outstanding from set plays, creating eight chances (including five from corners) while also registering six shots and 15 ball recoveries (the highest number this week).

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

A constant threat with her intelligent movement and runs in behind the defence, capped by adding another goal to her season tally.

Tabitha Chawinga (OL Lyonnes)

Made a strong impact from the bench, scoring late on while consistently threatening in possession and creating multiple opportunities for team-mates.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Influential at both ends of the pitch, combining defensive work with attacking quality, scoring twice, providing an assist and posing a constant threat in 1v1 situations.